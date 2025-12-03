RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) released the Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 On Decmber 3, 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 was conducted on August 17, 2025 across all districts of Rajasthan to recruit eligible candidates for 3705 Patwari.
The RSMSSB Patwari Result 2025 was uploaded in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process.
Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 OUT has officially been declared by the RSSB on its website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Patwari Exam 2025 conducted on 17 August 2025 across 38 districts can now check their qualifying status. The result has been released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of 58981 shortlisted candidates
Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 PDF Download Link
The Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 PDF Download Link has been activated on the official website of the RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the merit list PDF to check their qualifying status. Candidates are advised to save multiple copies of the PDF for future reference and keep their documents ready for verification. Click on the direct link below to download the RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025.
Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
The Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 is out; as per the recent update, the result eleased on December 3, 2025. Along with the result, the Rajasthan Patwari cutoff also get released. Candidates who find their roll number in the merit list must start preparing for the document verification stage. Check the official update below
आज बोर्ड मीटिंग में निम्नलिखित एजेंडा को अनुमोदित किया गया:— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) December 3, 2025
1. Patwari pre DV Merit list
2. Platoon Commander Prov Keyhttps://t.co/3NVeqKHMxo non joinee रिजल्ट
4. Agri Supvr non joinee रिजल्ट
पटवार भर्ती में मेरिट में आए कैंडिडेट्स को बोर्ड की तरफ से बहुत बहुत बधाई।
Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 was conducted across 38 districts of Rajasthan in two shifts, morning and evening. Approximately 6.7 lakh registered candidates and around 6 lakh appeared in the written test. The result published in PDF format, containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Particulars
Details
Exam Conducting Body
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
Exam Date
17 August 2025 (Two Shifts)
Result Release Date
3 December 2025
Total Vacancies
3705 Patwari Posts
Candidates Appeared
Approx. 600,858
Official Website
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Check RSSB Patwari Result 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in?
Candidates are eagerly waiting for the RSSB Patwari Result 2025 and its gets released on December 3. Nowcandidates can check the result directly from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB release the result in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of recruitment. Check the steps below to download the result from official website
- Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Result section
- Now click on the link titled “Patwari Result 2025”
- Download the merit list PDF file
- Use the Ctrl+F search option to quickly find your roll number
Rajasthan Patwari Merit List 2025 PDF
The Rajasthan Patwari Merit List 2025 PDF is the most important document for candidates who appeared in the examination, as it contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The merit list is the final reference point for determining candidates who qualifies for document verification. Candidates can download the Rajasthan Patwari Merit List 2025 PDF directly from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
