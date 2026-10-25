JEST Score Cannot Substitute UGC NET for PhD Admissions, Rules Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court has ruled that universities that mandate NET for PhD admission cannot be forced to accept JEST scores. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Allahabad High Court ruled universities aren't forced to accept JEST over UGC NET for PhD.
- DSMNRU mandated UGC NET in Oct 2024 for 2025-26 PhD admissions, rejecting JEST.
- Court upheld university autonomy; JEST is not a mandatory UGC NET equivalent for admissions.
The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a university cannot be forced to accept Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) scores as an alternative to the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for doctoral admissions. A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Jaspreet Singh delivered the Verdict while dismissing a writ petition filed by a candidate challenging the admission process of Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), Lucknow.
University Stand and Court Findings
The counsel who has represented DSMNRU submitted that the university’s Executive Council had officially mandated UGC NET qualification through an official decision in October 2024, which explicitly incorporated it into the 2025-26 admission prospectus. The administration has clarified that the JEST does not feature among its approved screening examinations. Upholding the University’s autonomy in laying down admission standards, the High Court has observed:-
- Although JEST is a reputed national-level test which is accepted by several premier research organisations, individual universities are not bound by law to accept it.
- Mandating UGC prescribed eligibility guidelines cannot be taken as arbitrary or in violation of statutory rules.
- The bench has also clarified that while higher education institutions (HEIs) have the discretion to consider JEST as a supplementary metric, courts cannot issue mandamus compelling an institution to treat it as a mandatory equivalent for the UGC NET.
Also check, HTET Biometric Verification 2025: BSEH Gives Final Opportunity for RLV Candidates, Check New Dates
UGC NET vs JEST
Prospective doctoral scholars often confuse the recognition scopes of premier national tests in physical and mathematical sciences.
|
Parameter
|
UGC/CSIR NET
|
JEST
|
Governing Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of UGC/CSIR
|
Coordinating premier institutes like IISERs, RRI, IUCAA, etc
|
Appliciability
|
Recognised throughout India across Central, State, Deemed, and Private Universities
|
Primarily recognised by premier autonomous research institutes and select universities.
|
Institutional Obligation
|
Aligned with UGC
|
Discretionary
|
Score Validity
|
JRF validity is typically 2-3 years; Assistant Professor eligibility has lifetime validity.
|
Typically valid for 1 academic session for admission purposes
Regardless of scores earned in national competitive tests (GATE, JEST, CEED), admission eligibility is governed strictly by the criteria outlined in each specific university’s active information bulletin. Central and state universities aligning with updated UGC regulations often provide separate interview tracks for the NET-exempted candidates and university-level entrance test (RET) candidates.
Also check, Assam CM Announces Recruitment Exams for Over 5,700 Posts Across 6 Government Departments
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.