Brain Teaser: Can You Spot the 3 Differences in Girl at the Beach Pictures in 10 Seconds?

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Dec 4, 2025, 18:14 IST

If you can spot 3 differences in the pictures of a girl at the beach in 10 seconds you have the sharpest eyes. Test your attention to detail now!

Spot the Difference puzzles test your observation and memory skills. So, if you are someone who loves quick visual puzzles, then a spot-the-difference puzzle will be the perfect fit for you.These puzzles are a great way to warm up your brain. Practising them regularly can boost your observation skills and attention span. A time limit makes the game even more challenging and appealing by providing the thrill and excitement of solving a challenge.

Do you want to test your eyes?

Get started now!

Spot the 3 Differences In 10 Seconds?

Source: YouTube

Presented before you are two images of a girl standing on a beach with a watermelon slice in one hand. She is wearing glasses. Both pictures look identical at first glance.

Well, they are not!

Look closely at the picture, and you will notice the subtle differences between the two.

Your challenge is to find the differences between the two pictures in 10 seconds.

Can you?

You might find some differences very easy to identify, while the tricky ones could challenge you if you have less puzzle-solving experience. An experienced puzzle solver will quickly spot all the differences.

Focus on the images and study their finer details to solve such challenges. You will see subtle differences in the position, colour, and shape of the objects in one image, which sets it apart from the other.

When you practice these puzzles regularly, you boost your concentration and the ability to notice subtle changes. Keeping your brain active with such activities can be highly beneficial, as it can help prevent cognitive decline as you age.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

If you pay keen attention to detail, you can spot all the differences between the two pictures in 10 seconds. If you managed to spot them, you have extremely attentive eyes.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

If you found all the differences, you have highest attention to detail.

If you haven’t found the differences yet, check the solution below.

Spot the Differences: Solution

The picture below shows the differences between the two images.

spot 3 differences solution

How many differences have you identified correctly?

Share this with your friends, family, and co-workers to see who can spot all the differences within the time limit.

Before you leave, check out the other exciting puzzle challenges below to boost your brainpower and enhance your observation skills.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

