Gujarat School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

December 2025 marks a busy period for students in Gujarat, with the academic calendar heavily weighted towards final preparations and year-end assessments. Unlike many regions in North India, schools in Gujarat will experience only one mandatory, state-wide closure: Christmas Day on December 25th. The focus for the month remains firmly on academics, particularly the crucial Pre-Board Examinations for students in classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to run through the latter half of the month. Parents and students should anticipate minimal disruptions to the regular schedule outside of the Christmas holiday.
Crucially, the long, traditional Winter Vacation or "winter break" that is common in other parts of the country is not scheduled for Gujarat schools during December 2025. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) prioritizes the completion of the academic term and examinations during this time. While local school administrations may schedule specific internal holidays or half-days, the overarching advice is that classes will run as normal from December 1st up until the end of the year, ensuring all attention is placed on academic completion and readiness for forthcoming board examinations.
Confirmed Holidays and Vacation Schedule
The only confirmed, state-wide holiday in Gujarat for December 2025 is Christmas Day.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event / Holiday Status
|
Notes
|
December 25
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
This is a Gazetted Holiday, meaning all government and private schools across Gujarat will be closed.
|
December 26–31
|
Friday onwards
|
Regular Working Days
|
Schools will generally be open for classes, pre-board exams, or annual functions.
Gujarat Winter Vacation Note
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) academic calendar typically allocates its primary seasonal breaks as follows:
-
Winter Vacation: The long, cold-weather break seen in North India is not scheduled for Gujarat in December. The academic session focuses on completion and term-end exams during this month.
-
Local Events: While the Rann Utsav is ongoing, it does not mandate school closures.
Advice for Parents: Parents should check their child's specific school calendar for any internal holidays or half-day schedules, particularly around Christmas Eve (Dec 24), but should plan for classes to run normally throughout the month.
