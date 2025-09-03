How Many Attempts for JEE Mains​ 2026? Complete Guide Here

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency released the JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2026 on the jeemain.nta.nic.in website. Candidates can view their full JEE Main 2026 eligibility here, and include their age limit, class 12 grades, and the number of JEE Main tries. All JEE Main 2026 applicants must meet the requirements listed by NTA in order to be admitted to GFTIs, IIITs, and NITs. When deciding how best to prepare for JEE Main 2026, many engineering candidates frequently question how many times they can take the test. In accordance with the official NTA rules, JEE Main is held twice a year, in January and April. A student is permitted to take the test up to six times (two times annually) during the course of three consecutive years. Comprehending the number of attempts is crucial for individuals q Main 2026 exam is also significant.

How Many Attempts Are Allowed for JEE Main 2026? Candidates may take the JEE Main exam up to six times in three consecutive years, depending on their eligibility. Students who passed or are taking the Class 12 exam within the last three years are therefore eligible to apply. JEE Main 2026 will be held in two sessions by the NTA. In addition, candidates q take the exam for the first time in 2026 will be able to take it again in 2027 and 2028. Students in the general category may take the test three times, beginning in the year they graduate from Class 12. Year-Wise Breakdown of How Many Attempts for JEE Mains? The maximum number of JEE Main tries is six, since applicants may take the exam for three years in a row after graduating class 12 (including the year of passing class 12). JEE Mains will take place twice in 2026, in January and April, respectively.

Year of Passing Class 12 Eligible for JEE Mains Attempts 2024 2024, 2025, 2026 2025 2025, 2026, 2027 2026 2026, 2027, 2028 Note: Students do not get another opportunity after the three-year period if they skip an attempt.

Students who take the JEE Main exam right after Class 12 may try four or six times, depending on their approach. How many attempts for JEE Main (General Category)? For general category candidates, the JEE Main attempts limit is a maximum of three years. This means that students can appear for the exam over three consecutive years from the year they pass their Class 12th exam, giving them ample opportunity to secure a spot at top engineering institutions. How many attempts for JEE Main (OBC Category)? Additionally, the maximum JEE Main try restriction for OBC applicants is three years. This guarantees equal chances for OBC candidates to demonstrate their abilities and be accepted into prestigious engineering schools throughout the country.

JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2026 Key Requirements for JEE Eligibility 2026 The JEE Main Eligibility Criteria must be understood by candidates prior to taking the test. The only candidates who can take the test are those who meet all eligibility requirements. Particulars Details Age limit There is no age limit. Qualifying Examination Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examinations from a recognized board. Year of Passing the Qualifying Examination 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 Number of Subjects in the Qualifying Examination For JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech)- Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects and any one subject among Chemistry/Biology/Technical Vocational Subject

For JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch)- Physics, Chemistry, and Maths as compulsory subjects in class 12

For JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlan) - Mathematics as a compulsory subject in class 12 Admission Criteria for IITs, NITs, IIITs and CFTIs For B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan admissions in IIITs, NITs and CFITsCandidates should have secured minimum 75% marks (65% for SC/ST category candidates) or should fall under the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

For B.Arch admission in institutes other than IIITs, NITs and CFITsCandidates should have scored 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in 10+2 or equivalent. JEE Main class 12 percentage criteria Minimum 75% marks in class 12