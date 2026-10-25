KEAM 2026 Third Phase Allotment: Option Confirmation Begins; Check Schedule, Dates and Details

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has commenced the KEAM 2026 third phase allotment process for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and various Medical Allied courses. Candidates seeking admission under the State Quota seats are required to complete the online option confirmation to participate in the third phase allotment.

According to the latest CEE Kerala notification dated October 24, candidates can confirm their options and rearrange higher-order options or delete unwanted options through the official website. The deadline to complete online option confirmation and make changes is October 28, 2026, up to 11 AM.

Also Check: CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE

KEAM 2026 Third Phase Allotment: Who Needs to Confirm Options?

Online option confirmation is mandatory for candidates who want their higher-order options to be considered in the third phase allotment for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and Medical Allied courses.