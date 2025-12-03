Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET 2025: Counselling Round 3 Stray Vacancy Registration Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round registration started today.
- Registration is taking place on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- The deadline for fresh applications is December 5, 2025, at 9 AM.
Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round registrations today, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply for fresh applications at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The last date to register for the final round is December 5, 2025, until 9 AM. Candidates who were not allotted seats in previous rounds are eligible to participate in the final vacancy round. The KEA has offered a final chance for registration because more candidates asked to link their details and submit new applications.
Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table of Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 Registrations
|Exam name
|Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET)
|Board name
|Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|State
|Karnataka
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Submit new application and download verification slip
|December 3 - 5, 2025 till 9 AM
|Display of seat matrix
|December 3, 2025 after 6 AM
Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule
The dates for the Karnataka AYUSH UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round 3 are as follows.
|Events
|Date(s)
|Submitting fresh application and downloading of verification slip
|December 3 - 5, 2025
|Publication of the seat matrix
|December 3, 2025 after 6 pm
|Fresh option entry
|December 3 - 5, 2025
|Provisional seat allotment result
|December 5, 2025
|Final seat allotment result
|December 6, 2025
|Payment of fees and downloading the seat confirmation slip
|December 6 - 9, 2025
|Last date to report to the college
|December 9, 2025
