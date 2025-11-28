Highest Registrations! How Many Students Register for JEE Main 2026? Check Past Year Trends

The competition for a spot in engineering colleges through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has hit an all-time high in 2026. Official registration for the first session of JEE Main 2026 closed on November 27, 2025. Reports suggest a massive 14.5 lakh students have signed up so far. To put this into perspective, that's roughly 1.4 lakh more students compared to the first session of last year's exam. This significant jump in registrations means getting a good rank is going to be tougher than ever, as more students are vying for the same number of limited seats in premier institutions.
The first session of the JEE Main 2026 exam is scheduled to take place from January 21 to January 30, 2026, with the second session following between April 2 and April 9, 2026. Last year, 13,11,544 students registered for Session 1 and 10,61,840 for Session 2. While the current 14.5 lakh figure for 2026 is based on media reports and news sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will only release the final, official total registration count once the results are out. For now, this reported surge is a clear signal of the intense competition students must prepare for.
JEE Main Previous Year Registrations
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main consistently sees a substantial annual increase in registrations. For the year 2025, official data indicates that 13,11,544 students registered for Phase 1, and 10,61,840 students registered for Phase 2. A table detailing previous years' registration statistics for JEE Main is provided below for candidates' reference.
Total Registrations for JEE Main 2026 Till Now
This represents a significant increase in the JEE Main application number compared to previous years.
Last year, a total of 15,39,848 registrations were recorded. (Note: The original text states this number was from "previous years," but the flow suggests it's the preceding year's number for comparison, though 14.5 lakh is a decrease from 15.39 lakh based on the numbers provided. The original text's claim of a "significant increase" is contradictory to the numbers provided).
The NTA will release detailed statistics on registered and appeared students along with the results.
Do Registration Numbers Affect JEE Main Percentile?
Students must note that the JEE Main percentile is not directly affected by the total number of students who register.
The percentile score depends only on two key factors:
The number of students who actually appear in a particular examination shift.
The relative performance of the candidate among those who appeared in that shift.
However, a higher number of registrations, such as the reported surge for JEE Main 2026, definitely signifies:
Increased competition levels.
A tougher fight for admission into top colleges.
Next Steps After JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration
With the conclusion of registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, candidates should focus on the following key stages:
|
Stage
|
Key Activity
|
Timeline/Details
|
Application Form Correction
|
Candidates can edit specific details in their JEE Main 2026 application form.
|
Log in to the official portal: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Dates will be specified by NTA.
|
City Intimation Slip
|
Check the allotted exam date and the exam city. This is NOT the admit card.
|
Available in the first week of January 2026.
|
Admit Card Release
|
The official document required to sit for the examination, containing center details and shift time.
|
Released a few days before the exam date.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration and Exam Schedule
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also specified the crucial dates for the second session of JEE Main 2026. This parallel opportunity allows candidates who either missed the first session or wish to improve their score to register and compete.
|
Stage
|
Details
|
Tentative Dates
|
Registration Start
|
The application window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will open shortly after the conclusion of the first session.
|
Last week of January 2026
|
How to Apply
|
The JEE Main application form for Session 2 will be available exclusively on the official NTA website.
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
Examination Dates
|
The second session of the JEE Main 2026 will be conducted across multiple days in April.
|
April 01 to April 09, 2026
|
Result Declaration
|
Final scores and percentile ranks for Session 2 will be officially released online.
|
April 20, 2026
The record 14.5 lakh registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 confirm that competition is at an all-time high, making smart strategy vital. Now that registration is closed, the focus shifts to strategic execution: candidates must prioritize using the December 1–2 correction window to fix any application errors, and then concentrate intensely on timed practice and high-weightage chapters. Success in the January 2026 exam depends entirely on calm execution, accuracy, and trusting the preparation plan built on mock tests.
