IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

How Many Attempts for JEE Mains​ 2026? Complete Guide Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 3, 2025, 12:29 IST

The JEE Main exam is held twice a year (January and April), and candidates are allowed a maximum of six attempts over three consecutive years, starting from the year they passed Class 12. There is no age limit for the exam. To be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST) or be in the top 20 percentile of their board. The eligibility criteria are the same for all categories, including General and OBC.

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency released the JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2026 on the jeemain.nta.nic.in website. Candidates can view their full JEE Main 2026 eligibility here, and include their age limit, class 12 grades, and the number of JEE Main tries. All JEE Main 2026 applicants must meet the requirements listed by NTA in order to be admitted to GFTIs, IIITs, and NITs.

When deciding how best to prepare for JEE Main 2026, many engineering candidates frequently question how many times they can take the test. In accordance with the official NTA rules, JEE Main is held twice a year, in January and April. A student is permitted to take the test up to six times (two times annually) during the course of three consecutive years. Comprehending the number of attempts is crucial for individuals q Main 2026 exam is also significant.

How Many Attempts Are Allowed for JEE Main 2026?

Candidates may take the JEE Main exam up to six times in three consecutive years, depending on their eligibility. Students who passed or are taking the Class 12 exam within the last three years are therefore eligible to apply. JEE Main 2026 will be held in two sessions by the NTA. In addition, candidates q take the exam for the first time in 2026 will be able to take it again in 2027 and 2028. Students in the general category may take the test three times, beginning in the year they graduate from Class 12. 

Year-Wise Breakdown of How Many Attempts for JEE Mains?

The maximum number of JEE Main tries is six, since applicants may take the exam for three years in a row after graduating class 12 (including the year of passing class 12). JEE Mains will take place twice in 2026, in January and April, respectively.

Year of Passing Class 12

Eligible for JEE Mains Attempts

2024

2024, 2025, 2026

2025

2025, 2026, 2027

2026

2026, 2027, 2028

Note: 

  • Students do not get another opportunity after the three-year period if they skip an attempt.

  • Students who take the JEE Main exam right after Class 12 may try four or six times, depending on their approach.

How many attempts for JEE Main (General Category)?

For general category candidates, the JEE Main attempts limit is a maximum of three years. This means that students can appear for the exam over three consecutive years from the year they pass their Class 12th exam, giving them ample opportunity to secure a spot at top engineering institutions.

How many attempts for JEE Main (OBC Category)?

Additionally, the maximum JEE Main try restriction for OBC applicants is three years. This guarantees equal chances for OBC candidates to demonstrate their abilities and be accepted into prestigious engineering schools throughout the country.

JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2026

Key Requirements for JEE Eligibility 2026 The JEE Main Eligibility Criteria must be understood by candidates prior to taking the test. The only candidates who can take the test are those who meet all eligibility requirements.

Particulars

Details

Age limit

There is no age limit.

Qualifying Examination

Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examinations from a recognized board.

Year of Passing the Qualifying Examination

2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026

Number of Subjects in the Qualifying Examination

  • For JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech)- Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects and any one subject among Chemistry/Biology/Technical Vocational Subject

  • For JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch)- Physics, Chemistry, and Maths as compulsory subjects in class 12

  • For JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlan) - Mathematics as a compulsory subject in class 12

Admission Criteria for IITs, NITs, IIITs and CFTIs

  • For B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan admissions in IIITs, NITs and CFITsCandidates should have secured minimum 75% marks (65% for SC/ST category candidates) or should fall under the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

  • For B.Arch admission in institutes other than IIITs, NITs and CFITsCandidates should have scored 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in 10+2 or equivalent.

JEE Main class 12 percentage criteria

Minimum 75% marks in class 12 

JEE Main Preparation Tips 2026

A well-organized study schedule is essential for candidates hoping to achieve a high mark on the JEE Main 2026 exam. Additionally, they can consult the preparatory advice below:

  • Recognize the Syllabus: Students should become acquainted with the particular Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics themes. They can more efficiently concentrate their efforts if they give priority to the portions of the test that are more important.

  • Create a Study calendar: It is crucial for students to create a systematic study calendar that allots time for every subject. Following their method will provide well-rounded preparation for every subject.

  • Use High-Quality Resources: Students ought to choose suggested textbooks, such as NCERT and other required readings. These resources give them the necessary practice and concise explanations to improve their comprehension.

  • Practice Regularly: Setting aside time daily to solve problems across all subjects is crucial. Consistent practice helps build confidence and improves problem-solving skills.

  • Take Mock Tests: Scheduling regular mock tests will help students simulate the exam experience. This practice allows them to gauge their preparation and improve time management.

  • Revise Frequently: Students should regularly review previously studied topics. Short revision sessions can reinforce their understanding and enhance retention of information.

Also Check:

JEE Main 2026 Dates: Check Application Form, Exam, Answer Key and Result Expected Months

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2026: Check Total Questions, Marks, Marking Scheme Here

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News