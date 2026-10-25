The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced a final opportunity for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) candidates with pending biometric verification. Candidates whose results are marked as RLV (Result Late due to verification) will now be able to complete the mandatory biometric authentication on November 6 and November 7, 2026. The verification process will take place exclusively at the Board Headquarters in Bhiwani, Haryana. Failure to complete this step will result in the permanent withholding of the examination results.

HTET Biometric Verification 2025 Notice

BSEH announced this final chance to the candidates to complete their biometric verification through an official notification. The notice contains details like the new dates for biometric verification. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the official notification link below:-