AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released: Download Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet at allindiabarexamination.com; Direct link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 4, 2025, 10:08 IST

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Bar Council of India. Download the provisional answer key PDF, check correct responses, and know the objection deadline. Direct link available here.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released
Key Points

  • Download the AIBE 20 provisional answer key PDF at allindiabarexamination.com
  • Last date to submit objections on the provisional answer key is December 10
  • AIBE 20 results to be announced after objections are taken into consideration for final answer key

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India has issued the AIBE 20 provisional answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination 20 can visit the official website to check the AIBE 20 provisional answer key. According to the official notification shared, "the answer keys for the AIBE-XX examination, conducted on November 30, 2025, are now available for download. The Objection Tracker window will remain open from December 3, 2025, 21:30 hrs to December 10, 2025, 23:59 hrs. Candidates are advised to review the answer keys and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time."

The AIBE 20 provisional answer key has been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the question number and correct answer options for each set. Candidates must check for the Set Code they appeared for when checking the answer key. 

AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here

AIBE 20 Objection Tracker Guide - Click Here

Steps to Download AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key 2025

The link for candidates to download the AIBE 20 provisional answer key PDF is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the answer key. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XX Provisional Answer Key link

Step 3: The provisional key PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Scroll through the question set number and cross-check the answer options

Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference

Step 5: The answer key will open in a PDF format on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for references

