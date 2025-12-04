RRB NTPC Undergraduate (12th Level) Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 3058 Posts at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the RRB NTPC UG application form window today. Earlier, the last date to apply was November 27, but the deadline was extended for candidates’ convenience. Applicants can pay the application fee till December 6, while the correction window for the RRB NTPC UG form will remain open from December 7 to December 16. The application fee is INR 500 for general candidates. However, candidates belonging to PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Communities, and Economically Backward Classes need to pay only INR 250. Read below for complete details and the latest updates on the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Apply Online process. RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today The Railway Recruitment Board will close the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Apply Online 2025 window today, on December 04. Candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in. All eligible candidates can register for the vacancies released under the Inter-Level Recruitment.



According to CEN 07/2025, a total of 3058 NTPC Undergraduate vacancies have been announced. These include posts like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Train Clerk. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Apply Online 2025 Dates Below is the complete schedule for RRB NTPC Undergraduate Apply Online 2025: Events Dates RRB NTPC Notification 2025 27th October 2025 RRB NTPC Apply Online Start Date 28th October 2025 Last Date To Apply Online 4th December 2025 (11:59 pm) Last Date for Application Fee Payment 6th December 2025 (11:59 pm) Application Form Correction Window 7th November – 16th December 2025 Scribe Details Submission 17th December – 21st December 2025 RRB NTPC Undergraduate Apply Online 2025 Link Candidates who have completed their Class 12 (10+2) can now apply for the undergraduate-level posts released under the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. The online registration process begins on 28th October 2025 through the official portal rrbapply.gov.in.

The direct RRB NTPC Undergraduate Apply Online 2025 link has been provided below for candidates to quickly access and fill out the application form. Click Here to Apply Online for RRB NTPC Undergraduate Vacancy 2025 How to Fill the RRB NTPC UG Application Form? Candidates can complete the RRB NTPC UG Application Form 2025 online by following these easy steps: Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in. Complete the registration by entering the basic details. Log in and fill out the detailed application form. Upload the required documents as per the specifications. Pay the application fee through the available online payment options. Review all details and submit the final application form. RRB NTPC 2025 Application Fees Candidates must pay the required application fee while submitting the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Form 2025. The fee amount varies for General/OBC candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender/Minority/Economically Backward categories.

The application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Below is the detailed RRB NTPC 2025 application fee structure: Categories Application Fee RRB NTPC Fee Details General/OBC Rs. 500/- Rs. 400 will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) when the candidate appears for the 1st Stage CBT. SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-SM/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward Rs. 250/- The full fee (Rs. 250) will be refunded after deducting bank charges upon appearing for the 1st Stage CBT. HOME

ARTICLES

SARKARI NAUKRI RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended, Apply Now for Graduate and Undergraduate at rrbapply.gov.in By MRIDULA SHARMA RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended last date of the application process for 8,868 NTPC vacancies across graduate and undergraduate posts. Candidates can apply for graduate and undergraduate posts through rrbapply.gov.in until 27th November 2025. The article includes details about eligibility, important dates, application fees, and required documents for RRB NTPC 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google Join us RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 at rrbapply.gov.in (Graduate and Undergraduate) The RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 last date has been officially extended for 5810 Graduate-level vacancies under the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. Candidates interested in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts can now submit their RRB NTPC Application Form 2025 until November 27, 2025, through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The online registration for the RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Exam started on 21st October 2025, and eligible applicants are advised to complete the process within the given timeline. Before applying, candidates must carefully check the RRB NTPC eligibility criteria to ensure they meet all the required conditions. This recruitment drive will fill various Graduate and Undergraduate posts across different Railway zones. Continue reading to get the full details on RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025, including the application steps, fees, and important guidelines.

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the deadline for RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 portal for both graduate and undergraduate candidates. Applicants can submit their online forms until 27th November 2025. The application process for Undergraduate (12th pass) posts began on 28th October 2025, while graduate-level applications are already open. The direct link to apply online is provided in this article for easy access. The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 aims to fill a total of 8,868 vacancies, including 5,810 Graduate-level posts and 3,058 Undergraduate-level posts. Candidates must complete their applications online through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who have completed their Graduation can apply for RRB NTPC Graduate-level posts, whereas candidates with a 12th (+2 Stage) qualification are eligible for Undergraduate-level positions.

