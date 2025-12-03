Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET 2025: Counselling Round 3 Stray Vacancy Registration Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 3, 2025, 18:19 IST

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has commenced the Final Stray Vacancy Round registration for Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling 2025 today, December 3, 2025, on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The deadline for fresh applications is December 5, 2025, at 9 AM.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round registration started today.
Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round registration started today.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Karnataka AYUSH UGNEET Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round registration started today.
  • Registration is taking place on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • The deadline for fresh applications is December 5, 2025, at 9 AM.

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) Counselling 2025 Final Stray Vacancy Round registrations today, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply for fresh applications at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The last date to register for the final round is December 5, 2025, until 9 AM. Candidates who were not allotted seats in previous rounds are eligible to participate in the final vacancy round. The KEA has offered a final chance for registration because more candidates asked to link their details and submit new applications.

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table of Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 Registrations 
Exam name  Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET)
Board name  Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
Academic year 2025-26
Official website  cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
State  Karnataka 
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Submit new application and download verification slip December 3 - 5, 2025 till 9 AM
Display of seat matrix  December 3, 2025 after 6 AM

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule

The dates for the Karnataka AYUSH UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round 3 are as follows.

Events Date(s)
Submitting fresh application and downloading of verification slip December 3 - 5, 2025
Publication of the seat matrix December 3, 2025 after 6 pm
Fresh option entry December 3 - 5, 2025
Provisional seat allotment result December 5, 2025
Final seat allotment result December 6, 2025
Payment of fees and downloading the seat confirmation slip December 6 - 9, 2025
Last date to report to the college December 9, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News