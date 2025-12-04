BFUHS Result 2025 OUT; Download UG, PG Marksheet at bfuhs.ac.in, Direct Link Here

BFUHS Result 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various courses like BPCCHN, BSc Nursing, PG Nursing, BPT, PG Physiotherapy, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bfuhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their BFUHS result 2025 pdf through their roll number and the last three digits of their registration number.
BFUHS Results 2025
As per the latest update, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bfuhs.ac.in
How to Download BFUHS Result PDF
Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit official website - bfuhs.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Result displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2025 PDF
Check here the direct link to check the details of BFUHS results for various examinations.
|Course
|Year/Prof
|Session
|Result Dated
|Result Link
|MBBS
|1st Prof
|MJ-25
|October 31, 2025
|Click here
|M Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics)
|3rd Semester
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|M Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics)
|1st Semester
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|BPharmacy
|1st Semester
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|BASLP
|1st Semester
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|BASLP
|4th Semester
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|BASLP
|2nd Semester
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|DOTT
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|DICUT
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|DICUT
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|DMRIT
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|DMRIT
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|CHBCH
|Final Exam
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|COTA
|Final Exam
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing
|4th Year
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing(NS21)
|5th Semester
|ND-24
|October 30, 2025
|Click here
|MSc (Medical Physiology)
|Final Year
|ND-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|CHHBCA
|Final Exam
|MJ-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|BPharmacy
|4th Semester
|ND-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing(NS21)
|5th Semester
|ND-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|BSc(MED)(APB)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing
|4th Year
|ND-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (ICU Tech)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|MPhil Clinical Psychology
|1st Year
|MJ-25
|October 24, 2025
|Click here
|CHHBCA
|Final Exam
|MJ-23
|October 9, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Perfu Tech)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (MRIT)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Dialysis Tech)(NS19)
|2nd year
|ND-24
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BSc(Anaesthesia Tech)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (MRIT)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BSc(MLT)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (OTT)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Radiotherapy Tech)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (OTT)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Radiotherapy Tech)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Ortho Asstt & Plaster Tech)(NS19)
|2nd year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Optometry)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Cardiac Tech)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Ortho Asstt & Plaster Tech)(NS19)
|1st year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Optometry)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (ICU Tech)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Emergency Resp)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Dialysis Tech)(NS19)
|1st year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc (Cardiac Tech)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc NPh
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc(Anaesthesia Tech)(NS19)
|1st Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc(MLT)(NS19)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing (Post Basic)
|2nd Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BASLP
|5th Semester
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing(NS21)
|7th Semester
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BASLP
|4th Semester
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing(NS21)
|1st Semester
|ND-23
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BASLP
|2nd Semester
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|PG Nursing
|2nd Year
|MJ-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BASLP
|1st Semester
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
|BSc Nursing
|4th Year
|ND-24
|October 15, 2025
|Click here
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences: Highlights
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is situated in Faridkot, Punjab, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1998 by the Punjab Act No. 18.
The university offers diplomas, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Faculty of Physiotherapy.
Presently, 160 colleges are affiliated with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.
For students, staff, and faculty members, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has modern and upgraded facilities.
University Name
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Established
1998
Location
Faridkot, Punjab
BFUHS Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
