GRID India Internship 2026: 15 Vacancies, Rs 50,000 Stipend; Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Apply

Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has announced the GRID India Internship 2026 programme for eligible engineering students and research scholars specialising in power systems and related disciplines. A total of 15 internship positions are available across the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs). Selected candidates will receive an all-inclusive stipend of Rs 50,000 per month for an initial period of six months. The internship duration may be extended by up to three additional months, subject to the applicable terms and mutual agreement. The last date to submit the online application is November 6, 2026. Important: CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE GRID India Internship 2026: Key Details Particulars Details Organisation Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) Internship Intern - Power System Simulation Studies Total positions 15 Stipend Rs 50,000 per month Duration 6 months Possible extension Up to 3 months Application mode Online Last date November 6, 2026 Age limit 18 to 32 years

GRID India Internship 2026: Vacancy Details The 15 internship positions are distributed across six regional and national load dispatch centres. The vacancy breakup is as follows: Centre Location Vacancies ERLDC Kolkata 2 NERLDC Guwahati 1 NRLDC New Delhi 3 WRLDC Mumbai 3 SRLDC Bengaluru 3 NLDC New Delhi 3 Total 15 GRID India Internship 2026: Who Can Apply? The internship is primarily aimed at candidates from Electrical Engineering, Power Systems and related disciplines. Candidates with a full-time regular B.E./B.Tech., B.Sc. (Engineering) or Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering (Power), Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Power Systems Engineering or Power Engineering (Electrical) can apply, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Candidates pursuing or holding relevant M.E./M.Tech./Master of Science by Research (MSR) qualifications in Power Systems or related specialisations may also be eligible. PhD research scholars in Power Systems or related fields can apply as per the notified criteria. For eligible undergraduate candidates, the prescribed minimum academic requirement is 65% marks or equivalent CGPA. GRID India Internship 2026: Age Limit Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not more than 32 years old as on the closing date of the application window, according to the recruitment details. Candidates should check the official notification for the applicable age calculation and other conditions. GRID India Internship 2026: Stipend Selected interns will receive an all-inclusive stipend of Rs 50,000 per month. For the initial six-month internship period, this amounts to Rs 3 lakh in total stipend, subject to the terms of engagement.