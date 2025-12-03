RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) released the Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 On Decmber 3, 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 was conducted on August 17, 2025 across all districts of Rajasthan to recruit eligible candidates for 3705 Patwari.

आज बोर्ड मीटिंग में निम्नलिखित एजेंडा को अनुमोदित किया गया:

1. Patwari pre DV Merit list

2. Platoon Commander Prov Keyhttps://t.co/3NVeqKHMxo non joinee रिजल्ट

4. Agri Supvr non joinee रिजल्ट

Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025: Overview The Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 was conducted across 38 districts of Rajasthan in two shifts, morning and evening. Approximately 6.7 lakh registered candidates and around 6 lakh appeared in the written test. The result published in PDF format, containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 Key Highlights. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Exam Date 17 August 2025 (Two Shifts) Result Release Date 3 December 2025 Total Vacancies 3705 Patwari Posts Candidates Appeared Approx. 600,858 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in