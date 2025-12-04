Gujarat Police Bharti 2025: Notification Out for 13,591 Posts at gprb.gujarat.gov.in – Apply Online, Eligibility & Full Details

CAT Response Sheet 2025
By Mohd Salman
Dec 4, 2025, 16:33 IST

The Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Notification is out for 13,591 vacancies, including Constable, PSI, Jail Sepoy, and Jailer posts. Candidates can apply online at the OJAS Gujarat portal from December 3 to December 23, 2025. Selection will be done on the basis of PET, a written exam, and document verification.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has released the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Notification. The official notice contains the detailed 13591 vacancies for Police Constable (Lokrakshak), Sub-Inspector (PSI), Jail Sepoy, and Jailer Group-2 posts.
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the OJAS Gujarat Police Recruitment portal, ojas.gujarat.gov.in, between December 3 and December 23, 2025.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025

The Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 has been released for posts such as Police Constable (Lokrakshak), Sub‑Inspector (PSI), Jail Sepoy, and Jailer Group‑2. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a Written Examination and Document Verification.

Gujarat Police Notification 2025: PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification pdf. The official notice contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Gujarat Police Notification 2025 PDF.

Gujarat Police Notification 2025

PDF Download

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 notification has been released for more than 13000 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online between December 3 and December 23, 2025. Check the table below Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Field

Detail

Recruiting Body

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB)

Total Vacancies

13,591

Application Dates

3rd Dec – 23rd Dec 2025

Application Portal

ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Eligibility

Varies by post

Age Limit

Constable: 18–33 years; PSI: 21–35 years

Selection Process

Physical Test

Written Exam

Document Verification

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025?

Candidates interested in applying for the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 fulfil all the eligibility criteria. The required eligibility criteria vary as per the post the candidate is applying for. Check the details below
Constable (Lokrakshak)
Age Limit: 18–33 years (relaxations for SC/ST/OBC categories).
Education: Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board.
Physical Standards:
Male: Height 165 cm (min), Chest 79–84 cm.
Female: Height 155 cm (min).
Sub-Inspector (PSI)
Age Limit: 21–35 years.
Education: Graduation from a recognised university.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

Gujarat Police has released notification for 13591 vacancies, which include posts such as Constable (Lokrakshak), Sub‑Inspector (PSI), Jail Sepoy, and Jailer Group‑2. Check table below for post -wise vacancy distribution

Cadre

Post Name

Vacancies

PSI Cadre

Unarmed Police Sub Inspector

659
 

Armed Police Sub Inspector

129
 

Jailer Group-2

70

Total (PSI Cadre)

  

858

Lokrakshak Cadre

Unarmed Police Constable

6,942
 

Armed Police Constable

2,458
 

Armed Police Constable (SRPF)

3,002
 

Jail Sepoy (Male)

300
 

Jail Sepoy (Female / Matron)

31

Total (Lokrakshak Cadre)

  

12,733

Subtotal (Grand Total)

  

13,591

How to Apply Online for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
  • Click on apply online button of Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025
  • Register with personal details and create login credentials.
  • Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, certificates).
  • Pay the category-wise application fee
  • Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

