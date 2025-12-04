Gujarat Police Bharti 2025: Notification Out for 13,591 Posts at gprb.gujarat.gov.in – Apply Online, Eligibility & Full Details

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has released the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Notification. The official notice contains the detailed 13591 vacancies for Police Constable (Lokrakshak), Sub-Inspector (PSI), Jail Sepoy, and Jailer Group-2 posts.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the OJAS Gujarat Police Recruitment portal, ojas.gujarat.gov.in, between December 3 and December 23, 2025. Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 The Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 has been released for posts such as Police Constable (Lokrakshak), Sub‑Inspector (PSI), Jail Sepoy, and Jailer Group‑2. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a Written Examination and Document Verification.

Gujarat Police Notification 2025: PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification pdf. The official notice contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Gujarat Police Notification 2025 PDF. Gujarat Police Notification 2025 PDF Download Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Overview The Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 notification has been released for more than 13000 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online between December 3 and December 23, 2025. Check the table below Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Field Detail Recruiting Body Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) Total Vacancies 13,591 Application Dates 3rd Dec – 23rd Dec 2025 Application Portal ojas.gujarat.gov.in Eligibility Varies by post Age Limit Constable: 18–33 years; PSI: 21–35 years Selection Process Physical Test Written Exam Document Verification

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025? Candidates interested in applying for the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 fulfil all the eligibility criteria. The required eligibility criteria vary as per the post the candidate is applying for. Check the details below

Constable (Lokrakshak)

Age Limit: 18–33 years (relaxations for SC/ST/OBC categories).

Education: Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board.

Physical Standards:

Male: Height 165 cm (min), Chest 79–84 cm.

Female: Height 155 cm (min).

Sub-Inspector (PSI)

Age Limit: 21–35 years.

Education: Graduation from a recognised university. Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution Gujarat Police has released notification for 13591 vacancies, which include posts such as Constable (Lokrakshak), Sub‑Inspector (PSI), Jail Sepoy, and Jailer Group‑2. Check table below for post -wise vacancy distribution