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Overview Candidates can submit their applications through rrbapply.gov.in or by using the RRB Apply Online login portal. This year, the Railway Recruitment Board has announced 5,810 Graduate-level vacancies across 21 RRB regions for various NTPC posts such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist. All details are clearly mentioned in the RRB NTPC Notification 2025. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: Details Information Recruitment Organization Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025–26 Advertisement Number CEN 06/2025 Post Type Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate Level) Total Vacancies 5810 Posts Application Mode Online Notification Release Date 20th October 2025 Selection Process CBT 1, CBT 2, Skill/Aptitude Test, Document Verification, Medical Exam Official Apply Link rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Direct Link (Active Now) The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online registration process for RRB NTPC 2025. Candidates who have completed their graduation can apply for Graduate-level posts, while 12th pass candidates are eligible for Undergraduate-level posts. The application process is available on the official website, https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. We have also shared a direct link below to apply online easily for candidates’ convenience. Click to Apply Online for RRB NTPC Graduate & UG Recruitment 2025 RRB NTPC 2025 Application Date & Last Date to Apply The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced 8,868 vacancies under the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment for 2025. The RRB NTPC online application process has started for both Graduate and Undergraduate candidates.

The application window for Graduate-level posts is open from 21st October to 27th November 2025, while for Undergraduate-level posts, it will remain active from 28th October to 27th November 2025. Candidates must complete their online registration before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues. Below are the detailed RRB NTPC 2025 online application dates for both categories: Activities Graduates (CEN 06/2025) Undergraduates (CEN 07/2025) RRB NTPC Notification 2025 20th October 2025 29th September 2025 RRB NTPC Apply Online Start Date 21st October 2025 28th October 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 27th November 2025 (11:59 PM) (Extended) 27th November 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date for Application Fee Payment 22nd November 2025 29th November 2025 Application Form Correction Window 23rd November – 2nd December 2025 30th November – 9th December 2025 Scribe Details Submission 3rd – 7th December 2025 10th – 14th December 2025

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts The Railway Recruitment Board has released 8,868 vacancies under the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. 5,810 posts are for candidates applying under the graduate-level category, while 3,058 posts are reserved for 12th-pass (UG-level) candidates. Candidates can check the detailed post-wise vacancy distribution in the table below. Post Type Vacancies Graduate Level 5,810 UG Level (12th Level) 3,058 Total 8,868 RRB NTPC Graduate Level Posts 2025 The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment also includes UG-Level posts for candidates who have passed Class 12 (+2 stage) or an equivalent exam. Applicants must be 18 to 30 years old to be eligible for these vacancies. Below is the complete list of posts under the 12th-level category along with the total vacancies.

Name of the Posts Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Junior Clerk cum Typist 163 Accounts Clerk cum Typist 394 Trains Clerk 77 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 2,424 Total Vacancies 3,058 RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Posts 2025 A total of 5,810 Graduate-Level posts have been announced under RRB NTPC 2025. Candidates who hold a University Degree or an equivalent qualification and fall within the age limit of 18 to 33 years can apply for these posts. The detailed distribution of vacancies for each graduate-level post is given below. Posts Vacancies Goods Train Manager 3,416 Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 921 Senior Clerk Cum Typist 638 Station Master 615 Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor 161 Traffic Assistant 59 Total 5,810

RRB NTPC Notification 2025 PDF Download The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released the RRB NTPC 2025 Notification for both Graduate (CEN 06/2025) and Undergraduate (CEN 07/2025) posts on its website. This year, the Indian Railways has announced 5,810 Graduate-level vacancies and 3,058 UG-level vacancies. Candidates who have completed their Graduation can apply for the Graduate-level posts, while those who are 12th-pass are eligible for the UG-level positions. Candidates can download the detailed notification PDFs for both categories using the links given below. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Notification 2025 Download PDF RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Notification 2025 Download PDF RRB NTPC 2025 Apply Online Step-by-Step Process The RRB NTPC Notification 2025 explains the complete registration process in detail. The following are the steps to apply online for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. Step 2: Click on “Apply >> Create Account” visible on the homepage. Step 3: Candidates who already have an account can log in using their Username and Password. New users must enter all the required personal details to register. Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. After verifying it, the Registration Number will be generated. Step 5: Log in using the Registration Number and Password through the “Candidate Login” option on the homepage. Step 6: In Part I of the form, fill in the educational qualifications, category (UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS), gender, religion, and other eligibility details. Candidates will be redirected to the payment page to select their payment method after completing this section. Step 7: In Part II, indicate the post preferences and language choice.

