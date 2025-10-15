10 Best Easy, Simple and Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Designs Ideas with Images (2025) for Students

Rangoli Design for Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and schools across India are gearing up with festive activities like rangoli-making competitions and classroom decorations. Creating beautiful Diwali rangoli designs is one of the most joyful ways for students to celebrate this occasion. From traditional patterns to easy modern motifs, here are some of the best rangoli ideas for school students to try this Diwali 2025.

What is Rangoli and Why Is It Made on Diwali ?

Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form created on the floor using colored powders, flowers, rice, or diyas. It’s considered a symbol of good luck, positivity, and prosperity, especially during Diwali. In schools, making rangoli designs helps students express creativity, teamwork, and cultural values while learning about India’s rich artistic heritage.