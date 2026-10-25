KEAM 2026 Third Phase Allotment: Option Confirmation Begins; Check Schedule, Dates and Details
KEAM 2026 third phase allotment begins for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and Medical Allied courses. Check option confirmation deadline, allotment dates and fee details.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has commenced the KEAM 2026 third phase allotment process for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and various Medical Allied courses. Candidates seeking admission under the State Quota seats are required to complete the online option confirmation to participate in the third phase allotment.
According to the latest CEE Kerala notification dated October 24, candidates can confirm their options and rearrange higher-order options or delete unwanted options through the official website. The deadline to complete online option confirmation and make changes is October 28, 2026, up to 11 AM.
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KEAM 2026 Third Phase Allotment: Who Needs to Confirm Options?
Online option confirmation is mandatory for candidates who want their higher-order options to be considered in the third phase allotment for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and Medical Allied courses.
The requirement applies to candidates who have already secured admission as well as those who did not receive an allotment in the previous phase. Candidates who fail to confirm their options will have their existing admission from the second phase allotment retained, as applicable.
KEAM 2026 Third Phase Allotment Dates
Candidates can check the complete schedule below:
|
Event
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Date and time
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Online option confirmation begins
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October 24, 2026
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Option confirmation/rearrangement deadline
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October 28, 2026, 11 AM
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Provisional third phase allotment
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October 29, 2026
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Final third phase allotment
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October 30, 2026
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Fee payment and joining
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October 31 to November 3, 2026, up to 4 PM
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Colleges to update admitted candidate details
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November 3, 2026, up to 5 PM
KEAM 2026 Third Phase: Fee Details
CEE Kerala has stated that fee details for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and Medical Allied courses across colleges are available on its website.
For self-financing Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani colleges, the fee for the 2026-27 academic year has not yet been finalised. Candidates allotted seats in these colleges will therefore have to provisionally pay the fee applicable for the 2025-26 academic year. Any balance amount will have to be paid if the fee subsequently fixed for 2026-27 is higher.
Candidates belonging to certain categories, including SC, ST and OEC, and those covered under specified government orders, are exempt from paying tuition fees at the time of admission, subject to the conditions mentioned in the notification.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.