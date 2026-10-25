HTET Biometric Verification 2025: BSEH Gives Final Opportunity for RLV Candidates, Check New Dates
BSEH is giving a final chance to the candidates for the HTET biometric verification on November 6 and 7, 2026. Check the complete details and latest updates in the article below.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced a final opportunity for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) candidates with pending biometric verification. Candidates whose results are marked as RLV (Result Late due to verification) will now be able to complete the mandatory biometric authentication on November 6 and November 7, 2026. The verification process will take place exclusively at the Board Headquarters in Bhiwani, Haryana. Failure to complete this step will result in the permanent withholding of the examination results.
HTET Biometric Verification 2025 Notice
BSEH announced this final chance to the candidates to complete their biometric verification through an official notification. The notice contains details like the new dates for biometric verification. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the official notification link below:-
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HTET Biometric Verification 2025
HTET Biometric Verification 2025 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the HTET Biometric Verification Process 2025:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)
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Exam
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Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)
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Target Candidates
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Candidates with results withheld under the RLV Category
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Verification Dates
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November 6 and November 7, 2026
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Venue
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BSEH Board Headquarters, Bhiwani, Haryana
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Official Portal
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bseh.org.in
Special Offers for Candidates Who Missed Earlier Rounds
BSEH previously offered verification windows in August and October. To accommodate all the pending cases, the board has classified the candidates into two groups:-
- Candidates with 1 or 2 Missed Attempts:- Those who received only one or two earlier opportunities can appear directly at the Bhiwani headquarters on November 6 or 7 to finish verification.
- Candidates who Missed All Previous Calls:- Candidates who failed to attend all three earlier sessions must submit an explanatory letter regarding their absence at the Board Headquarters, Bhiwani.
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Documents Required For HTET Verification 2025
Candidates will have to report in person to the Bhiwani headquarters with the following original documents:-
- Original HTET admit card which has a clear photograph of the candidate.
- Original government photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card or Passport.
Notifications and SMS reminders will also be sent to the candidates' registered mobile numbers and email addresses.
Important guidelines for the Reporting Candidates
Before appearing for the HTET biometric verification, candidates should follow these important guidelines carefully:-
- Candidates should aim to reach the Bhiwani headquarters by 9:00 AM on the specified date.
- Candidates should make sure that their hands are free of ink, mehndi, or physical wounds that might interfere with optical fingerprint sensors.
- Once the candidate’s biometric verification has been completed, the results will be reflected on the official website, i.e., bseh.org.in.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.