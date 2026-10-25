JEST Score Cannot Substitute UGC NET for PhD Admissions, Rules Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a university cannot be forced to accept Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) scores as an alternative to the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for doctoral admissions. A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Jaspreet Singh delivered the Verdict while dismissing a writ petition filed by a candidate challenging the admission process of Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), Lucknow.

University Stand and Court Findings

The counsel who has represented DSMNRU submitted that the university’s Executive Council had officially mandated UGC NET qualification through an official decision in October 2024, which explicitly incorporated it into the 2025-26 admission prospectus. The administration has clarified that the JEST does not feature among its approved screening examinations. Upholding the University’s autonomy in laying down admission standards, the High Court has observed:-