Massive Railway Hiring: 1.20 Lakh Posts, Clean Exams, Zero Malpractice—Government Confirms

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that Indian Railways is hiring for a total of 1,20,579 vacancies in 2024 and 2025. Around 23,000 posts are in the safety category. These include Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Staff, and RPF Sub-Inspectors.
The Minister highlighted that the first-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for 59,678 posts have already been completed successfully, with no leaks or malpractice reported.
Vaishnaw also emphasized that this recruitment drive sets a new benchmark in transparency and fairness, with fixed exam schedules and strict rules against irregularities. This gives millions of candidates confidence in the Indian Railways recruitment process.
Railway Recruitment 2025
The Railway Recruitment 2025 drive is a significant step towards filling up critical vacancies across Indian Railways. These vacancies cover a broad spectrum of positions, including safety, technical, paramedical, and administrative roles. Among these, 23,000 posts fall under safety-critical categories such as Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), Technicians, Junior Engineers, and RPF Sub-Inspectors.
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that these jobs are filled based on operational and technological requirements. This ensures that Indian Railways has the manpower it needs to maintain smooth functioning across the nation. The process has been structured to ensure that exams are held in a clean, transparent manner with no paper leaks or malpractice.
Key Features of RRB Vacancies
The RRB Vacancies for 2025 are among the largest ever announced by Indian Railways. The following are some of the key highlights of this massive recruitment:
-
A total of 1,20,579 vacancies across multiple levels and departments.
-
23,000 safety-category posts for Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians, Junior Engineers, and RPF Sub-Inspectors.
-
Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Ministerial, and Level-1 categories.
-
Recruitment carried out in a transparent manner with zero tolerance for irregularities.
Government Assurances for Railway Recruitment 2025
The Indian Government, led by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has given clear assurances regarding the ongoing Railway Recruitment 2025 process. The Government has addressed the following issues with strong commitments:
-
The Minister confirmed that there have been no instances of question paper leaks or irregularities in the recruitment process. All stages are conducted with strict supervision.
-
The Government assures that exams are conducted on schedule wherever possible.
-
Every candidate is evaluated purely on merit, ensuring that recruitment is fair and transparent.
-
The Government provides clear guidelines, online application support, and multilingual exam arrangements to make the process accessible to candidates from all regions.
Stage-wise Recruitment Data for RRB Vacancies
The recruitment process for RRB Vacancies involves multiple stages to ensure merit-based selection. The first-stage/single-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBT) have been completed for 59,678 posts.
This covers categories such as ALPs, Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical staff, RPF Sub-Inspectors and Constables, NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate posts, and Level-1 roles. Check the stage-wise CBT details (completed) in the table below:
|
Exam
|
Vacancies
|
Candidates
|
Cities
|
1st Stage CBT – ALP
|
18,799
|
18,40,347
|
156
|
CBT – Technician
|
14,298
|
26,99,892
|
139
|
1st Stage CBT – JE/DMS/CMA
|
7,951
|
11,01,266
|
146
|
CBT – RPF SI
|
452
|
15,35,635
|
143
|
CBT – RPF Constable
|
4,208
|
45,30,288
|
147
|
CBT – Paramedical
|
1,376
|
7,08,321
|
143
|
1st Stage CBT – NTPC Graduate
|
8,113
|
58,41,774
|
141
|
1st Stage CBT – NTPC Under-Graduate
|
3,445
|
63,27,473
|
157
|
CBT – Ministerial & Isolated
|
1,036
|
4,46,013
|
139
How to Apply Online for Railway Jobs 2025?
The following are the steps to apply for Railway Vacancies 2025-26:
-
Visit the official website of Indian Railways or the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).
-
Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill out the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload required documents, including photographs and signatures.
-
Pay the application fee as per the category.
-
Submit the form and keep a copy for future reference.
