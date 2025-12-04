AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released: Download Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet at allindiabarexamination.com; Direct link here

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India has issued the AIBE 20 provisional answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination 20 can visit the official website to check the AIBE 20 provisional answer key. According to the official notification shared, "the answer keys for the AIBE-XX examination, conducted on November 30, 2025, are now available for download. The Objection Tracker window will remain open from December 3, 2025, 21:30 hrs to December 10, 2025, 23:59 hrs. Candidates are advised to review the answer keys and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time."

The AIBE 20 provisional answer key has been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the question number and correct answer options for each set. Candidates must check for the Set Code they appeared for when checking the answer key.