BFUHS Result 2025 OUT; Download UG, PG Marksheet at bfuhs.ac.in, Direct Link Here

BFUHS Result 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various courses like BPCCHN, BSc Nursing, PG Nursing, BPT, PG Physiotherapy, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bfuhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their BFUHS result 2025 pdf through their roll number and the last three digits of their registration number. BFUHS Results 2025 As per the latest update, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Result 2025 Click here How to Download BFUHS Result PDF Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2025. Step 1: Visit official website - bfuhs.ac.in Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’ Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’ Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button Step 6: Result displayed on the screen Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2025 PDF