Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Karnataka: Check When Schools are Closed During Deepavali

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 16, 2025, 12:55 IST

School Holiday in Karnataka - Karnataka schools will observe holidays during Diwali 2025, giving students and teachers a chance to celebrate the festival of lights. The break allows families to partake in traditional festivities, cultural activities, and quality time together, marking a joyful pause from regular academic routines.

Diwali School Holiday 2025 in Karnataka

Diwali school holiday Karnataka - Diwali, the festival of lights, brings joy, togetherness, and celebration across India. In Karnataka, this vibrant festival is marked not only by traditional festivities but also by school holidays that allow students and teachers to fully participate in the celebrations. For the year 2025, the Karnataka government has announced Diwali school holidays to give families ample time to prepare for and enjoy the festival. These holidays provide students a well-deserved break from academics, enabling them to engage in cultural activities, visit relatives, and experience the true spirit of Diwali.

Karnataka School Holiday 2025 (Schools to Remain Closed for 10 Days)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a significant extension of school holidays for government and aided schools, spanning from October 8 to October 18. This extended break is a strategic measure implemented to ensure the seamless and comprehensive execution of the state's ambitious 'caste survey'. By declaring school holidays, the government is facilitating the full participation of teachers and other school staff in the survey process, leveraging their local knowledge and community connections to ensure maximum outreach and accuracy.

Diwali holiday in Karnataka

Period

Purpose / Festival

Notes

Oct 8 – Oct 18

State-mandated closure (for caste survey)

All government/aided schools closed.

Oct 20

Naraka Chaturdashi

Gazetted public holiday in Karnataka.

Oct 22

Balipadyami / Deepavali

Main Diwali observance.

Oct 23

Reopening (for some private schools)

Schools may resume after Diwali break.

Tips for Students & Parents

  • Plan revision well: With the longer break, create a study timetable to stay on track.

  • Communicate with the school: Confirm your school’s exact holiday schedule and reopening date.

  • Engage in cultural learning: Use the festive time to learn about Diwali’s significance, local traditions, and cultural diversity.

  • Balance rest and productivity: Allow time for rest, celebration, and light academic activity.

