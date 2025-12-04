Massive Railway Hiring: 1.20 Lakh Posts, Clean Exams, Zero Malpractice—Government Confirms

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that Indian Railways is hiring for a total of 1,20,579 vacancies in 2024 and 2025. Around 23,000 posts are in the safety category. These include Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Staff, and RPF Sub-Inspectors.

The Minister highlighted that the first-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for 59,678 posts have already been completed successfully, with no leaks or malpractice reported.

Vaishnaw also emphasized that this recruitment drive sets a new benchmark in transparency and fairness, with fixed exam schedules and strict rules against irregularities. This gives millions of candidates confidence in the Indian Railways recruitment process.

Railway Recruitment 2025

