UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here
UP PET Exam Analysis 2026: UPSSSC PET 2026 exam concluded successfully on 25 October 2026 in double shift. The offline exam had 100 MCQs for 100 marks, with 0.25 negative marking. Two more exam days still follow on 30 October and 1 November. Candidates can now check the complete subject-wise paper review along with difficulty level and good attempts in this article.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam commenced on 25 October, with both shifts concluded.
- Both shifts of the exam on 25 October were rated as having an "Easy to Moderate" difficulty level.
- Good attempts for the 25 October shifts ranged from 74 to 85 out of 100 questions.
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on 25 October. Every year, lakhs of candidates take this exam because it is the first step towards many Group C and Group D government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. A good PET score decides whether a candidate can apply for upcoming recruitments. After the exam, aspirants want to know the difficulty level, the number of good attempts, and the expected cut-off. In this article, we bring the complete UPSSSC PET exam analysis 2026, covering the section-wise review, question types, and important topics asked.
UP PET Exam Analysis 2026 Highlights
Both shifts of the UPSSSC PET 2026 exam concluded at 5:00 PM today, 25 October, and candidates are already sharing their reviews. This is the first of three exam days, so the analysis below is based on the morning as well as the afternoon shift. The table gives the key facts at a glance.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
|
Advertisement Number
|
16-Exam/2026
|
Exam Dates
|
25 October, 30 October and 1 November 2026
|
Exam Date (Today)
|
25 October 2026
|
Shifts per Day
|
Two shifts
|
Shift 1 Timing
|
10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Completed)
|
Shift 2 Timing
|
3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Ongoing/Upcoming)
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR sheet)
|
Question Type
|
Objective type (MCQs)
|
Total Questions
|
100 multiple-choice questions
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for each correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer
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Special Question Types
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Hindi unseen passage, graph interpretation and table interpretation
|
Overall Difficulty (Shift 1)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Good Attempts (Shift 1)
|
To be updated
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026
According to early candidate feedback, the UPSSSC PET 2026 first shift was of easy to moderate difficulty level overall. Questions followed the 100-question pattern, with the Hindi unseen passages, graph interpretation, and table interpretation sections forming part of the paper. Since the exam carries 0.25 negative marking, accuracy mattered more than speed. Subject-wise difficulty levels and good attempts have not been confirmed yet. Aspirants should wait for the official answer key before calculating their final score and expected cut-off marks.
Also Check: UP PET Question Paper 2026
UP PET Exam 2026 Shift 1 Section-Wise Paper Review
The first shift of UPSSSC PET 2026 had the usual mix of static subjects, language and data interpretation. Early candidate feedback puts most sections at easy to moderate, with History and General Hindi being the easiest and Elementary Arithmetic and General English the toughest. Check the complete subject-wise UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 in the table given below:
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
Indian History
|
Easy
|
Indian National Movement
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Geography
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Indian Economy
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Science
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
Moderate
|
General Hindi
|
Easy
|
General English
|
Moderate
|
Logic & Reasoning
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Current Affairs
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Analysis of 2 Unseen Hindi Passages
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Graph Analysis & Interpretation
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Table Analysis & Interpretation
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Overall
|
Easy to Moderate
UP PET Exam 2026 Shift 2 Subject-Wise Paper Review
The second shift ended at 5:00 PM. As per the candidate’s review, we will update the difficulty level for the 2nd Level. Check the table below:
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
Indian History
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Indian National Movement
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Geography
|
Easy
|
Indian Economy
|
Moderate
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
Difficult
|
General Science
|
Moderate
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Hindi
|
Easy
|
General English
|
Easy
|
Logic & Reasoning
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Current Affairs
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
Moderate
|
Unseen Hindi Passages
|
Easy
|
Graph Interpretation
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Table Interpretation
|
Easy
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Good Attempts
A candidate can answer correctly and still stay in the competition. Because UPSSSC PET carries 0.25 negative marking, accuracy matters as much as the number of questions attempted. Based on the candidate’s feedback for both shifts, the good attempts are around 75 to 85 out of 100 questions. The shift-wise and subject-wise good attempts are given in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Indian History
|
5
|
4–5
|
4–5
|
Indian National Movement
|
5
|
4–5
|
4
|
Geography
|
5
|
4–5
|
4
|
Indian Economy
|
5
|
3–4
|
3–4
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
5
|
3–4
|
3–4
|
General Science
|
5
|
4–5
|
4
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
5
|
3–4
|
3
|
General Hindi
|
5
|
4–5
|
4–5
|
General English
|
5
|
3–4
|
3–4
|
Logic & Reasoning
|
5
|
4–5
|
3–4
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
6–8
|
6–8
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
7–9
|
7–8
|
Unseen Hindi Passages
|
10
|
8–9
|
8–9
|
Graph Interpretation
|
10
|
7–9
|
7–8
|
Table Interpretation
|
10
|
7–9
|
7–8
|
Overall (out of 100)
|
100
|
75–85
|
74–84
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com