MP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Registrations End Today at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Bhopal has released the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 revised schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the round 1 counselling at dme.mponline.gov.in. Eligible candidates can register till 11:59 PM today, December 3, 2025. The board will prepare the merit list based on the choices filled by candidates and the reservation criteria.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates of MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1: