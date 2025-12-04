Gujarat School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

December 2025 marks a busy period for students in Gujarat, with the academic calendar heavily weighted towards final preparations and year-end assessments. Unlike many regions in North India, schools in Gujarat will experience only one mandatory, state-wide closure: Christmas Day on December 25th. The focus for the month remains firmly on academics, particularly the crucial Pre-Board Examinations for students in classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to run through the latter half of the month. Parents and students should anticipate minimal disruptions to the regular schedule outside of the Christmas holiday.

Crucially, the long, traditional Winter Vacation or "winter break" that is common in other parts of the country is not scheduled for Gujarat schools during December 2025. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) prioritizes the completion of the academic term and examinations during this time. While local school administrations may schedule specific internal holidays or half-days, the overarching advice is that classes will run as normal from December 1st up until the end of the year, ensuring all attention is placed on academic completion and readiness for forthcoming board examinations.