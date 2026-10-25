AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 Out Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket PDF
AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 will be made available tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in for the exam scheduled to be held on November 1, 2026. Candidates must download their hall tickets immediately after the link is activated and check the details printed on it. They are required to carry the INI CET admit card on the day of exam to the exam center. Read the article to get complete details.
INI CET Admit Card 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is scheduled to release the INI CET January 2027 admit card tomorrow, October 26, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, once the link becomes available. The INI CET 2027 exam will be conducted on November 1, 2026, in computer based test (CBT) mode at designated exam centres across India. Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as they are available and check the details mentioned on it before the exam.
AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2027: Overview
Candidates can check the important details regarding the INI CET January 2027 admit card and examination below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET)
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Conducting Authority
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
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Session
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January 2027
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INI CET Admit Card Release Date
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October 26, 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Out Tomorrow
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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INI CET Exam Date
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November 1, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Official Website
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aiimsexams.ac.in
INI CET Admit Card 2027 Download Link
The INI CET January 2027 admit card download link is expected to be activated on the official AIIMS examination website on October 26. Candidates will need to log in to the candidate portal to access their hall tickets.The download link will be available once AIIMS uploads the admit cards. Candidates should use the official portal to access their documents and avoid relying on unofficial websites for the hall ticket.
INI CET Admit Card 2027 Download (Link Active Soon)
How to Download INI CET Hall Ticket 2027?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the INI CET January 2027 admit card after its release.
- Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Open the Academic Courses section and select INI CET.
- Navigate to the candidate login page.
- Enter the required login credentials, including the registration ID and password.
- Complete the captcha or any other verification requested on the portal.
- Submit the details and open the INI CET January 2027 admit card link.
- Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future reference.
- Take a clear printout to carry to the examination centre.
Candidates should ensure that their registration details are entered correctly. If the admit card is not available after login, they should check their registration status and follow the instructions displayed on the official portal.
Details Mentioned on INI CET Admit Card 2027
After downloading the INI CET January 2027 hall ticket, candidates should carefully verify the information printed on it. If any information appears incorrect or does not match the application details, candidates should contact AIIMS through the official examination portal for clarification.
- Candidate's name and other personal details
- Roll number or registration details
- Examination date and reporting time
- Allotted examination centre and its address
- Photograph and signature
- Examination-day guidelines and instructions
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.