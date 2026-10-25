Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates

Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027 is expected to be released soon by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027 will be able to check their subject-wise exam dates, timings and important instructions through the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheets have not been officially released yet. Based on the previous examination schedule, the board is expected to publish the timetable in November 2026. The theory examinations are expected to take place in February and March 2027, while practical examinations are expected to be held in January 2027.

Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027

Chhattisgarh Board Date Sheet 2027 will provide the complete examination schedule for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. The timetable will help students plan their revision according to the dates of their individual subjects. Students should check the official CGBSE website for the confirmed schedule. The dates mentioned below are expected timelines, not officially announced examination dates.