Step 8: Next, upload the photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format (100 DPI resolution). Photo size: 35mm x 45mm or 320x240 pixels (30 KB to 70 KB)

Signature size: 50mm x 20mm or 140x60 pixels (30 KB to 70 KB) Step 9: Review all details, confirm the declaration, and submit the RRB NTPC 2025 Application Form before the last date. RRB NTPC Login 2025 Candidate Login Explained The RRB NTPC Login 2025 portal is the main gateway for candidates to access all exam-related services, including application status, exam date updates, admit card download, and result checking. To log in, candidates must use their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth created during the application process. Candidates can easily view their personal details, check important notifications, download the PDF of their application form, and get updates related to the CBT exam through the RRB NTPC Candidate Login. This login panel is available on the respective RRB regional websites.

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Fees Candidates must pay the application fee while completing the RRB NTPC Application Form 2025. The fee amount varies by category. Applicants can make the payment online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. A part of the fee will be refunded to candidates who appear for the 1st Stage CBT exam, after deducting bank charges. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Application Fees: Category Application Fee Remarks General / OBC ₹500 ₹400 will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) once the candidate appears in the 1st Stage CBT. SC / ST / PwD / Women / Ex-Servicemen / Transgender / Minorities / Economically Backward ₹250 ₹250 will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) once the candidate appears in the 1st Stage CBT.

Documents Required for RRB NTPC Application Form 2025 Candidates must keep all the required documents ready in scanned format Before filling out the RRB NTPC 2025 application form. These documents are essential for verifying eligibility, identity, and category details during the recruitment process. The following is the complete list of documents needed to apply online for RRB NTPC 2025: Recent passport-size photograph (in color, taken within the last 3 months, JPEG format)

Scanned signature (in running handwriting, black ink, JPEG format)

Matriculation/10th Class certificate (as proof of date of birth)

Graduation degree or provisional certificate from a recognized university

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), issued by a competent authority, if applicable

PwBD certificate (for candidates applying under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category)

Ex-Servicemen certificate, if applicable

Minority community declaration (on non-judicial stamp paper, if applicable)

Income certificate (for candidates claiming fee concession under the EBC category)

Valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License

Domicile certificate, if required by the respective RRB region

RRB NTPC 2025 Eligibility Age & Education Candidates must meet the following RRB NTPC eligibility criteria to be eligible for RRB NTPC 2025: Educational Qualification: Must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or an equivalent institution.

Citizenship: Must be an Indian citizen or meet the domicile/citizenship conditions specified by RRB.

Physical Standards: Should satisfy the medical fitness requirements applicable to the respective posts, especially those involving fieldwork.

Age Limit: Must be aged between 18 to 33 years for graduate level posts and 18 to 30 years for undergraduate level posts. Note: Candidates awaiting the final results of their qualifying examination are not eligible to apply. RRB NTPC Official Website List Region Wise The Railway Recruitment Board provides separate official websites for each region to help candidates easily access notifications, application updates, and exam-related information. The RRB NTPC Official Website List (Region-Wise) allows you to quickly reach your respective regional portal for application status, admit card download, exam city slip, and result updates.

Below is the complete region-wise list of RRB official websites: RRB Region Official Website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad (Prayagraj) rrbald.gov.in RRB Bengaluru rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbhopal.gov.in RRB Bhubaneswar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu–Srinagar rrbjammu.gov.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.gov.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.gov.in RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2025 Apply Online Important Instructions Candidates must follow these essential instructions to avoid errors before submitting the RRB NTPC 2025 application form. Apply only through the official regional RRB websites to ensure a valid submission.

Use an active mobile number and email ID for receiving all exam-related updates.

Check the eligibility criteria carefully before selecting Graduate or UG-level posts.

Keep the documents ready, including a photo, a signature, and certificates, in the required format.

Fill in personal and academic details accurately to avoid rejection.

Review the entire form before final submission to correct any mistakes.

Download and save the application confirmation page for future reference. RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Sarkari Result Update

The RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 process has officially begun, and candidates can now submit their applications through the respective regional RRB websites. As per the latest Sarkari Result update, the application window, eligibility details, and vacancy information have been clearly outlined in the official notification. Aspirants must complete their forms before the last date to avoid server issues or application rejection. Also Check: RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025

RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025 RRB NTPC Undergraduate Form Correction Window 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Form Correction Window 2025 for candidates who have already submitted their applications under CEN 06/2025. Applicants who applied for the 3058 NTPC UG vacancies can edit or update their details between 30th November and 9th December 2025.