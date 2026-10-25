School Holiday October 26, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Alerts

School Holiday October 26, 2026: Schools in India are expected to remain open on Monday unless state governments or district administrations announce local closures. With a developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal expected to intensify and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast, students and parents are closely tracking school holiday announcements and India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather alerts. The immediate weather concern is along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, where heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential disruption are expected over the coming days. The Odisha government has announced the closure of schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in five districts on October 28 and 29. However, this order does not apply to October 26. No nationwide school holiday has been announced for Monday.

Also Read l CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE School Holiday October 26: Delhi-NCR Updates Schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to follow their regular schedules on October 26, as no weather-related school closure order has been confirmed for the region. According to the IMD's October 25 forecast, there is no weather warning for Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana on October 26. The region is expected to experience predominantly dry weather over the next few days, although isolated rainfall is forecast later in the week. Parents should check school messages and local administration updates before travelling, particularly if any fresh advisory is issued. The developing Bay of Bengal cyclone is not expected to directly affect Delhi-NCR on October 26. Odisha School Holiday: Schools Closed in Five Districts

The Odisha government has announced school, college and Anganwadi closures in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29 as a precaution against the expected cyclone and adverse weather. District administrations may announce additional restrictions depending on rainfall, wind conditions and local risks. Students should note that the confirmed closure dates are October 28 and 29, not October 26. Cyclone Alert: Will Schools Close in Andhra Pradesh? The IMD has warned that the developing system over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28. Coastal areas, including districts around Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla and Prakasam, should monitor official weather bulletins and district-level announcements closely.