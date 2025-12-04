Gujarat School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

CAT Response Sheet 2025
By Anisha Mishra
Dec 4, 2025, 16:54 IST

December 2025 in Gujarat is focused on academics and year-end assessments. The only mandatory state-wide school closure is Christmas Day, December 25th. Pre-Board Examinations for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled for the latter half of the month. Notably, the traditional long Winter Vacation is not scheduled for Gujarat schools in December 2025, as the GSHSEB prioritizes academic completion and exam readiness. 

December 2025 marks a busy period for students in Gujarat, with the academic calendar heavily weighted towards final preparations and year-end assessments. Unlike many regions in North India, schools in Gujarat will experience only one mandatory, state-wide closure: Christmas Day on December 25th. The focus for the month remains firmly on academics, particularly the crucial Pre-Board Examinations for students in classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to run through the latter half of the month. Parents and students should anticipate minimal disruptions to the regular schedule outside of the Christmas holiday.

Crucially, the long, traditional Winter Vacation or "winter break" that is common in other parts of the country is not scheduled for Gujarat schools during December 2025. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) prioritizes the completion of the academic term and examinations during this time. While local school administrations may schedule specific internal holidays or half-days, the overarching advice is that classes will run as normal from December 1st up until the end of the year, ensuring all attention is placed on academic completion and readiness for forthcoming board examinations.

Confirmed Holidays and Vacation Schedule

The only confirmed, state-wide holiday in Gujarat for December 2025 is Christmas Day.

Date

Day

Event / Holiday Status

Notes

December 25

Thursday

Christmas Day

This is a Gazetted Holiday, meaning all government and private schools across Gujarat will be closed.

December 26–31

Friday onwards

Regular Working Days

Schools will generally be open for classes, pre-board exams, or annual functions.

Gujarat Winter Vacation Note

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) academic calendar typically allocates its primary seasonal breaks as follows:

  • Winter Vacation: The long, cold-weather break seen in North India is not scheduled for Gujarat in December. The academic session focuses on completion and term-end exams during this month.

  • Local Events: While the Rann Utsav is ongoing, it does not mandate school closures.

Advice for Parents: Parents should check their child's specific school calendar for any internal holidays or half-day schedules, particularly around Christmas Eve (Dec 24), but should plan for classes to run normally throughout the month.

