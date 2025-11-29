Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2026: Download BSEB Class 10 Time Table Date Sheet PDF

BSEB 10th Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, confirming that the annual matric exams will be conducted on 17th to 25th February 2026. The announcement brings major relief to lakhs of students across the state who were eagerly waiting for the timetable to streamline their preparation. According to the released schedule, the Class 10 exams will be held in two shifts across designated centres, and the complete subject-wise timetable is now available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. With the date sheet now public, students can begin final revisions and prepare strategically for the upcoming board examinations.
BSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Class
|
10 (Matric)
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Exam Dates
|
17th Feb 2026 to 25th Feb 2026
|
Exam Timings
|
First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen and Paper based
|
Official Website
|
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
|
Exam Type
|
Annual Board Exam
BSEB Class 10 Exam Datesheet 2026:
Check the below table to know the Bihar BSEB Board Class 10 Exam Timetable 2026:
|
Date / Day
|
First Shift (First Sitting)
|
Second Shift (Second Sitting)
|
February 17, 2026 (Tuesday)
|
Mother Tongue (Matribhasha)
(101-Hindi, 102-Bengali, 103-Urdu, and 104-Maithili)
|
Mother Tongue (Matribhasha)
(201-Hindi, 202-Bengali, 203-Urdu, and 204-Maithili)
|
February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)
|
110 - Mathematics
|
210 - Mathematics
|
February 19, 2026 (Thursday)
|
Second Indian Language
(For Hindi-speaking candidates: Choose one language from 105-Sanskrit, 107-Persian, 108-Arabic, and 109-Magahi, To choose any one language)
(For Non-Hindi speaking candidates: 106-Hindi)
|
Second Indian Language
(For Hindi-speaking candidates: Choose one language from 205-Sanskrit, 207-Persian, 208-Arabic, and 209-Magahi, To choose any one language)
(For Non-Hindi speaking candidates: 206-Hindi)
|
February 20, 2026 (Friday)
|
111 - Social Science
|
211 - Social Science
|
February 21, 2026 (Saturday)
|
112 - Science
|
212 - Science
|
February 23, 2026 (Monday)
|
113 - English (General)
|
213 - English (General)
|
February 24, 2026 (Tuesday)
|
Elective Subject
(114 - Higher Mathematics, 115 - Commerce, 116 - Economics, 121 - Persian, 122 - Sanskrit, 123 - Arabic, and 124 - Maithili)
(117 - Fine Arts, 118 - Home Science, 119 - Dance, and 120 - Music)
|
Elective Subject
(214 - Higher Mathematics, 215 - Commerce, 216 - Economics, 221 - Persian, 222 - Sanskrit, 223 - Arabic, and 224 - Maithili)
(217 - Fine Arts, 218 - Home Science, 219 - Dance, and 220 - Music)
|
February 25, 2026 (Wednesday)
|
Vocational Course
(127-Security, 128-Beautician, 129-Tourism, 130-Retail Management, 131-Automobile, 132-Electronics and Hardware, 133-Beauty and Wellness, 134-Telecom, 135 - IT/ITES Trade (I.T./I.T.E.S. Trade))
|
______
|
BSEB Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download PDF
How to Download BSEB Class 10 Official Date Sheet ?
-
Visit the official BSEB website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, check under “Notifications / Latest Circulars / Student Section” for the link labeled “Class 10 (Matric) Exam Date Sheet 2026”.
-
Click on the PDF link to download the timetable.
-
Save/print the PDF: it will contain subject-wise dates, shift times, exam centre instructions, and other essentials.
Details mentioned on BSEB 10th Exam Date 2026
The following details are mentioned on the BSEB 10th exam date 2026 routine:
-
Name of exam
-
Exam date and day
-
Exam shift and timing
-
Important instruction for students
-
BSEB class 10th exam date 2026 for visually impaired students
-
Practical BSEB matric exam routine 2026
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation