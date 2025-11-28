UAE National Day 2025: Date, Theme, Holiday Status and Know About Its History

UAE National Day-Eid Al Etihad, or Festival of the Union-is a commemoration of the union of six emirates that came together to form the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971. Celebrations marking the 54th in 2025 include nationwide parties, fireworks, parades, and events that will reflect pride across the nation for unity, progress, and visionary leadership by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Date of UAE National Day 2025 Primary Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, marks the signing of the UAE's provisional constitution.

The celebrations extend over several days, from late November to early December, including events on Commemoration Day, Martyrs' Day, which is on December 1. Theme for 2025 The theme as a whole echoes "United" or "Our Strength Lies in Unity," accentuating bonds, heritage, and collective progress, as evidenced in official campaigns like the 54th Eid Al Etihad initiatives.

The themes largely relate to national identity, sacrifice, and future vision, as part of the Spirit of the Union.

Holiday Status in 2025 Public and Private Sectors: Paid Holidays on December 1 (Commemoration Day) and December 2 (National Day), making up a 4-Day Weekend (November 29-30 Weekend + December 1-2).

According to the UAE authorities' announcements in mid-November, work resumes for both federal entities and private sector employees on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

This unified policy ensures equal breaks across sectors with flexibility, under recent Cabinet resolutions, to optimize long weekends. ALSO READ: SIR Electoral Roll Bihar: Excluded from the List? Here’s How You Can File an Objection History and Significance Rulers of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah signed the constitution at Dubai's Union House on December 2, 1971, to form the UAE following the expiry of British treaties. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

The founding father, Sheikh Zayed, envisioned cooperation against regional adversity, such as Iran's occupation of islands like Abu Musa and the Tunbs.

The day honors the transformation from desert emirates into a global hub for innovation, tolerance, and economic prowess, celebrated with patriotism and remembrance of sacrifices like that of the first martyr, Salem Suhail bin Khamis Al Dahmani (November 30, 1971).

Celebrations Across the UAE Fireworks and Parades: Major displays at Burj Khalifa, Dubai Festival City, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Bluewaters Island; Dubai Police parades with bands, floats, and cultural performances.

Cultural Events: Al Ayallah folk dances, poetry, heritage festivals: for example, the Zayed Heritage Festival, car parades in national colors, Emirati cuisine stalls: Al Harees, Luqaimat.

Venues: Sheikh Zayed Festival (Al Wathba), La Mer, Al Seef, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium; and events from Sharjah to Kalba.

Nationwide decorations in flag colors of green, white, black, and red; community gatherings promote unity. What is Commemoration Day and its relation to National Day? Commemoration Day (Martyrs' Day) on December 1 commemorates fallen heroes, starting with the UAE's first martyr on November 30th, 1971. It extends the holiday break and precedes the National Day celebrations.