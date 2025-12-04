AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released: Download Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet at allindiabarexamination.com; Direct link here

Key Points
- Download the AIBE 20 provisional answer key PDF at allindiabarexamination.com
- Last date to submit objections on the provisional answer key is December 10
- AIBE 20 results to be announced after objections are taken into consideration for final answer key
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India has issued the AIBE 20 provisional answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination 20 can visit the official website to check the AIBE 20 provisional answer key. According to the official notification shared, "the answer keys for the AIBE-XX examination, conducted on November 30, 2025, are now available for download. The Objection Tracker window will remain open from December 3, 2025, 21:30 hrs to December 10, 2025, 23:59 hrs. Candidates are advised to review the answer keys and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time."
The AIBE 20 provisional answer key has been issued as a PDF document. The PDF contains the question number and correct answer options for each set. Candidates must check for the Set Code they appeared for when checking the answer key.
AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here
AIBE 20 Objection Tracker Guide - Click Here
Steps to Download AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key 2025
The link for candidates to download the AIBE 20 provisional answer key PDF is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the answer key.
Step 1: Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Click on the AIBE XX Provisional Answer Key link
Step 3: The provisional key PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Scroll through the question set number and cross-check the answer options
Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference
Step 5: The answer key will open in a PDF format on the screen
Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for references
