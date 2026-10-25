GRID India Internship 2026: 15 Vacancies, Rs 50,000 Stipend; Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Apply
GRID India Internship 2026 offers 15 positions with a Rs 50,000 monthly stipend. Check eligibility, age limit, vacancies, selection process and apply online by November 6.
Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has announced the GRID India Internship 2026 programme for eligible engineering students and research scholars specialising in power systems and related disciplines. A total of 15 internship positions are available across the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs).
Selected candidates will receive an all-inclusive stipend of Rs 50,000 per month for an initial period of six months. The internship duration may be extended by up to three additional months, subject to the applicable terms and mutual agreement. The last date to submit the online application is November 6, 2026.
Important: CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE
GRID India Internship 2026: Key Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA)
|
Internship
|
Intern - Power System Simulation Studies
|
Total positions
|
15
|
Stipend
|
Rs 50,000 per month
|
Duration
|
6 months
|
Possible extension
|
Up to 3 months
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Last date
|
November 6, 2026
|
Age limit
|
18 to 32 years
GRID India Internship 2026: Vacancy Details
The 15 internship positions are distributed across six regional and national load dispatch centres. The vacancy breakup is as follows:
|
Centre
|
Location
|
Vacancies
|
ERLDC
|
Kolkata
|
2
|
NERLDC
|
Guwahati
|
1
|
NRLDC
|
New Delhi
|
3
|
WRLDC
|
Mumbai
|
3
|
SRLDC
|
Bengaluru
|
3
|
NLDC
|
New Delhi
|
3
|
Total
|
15
GRID India Internship 2026: Who Can Apply?
The internship is primarily aimed at candidates from Electrical Engineering, Power Systems and related disciplines.
Candidates with a full-time regular B.E./B.Tech., B.Sc. (Engineering) or Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering (Power), Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Power Systems Engineering or Power Engineering (Electrical) can apply, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.
Candidates pursuing or holding relevant M.E./M.Tech./Master of Science by Research (MSR) qualifications in Power Systems or related specialisations may also be eligible. PhD research scholars in Power Systems or related fields can apply as per the notified criteria.
For eligible undergraduate candidates, the prescribed minimum academic requirement is 65% marks or equivalent CGPA.
GRID India Internship 2026: Age Limit
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not more than 32 years old as on the closing date of the application window, according to the recruitment details. Candidates should check the official notification for the applicable age calculation and other conditions.
GRID India Internship 2026: Stipend
Selected interns will receive an all-inclusive stipend of Rs 50,000 per month. For the initial six-month internship period, this amounts to Rs 3 lakh in total stipend, subject to the terms of engagement.
The internship can be extended by up to three months on mutual agreement and under the applicable conditions. The internship does not constitute an offer of regular employment with GRID-INDIA.
GRID India Internship 2026: Selection Process
There is no separate written examination for the internship. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria, with preference given to candidates possessing desirable qualifications.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interaction at NLDC, New Delhi. Candidates appearing for the interaction will not be provided TA/DA, according to the recruitment details.
Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection. Candidates should ensure that all information submitted in the application form is accurate.
GRID India Internship 2026: How to Apply?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official GRID-INDIA website. Candidates should:
- Visit the official GRID-INDIA website
- Go to the Careers section
- Open the relevant internship/current opening
- Complete the online application form
- Enter academic and other required details carefully
- Verify the information and submit the application
- Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference
Also Check:
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.