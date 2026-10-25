Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates
Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027 is expected soon. Check the latest updates on CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates, timetable PDF, and examination schedule.
Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027 is expected to be released soon by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027 will be able to check their subject-wise exam dates, timings and important instructions through the official website, cgbse.nic.in.
The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheets have not been officially released yet. Based on the previous examination schedule, the board is expected to publish the timetable in November 2026. The theory examinations are expected to take place in February and March 2027, while practical examinations are expected to be held in January 2027.
Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027
Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027 will provide the complete examination schedule for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. The timetable will help students plan their revision according to the dates of their individual subjects. Students should check the official CGBSE website for the confirmed schedule. The dates mentioned below are expected timelines, not officially announced examination dates.
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Event
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Expected Date
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CGBSE Date Sheet 2027 Release
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November 2026
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CGBSE Class 10 Practical Exams
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January 2027
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CGBSE Class 12 Practical Exams
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January 2027
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CGBSE Class 10 Theory Exams
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February–March 2027
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CGBSE Class 12 Theory Exams
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February–March 2027
CGBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027
CGBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 is expected to be released in November 2026. The timetable will contain subject-wise examination dates for students appearing in the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 examinations.The Class 10 schedule is expected to cover subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, along with other language and vocational subjects, as applicable. Students should refer to the official timetable to confirm their examination dates, paper timings and subject codes.The CGBSE Class 10 theory examinations are expected to be conducted between February and March 2027. The final schedule will be available once the board publishes the official date sheet.
CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 is also expected to be announced in November 2026. Students from the Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be able to check their respective examination schedules after the timetable is published.The Class 12 timetable will include the dates for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History, Political Science and other subjects offered by the board.The CGBSE Class 12 theory examinations are expected to take place in February and March 2027. Students should check the official date sheet carefully because examination dates may differ according to the subject and stream.
How to Download CGBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF
CGBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF will be available on the board's official website after its release. Students can follow these steps to download the Class 10 and Class 12 timetables.
- Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.
- Look for the latest notifications or examination timetable section on the homepage.
- Find the link for the CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
- Click on the relevant link to open the timetable PDF.
- Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings.
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Students should keep a copy of the official timetable and verify the dates before making their final revision plans.
Details Mentioned on CGBSE Date Sheet 2027
CGBSE Date Sheet 2027 will include important information that students need before appearing for their board examinations. The timetable is expected to contain the following details:
- Name of the examination board
- Class and examination name
- Subject names and subject codes
- Examination dates and days
- Examination timings
- Important instructions for candidates
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