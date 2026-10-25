School Holiday October 26, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Alerts
School Holiday October 26, 2026: Check Delhi-NCR school status, Odisha closures, Andhra Pradesh cyclone alerts, IMD rainfall warnings and state-wise updates.
School Holiday October 26, 2026: Schools in India are expected to remain open on Monday unless state governments or district administrations announce local closures. With a developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal expected to intensify and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast, students and parents are closely tracking school holiday announcements and India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather alerts.
The immediate weather concern is along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, where heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential disruption are expected over the coming days. The Odisha government has announced the closure of schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in five districts on October 28 and 29. However, this order does not apply to October 26. No nationwide school holiday has been announced for Monday.
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School Holiday October 26: Delhi-NCR Updates
Schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to follow their regular schedules on October 26, as no weather-related school closure order has been confirmed for the region.
According to the IMD's October 25 forecast, there is no weather warning for Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana on October 26. The region is expected to experience predominantly dry weather over the next few days, although isolated rainfall is forecast later in the week.
Parents should check school messages and local administration updates before travelling, particularly if any fresh advisory is issued. The developing Bay of Bengal cyclone is not expected to directly affect Delhi-NCR on October 26.
Odisha School Holiday: Schools Closed in Five Districts
The Odisha government has announced school, college and Anganwadi closures in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29 as a precaution against the expected cyclone and adverse weather.
District administrations may announce additional restrictions depending on rainfall, wind conditions and local risks. Students should note that the confirmed closure dates are October 28 and 29, not October 26.
Cyclone Alert: Will Schools Close in Andhra Pradesh?
The IMD has warned that the developing system over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28.
Coastal areas, including districts around Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla and Prakasam, should monitor official weather bulletins and district-level announcements closely.
Heavy rainfall, strong winds, flooding and transport disruption could affect daily activities in vulnerable locations. However, school closures in these districts should not be assumed unless the respective authorities issue an order.
IMD Weather Alert: Other States to Watch
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State/Region
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Weather outlook and school status
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Delhi-NCR
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No IMD weather warning for October 26; no confirmed weather-related school closure.
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Odisha
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Five districts have announced closures for October 28 and 29.
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Coastal Andhra Pradesh
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Cyclone threat, heavy rainfall and strong winds expected over the coming days.
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Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
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Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in some areas; check local school announcements.
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Kerala and Mahe
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Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecast on October 25 and 26.
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West Bengal
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Monitor coastal weather updates as the Bay of Bengal system develops.
Will Schools Remain Closed on October 26?
As of the latest available updates, there is no nationwide school holiday for October 26, 2026, and no confirmed cyclone-related closure for Delhi-NCR. The most significant school closure announcement so far concerns five districts in Odisha for October 28 and 29.
Parents are advised to check notifications issued by their respective schools and district administrations before sending children to class.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.