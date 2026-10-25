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UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 13:53 IST

UP PET Exam Analysis 2026: UPSSSC PET 2026 exam concluded successfully on 25 October 2026 in double shift. The offline exam had 100 MCQs for 100 marks, with 0.25 negative marking. Two more exam days still follow on 30 October and 1 November.  Candidates can now check the complete subject-wise paper review along with difficulty level and good attempts in this article.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here
UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here

Key Points

  • The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam commenced on 25 October, with both shifts concluded.
  • Both shifts of the exam on 25 October were rated as having an "Easy to Moderate" difficulty level.
  • Good attempts for the 25 October shifts ranged from 74 to 85 out of 100 questions.

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on 25 October. Every year, lakhs of candidates take this exam because it is the first step towards many Group C and Group D government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. A good PET score decides whether a candidate can apply for upcoming recruitments. After the exam, aspirants want to know the difficulty level, the number of good attempts, and the expected cut-off. In this article, we bring the complete UPSSSC PET exam analysis 2026, covering the section-wise review, question types, and important topics asked.

UP PET Exam Analysis 2026 Highlights

Both shifts of the UPSSSC PET 2026 exam concluded at 5:00 PM today, 25 October, and candidates are already sharing their reviews. This is the first of three exam days, so the analysis below is based on the morning as well as the afternoon shift. The table gives the key facts at a glance.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Name

Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026

Advertisement Number

16-Exam/2026

Exam Dates

25 October, 30 October and 1 November 2026

Exam Date (Today)

25 October 2026

Shifts per Day

Two shifts

Shift 1 Timing

10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Completed)

Shift 2 Timing

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (Ongoing/Upcoming)

Exam Duration

2 hours

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR sheet)

Question Type

Objective type (MCQs)

Total Questions

100 multiple-choice questions

Total Marks

100

Marking Scheme

1 mark for each correct answer

Negative Marking

0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer

Special Question Types

Hindi unseen passage, graph interpretation and table interpretation

Overall Difficulty (Shift 1)

Easy to Moderate

Good Attempts (Shift 1)

To be updated

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026

According to early candidate feedback, the UPSSSC PET 2026 first shift was of easy to moderate difficulty level overall. Questions followed the 100-question pattern, with the Hindi unseen passages, graph interpretation, and table interpretation sections forming part of the paper. Since the exam carries 0.25 negative marking, accuracy mattered more than speed. Subject-wise difficulty levels and good attempts have not been confirmed yet. Aspirants should wait for the official answer key before calculating their final score and expected cut-off marks.  

Also Check: UP PET Question Paper 2026

UP PET Exam 2026 Shift 1 Section-Wise Paper Review

The first shift of UPSSSC PET 2026 had the usual mix of static subjects, language and data interpretation. Early candidate feedback puts most sections at easy to moderate, with History and General Hindi being the easiest and Elementary Arithmetic and General English the toughest. Check the complete subject-wise UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026 in the table given below:

Subject

Difficulty Level

Indian History

Easy

Indian National Movement

Easy to Moderate

Geography

Easy to Moderate

Indian Economy

Easy to Moderate

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

Easy to Moderate

General Science

Easy to Moderate

Elementary Arithmetic

Moderate

General Hindi

Easy

General English

Moderate

Logic & Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

Current Affairs

Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

Easy to Moderate

Analysis of 2 Unseen Hindi Passages

Easy to Moderate

Graph Analysis & Interpretation

Easy to Moderate

Table Analysis & Interpretation

Easy to Moderate

Overall

Easy to Moderate

UP PET Exam 2026 Shift 2 Subject-Wise Paper Review

The second shift ended at 5:00 PM. As per the candidate’s review, we will update the difficulty level for the 2nd Level. Check the table below:

Subject

Difficulty Level

Indian History

Easy to Moderate

Indian National Movement

Easy to Moderate

Geography

Easy 

Indian Economy

Moderate

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

Difficult

General Science

Moderate

Elementary Arithmetic

Easy to Moderate

General Hindi

Easy

General English

Easy

Logic & Reasoning

Moderate to Difficult

Current Affairs

Moderate

General Awareness

Moderate

Unseen Hindi Passages

Easy

Graph Interpretation

Easy to Moderate

Table Interpretation

Easy

Total

Easy to Moderate

UPSSSC PET Exam Analysis 2026: Good Attempts

A candidate can answer correctly and still stay in the competition. Because UPSSSC PET carries 0.25 negative marking, accuracy matters as much as the number of questions attempted. Based on the candidate’s feedback for both shifts, the good attempts are around 75 to 85 out of 100 questions. The shift-wise and subject-wise good attempts are given in the table below. 

Subject

Questions

Shift 1 

Shift 2 

Indian History

5

4–5

4–5

Indian National Movement

5

4–5

4

Geography

5

4–5

4

Indian Economy

5

3–4

3–4

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

5

3–4

3–4

General Science

5

4–5

4

Elementary Arithmetic

5

3–4

3

General Hindi

5

4–5

4–5

General English

5

3–4

3–4

Logic & Reasoning

5

4–5

3–4

Current Affairs

10

6–8

6–8

General Awareness

10

7–9

7–8

Unseen Hindi Passages

10

8–9

8–9

Graph Interpretation

10

7–9

7–8

Table Interpretation

10

7–9

7–8

Overall (out of 100)

100

75–85

74–84

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 13:12 IST
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