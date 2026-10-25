AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 Out Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket PDF

INI CET Admit Card 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is scheduled to release the INI CET January 2027 admit card tomorrow, October 26, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, once the link becomes available. The INI CET 2027 exam will be conducted on November 1, 2026, in computer based test (CBT) mode at designated exam centres across India. Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as they are available and check the details mentioned on it before the exam. AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2027: Overview Candidates can check the important details regarding the INI CET January 2027 admit card and examination below. Particulars Details Exam Name Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) Conducting Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Session January 2027 INI CET Admit Card Release Date October 26, 2026 Admit Card Status Out Tomorrow Admit Card Mode Online INI CET Exam Date November 1, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Official Website aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Admit Card 2027 Download Link The INI CET January 2027 admit card download link is expected to be activated on the official AIIMS examination website on October 26. Candidates will need to log in to the candidate portal to access their hall tickets.The download link will be available once AIIMS uploads the admit cards. Candidates should use the official portal to access their documents and avoid relying on unofficial websites for the hall ticket. INI CET Admit Card 2027 Download (Link Active Soon) How to Download INI CET Hall Ticket 2027? Candidates can follow the steps below to download the INI CET January 2027 admit card after its release. Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Open the Academic Courses section and select INI CET. Navigate to the candidate login page. Enter the required login credentials, including the registration ID and password. Complete the captcha or any other verification requested on the portal. Submit the details and open the INI CET January 2027 admit card link. Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future reference. Take a clear printout to carry to the examination centre.