BFUHS Result 2025 OUT; Download UG, PG Marksheet at bfuhs.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Dec 4, 2025, 17:10 IST

BFUHS Result 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) declared the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Baba Farid University results 2025.

BFUHS Result 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various courses like BPCCHN, BSc Nursing, PG Nursing, BPT, PG Physiotherapy, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bfuhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their BFUHS result 2025 pdf through their roll number and the last three digits of their registration number.

As per the latest update, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bfuhs.ac.in

Click here

How to Download BFUHS Result PDF

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit official website - bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Result displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2025 PDF 

Check here the direct link to check the details of BFUHS results for various examinations.

Course Year/Prof Session Result Dated Result Link
MBBS 1st Prof MJ-25 October 31, 2025 Click here
M Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) 3rd Semester ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
M Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) 1st Semester ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
BPharmacy 1st Semester ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
BASLP 1st Semester ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
BASLP 4th Semester ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
BASLP 2nd Semester ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
DOTT 1st Year ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
DICUT 2nd Year ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
DICUT 1st Year ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
DMRIT 2nd Year ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
DMRIT 1st Year ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
CHBCH Final Exam ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
COTA Final Exam ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing 4th Year ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing(NS21) 5th Semester ND-24 October 30, 2025 Click here
MSc (Medical Physiology) Final Year ND-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
CHHBCA Final Exam MJ-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
BPharmacy 4th Semester ND-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing(NS21) 5th Semester ND-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
BSc(MED)(APB) 1st Year ND-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing 4th Year ND-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year ND-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
BSc (ICU Tech)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 24, 2025 Click here
MPhil Clinical Psychology 1st Year MJ-25 October 24, 2025 Click here
CHHBCA Final Exam MJ-23 October 9, 2025 Click here
BSc (Perfu Tech)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 16, 2025 Click here
BSc (MRIT)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 16, 2025 Click here
BSc (Dialysis Tech)(NS19) 2nd year ND-24 October 16, 2025 Click here
BSc(Anaesthesia Tech)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 16, 2025 Click here
BSc (MRIT)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 16, 2025 Click here
BSc(MLT)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (OTT)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Radiotherapy Tech)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (OTT)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Radiotherapy Tech)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Ortho Asstt & Plaster Tech)(NS19) 2nd year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Optometry)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Cardiac Tech)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Ortho Asstt & Plaster Tech)(NS19) 1st year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Optometry)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (ICU Tech)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Emergency Resp)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Dialysis Tech)(NS19) 1st year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc (Cardiac Tech)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc NPh 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc(Anaesthesia Tech)(NS19) 1st Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc(MLT)(NS19) 2nd Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BASLP 5th Semester ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing(NS21) 7th Semester ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BASLP 4th Semester ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing(NS21) 1st Semester ND-23 October 15, 2025 Click here
BASLP 2nd Semester ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
PG Nursing 2nd Year MJ-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BASLP 1st Semester ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here
BSc Nursing 4th Year ND-24 October 15, 2025 Click here

 

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences: Highlights

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is situated in Faridkot, Punjab, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1998 by the Punjab Act No. 18.

The university offers diplomas, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Faculty of Physiotherapy. 

Presently, 160 colleges are affiliated with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

For students, staff, and faculty members, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences: Highlights

University Name

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Established

1998

Location

Faridkot, Punjab

BFUHS Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

