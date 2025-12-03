MP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Registrations End Today at dme.mponline.gov.in

Key Points
- DME, Bhopal, has released the revised Round 1 schedule for MP NEET PG Counselling 2025.
- Eligible candidates must register online at dme.mponline.gov.in.
- The registration deadline is 1159 PM today, December 3, 2025.
MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Bhopal has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 revised schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the round 1 counselling at dme.mponline.gov.in. Eligible candidates can register till 11:59 PM today, December 3, 2025. The board will prepare the merit list based on the choices filled by candidates and the reservation criteria.
MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates of MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1:
|Event
|Date
|Round 1 Revised Merit List release
|December 4
|Choice Filling and Locking Start
|December 4, 5 PM
|Choice Filling and Locking End
|December 5
|Round 1 Seat Allotment Results
|December 7
Revised Tentative Time Schedule for First Round MP State Combined NEET PG MD/MS-2025 Counselling (Dated 02-12-2025)
Important Documents for MP NEET PG Counselling 2025
Candidates need to submit the required documents for MP NEET PG 2025 counselling as given below.
- Passport size photograph
- Signature
- Internship certificate
- NEET PG admit card
- Domicile certificate
- Caste certificate (if required)
- PwD certificate (if required)
- Scorecard of NEET PG
