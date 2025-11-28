Highest Registrations! How Many Students Register for JEE Main 2026? Check Past Year Trends

The competition for a spot in engineering colleges through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has hit an all-time high in 2026. Official registration for the first session of JEE Main 2026 closed on November 27, 2025. Reports suggest a massive 14.5 lakh students have signed up so far. To put this into perspective, that's roughly 1.4 lakh more students compared to the first session of last year's exam. This significant jump in registrations means getting a good rank is going to be tougher than ever, as more students are vying for the same number of limited seats in premier institutions.

The first session of the JEE Main 2026 exam is scheduled to take place from January 21 to January 30, 2026, with the second session following between April 2 and April 9, 2026. Last year, 13,11,544 students registered for Session 1 and 10,61,840 for Session 2. While the current 14.5 lakh figure for 2026 is based on media reports and news sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will only release the final, official total registration count once the results are out. For now, this reported surge is a clear signal of the intense competition students must prepare for.