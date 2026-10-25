UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here

Key Points The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam commenced on 25 October, with both shifts concluded.

Both shifts of the exam on 25 October were rated as having an "Easy to Moderate" difficulty level.

Good attempts for the 25 October shifts ranged from 74 to 85 out of 100 questions.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on 25 October. Every year, lakhs of candidates take this exam because it is the first step towards many Group C and Group D government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. A good PET score decides whether a candidate can apply for upcoming recruitments. After the exam, aspirants want to know the difficulty level, the number of good attempts, and the expected cut-off. In this article, we bring the complete UPSSSC PET exam analysis 2026, covering the section-wise review, question types, and important topics asked. UP PET Exam Analysis 2026 Highlights Both shifts of the UPSSSC PET 2026 exam concluded at 5:00 PM today, 25 October, and candidates are already sharing their reviews. This is the first of three exam days, so the analysis below is based on the morning as well as the afternoon shift. The table gives the key facts at a glance.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 Advertisement Number 16-Exam/2026 Exam Dates 25 October, 30 October and 1 November 2026 Exam Date (Today) 25 October 2026 Shifts per Day Two shifts Shift 1 Timing 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Completed) Shift 2 Timing 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Ongoing/Upcoming) Exam Duration 2 hours Exam Mode Offline (OMR sheet) Question Type Objective type (MCQs) Total Questions 100 multiple-choice questions Total Marks 100 Marking Scheme 1 mark for each correct answer Negative Marking 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer Special Question Types Hindi unseen passage, graph interpretation and table interpretation Overall Difficulty (Shift 1) Easy to Moderate Good Attempts (Shift 1) To be updated Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 According to early candidate feedback, the UPSSSC PET 2026 first shift was of easy to moderate difficulty level overall. Questions followed the 100-question pattern, with the Hindi unseen passages, graph interpretation, and table interpretation sections forming part of the paper. Since the exam carries 0.25 negative marking, accuracy mattered more than speed. Subject-wise difficulty levels and good attempts have not been confirmed yet. Aspirants should wait for the official answer key before calculating their final score and expected cut-off marks. Also Check: UP PET Question Paper 2026 UP PET Exam 2026 Shift 1 Section-Wise Paper Review The first shift of UPSSSC PET 2026 had the usual mix of static subjects, language and data interpretation. Early candidate feedback puts most sections at easy to moderate, with History and General Hindi being the easiest and Elementary Arithmetic and General English the toughest. Check the complete subject-wise UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 in the table given below:

Subject Difficulty Level Indian History Easy Indian National Movement Easy to Moderate Geography Easy to Moderate Indian Economy Easy to Moderate Indian Constitution & Public Administration Easy to Moderate General Science Easy to Moderate Elementary Arithmetic Moderate General Hindi Easy General English Moderate Logic & Reasoning Easy to Moderate Current Affairs Easy to Moderate General Awareness Easy to Moderate Analysis of 2 Unseen Hindi Passages Easy to Moderate Graph Analysis & Interpretation Easy to Moderate Table Analysis & Interpretation Easy to Moderate Overall Easy to Moderate UP PET Exam 2026 Shift 2 Subject-Wise Paper Review The second shift ended at 5:00 PM. As per the candidate’s review, we will update the difficulty level for the 2nd Level. Check the table below:

Subject Difficulty Level Indian History Easy to Moderate Indian National Movement Easy to Moderate Geography Easy Indian Economy Moderate Indian Constitution & Public Administration Difficult General Science Moderate Elementary Arithmetic Easy to Moderate General Hindi Easy General English Easy Logic & Reasoning Moderate to Difficult Current Affairs Moderate General Awareness Moderate Unseen Hindi Passages Easy Graph Interpretation Easy to Moderate Table Interpretation Easy Total Easy to Moderate UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Good Attempts A candidate can answer correctly and still stay in the competition. Because UPSSSC PET carries 0.25 negative marking, accuracy matters as much as the number of questions attempted. Based on the candidate’s feedback for both shifts, the good attempts are around 75 to 85 out of 100 questions. The shift-wise and subject-wise good attempts are given in the table below.