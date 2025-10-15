SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
10 Best Easy, Simple and Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Designs Ideas with Images (2025) for Students

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 15, 2025, 18:13 IST

Check the best Diwali rangoli designs for school students 2025 from simple flower and diya patterns to eco-friendly ideas. Perfect for school competitions and festive decorations. Learn tips, themes, and creative rangoli ideas to make this Diwali colorful and bright.

Rangoli Design for Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and schools across India are gearing up with festive activities like rangoli-making competitions and classroom decorations. Creating beautiful Diwali rangoli designs is one of the most joyful ways for students to celebrate this occasion. From traditional patterns to easy modern motifs, here are some of the best rangoli ideas for school students to try this Diwali 2025.

What is Rangoli and Why Is It Made on Diwali ?

Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form created on the floor using colored powders, flowers, rice, or diyas. It’s considered a symbol of good luck, positivity, and prosperity, especially during Diwali. In schools, making rangoli designs helps students express creativity, teamwork, and cultural values while learning about India’s rich artistic heritage.

Easy and Simple Rangoli Designs for School Students

Here are some easy rangoli ideas that are perfect for students of different age groups:

Rangoli Design 1:

1

Rangoli Design 2:

2

Rangoli Design 3:

3

Rangoli Design 4:

4

Rangoli Design 5:

5

Rangoli Design 6:

6

Rangoli Design 7:

easy diwali design 7

Rangoli Design 8:

simple rangoli design 8

Rangoli Design 9:

easy rangoli for diwali

Rangoli Design 10:

simple diwali rangoli

Tips for Creating Beautiful School Rangolis

  • Plan the design on paper before starting.

  • Use chalk outlines for neatness.

  • Choose bright colors like red, yellow, blue, and green.

  • Add diyas or candles around the rangoli for a festive touch.

  • Work in groups to make large rangolis for school displays or competitions.

Diwali Rangoli Competition Ideas in Schools

Schools often hold Diwali rangoli competitions to encourage creativity among students. Themes can include:

  • “My Dream India”

  • “Go Green Diwali”

  • “Unity in Diversity”

  • “Traditional Motifs”

  • “Festival of Lights”

Judges usually score designs based on neatness, creativity, theme relevance, and color use.

Importance of Rangoli for Students

Creating rangolis helps students:

  • Develop artistic and fine motor skills.

  • Learn about Indian traditions.

  • Encourage teamwork and cooperation.

  • Feel connected to the spirit of Diwali and community celebration.

Diwali rangoli designs for school students bring joy, color, and creativity to the festive season. Whether it’s a simple flower rangoli or a detailed diya pattern, every design reflects the beauty of Indian culture and the spirit of Diwali. Schools can make this activity more meaningful by promoting eco-friendly and innovative rangolis, inspiring students to celebrate responsibly and artistically.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

