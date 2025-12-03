Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET 2025: Counselling Round 3 Stray Vacancy Registration Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round registrations today, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply for fresh applications at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to register for the final round is December 5, 2025, until 9 AM. Candidates who were not allotted seats in previous rounds are eligible to participate in the final vacancy round. The KEA has offered a final chance for registration because more candidates asked to link their details and submit new applications.