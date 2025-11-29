Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2026: Download BSEB Class 10 Time Table Date Sheet PDF

BSEB 10th Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, confirming that the annual matric exams will be conducted on 17th to 25th February 2026. The announcement brings major relief to lakhs of students across the state who were eagerly waiting for the timetable to streamline their preparation. According to the released schedule, the Class 10 exams will be held in two shifts across designated centres, and the complete subject-wise timetable is now available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. With the date sheet now public, students can begin final revisions and prepare strategically for the upcoming board examinations.

BSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: Key Highlights