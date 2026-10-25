New Zealand Make Big Squad Changes Ahead of 3rd T20I: Check Who Joins and Leaves

Matt Henry is set to miss the rest of the T20I series against India as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) make big changes ahead of the crucial 3rd T20I on Sunday, October 25. New Zealand, who are already down 2-0 in the series, will look to make strategic changes to bounce back. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter has said that the changes are being made to manage players' workloads, as India are set to tour New Zealand for a long period, including matches across all 3 formats. However, with New Zealand clearly missing out in crucial moments in both games, these changes could also be seen as a strategic move to strengthen their chances of making a comeback in the series. What Are the Major Changes in New Zealand's Squad? The first major change is Matt Henry, who is set to miss the rest of the T20I series and will join the ODI squad on November 2 in Auckland.

Another change is that pacer Lockie Ferguson will miss the 3rd T20I in Wellington and will join for the last 2 T20Is. Meanwhile, Blair Tickner will join the T20I squad as a replacement in Wellington for the rest of the T20I games. Kyle Jamieson will remain in Wellington following the 3rd T20I and will be available for Canterbury's second round of the Ford Trophy at the Cello Basin Reserve on October 31 before returning to the BLACKCAPS for the ODI series. Josh Clarkson will join the squad in Auckland for the 4th and 5th T20Is, while Matt Fisher will travel with the squad to Wellington as cover for the 3rd T20I only before returning to the New Zealand A squad at Lincoln University on Wednesday. 🚨 UPDATE ON NEW ZEALAND FAST BOWLERS: Matt Henry - Not available for 3rd, 4th & 5th T20I. Lockie Ferguson - Not available for 3rd T20I. Kyle Jamieson - Not available for 4th & 5th T20I. https://t.co/UfUELXVbiS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2026

Player / Role Previous Squad 3rd T20I 4th and 5th T20Is Finn Allen Finn Allen Finn Allen Finn Allen Bevon Jacobs Bevon Jacobs Bevon Jacobs Bevon Jacobs Michael Bracewell Michael Bracewell Michael Bracewell Michael Bracewell Daryl Mitchell Daryl Mitchell Daryl Mitchell Daryl Mitchell Glenn Phillips Glenn Phillips Glenn Phillips Glenn Phillips Josh Clarkson Josh Clarkson Not available Joins the squad Mitchell Santner (C) Mitchell Santner (C) Mitchell Santner (C) Mitchell Santner (C) Nathan Smith Nathan Smith Nathan Smith Nathan Smith Devon Conway Devon Conway Devon Conway Devon Conway Tim Seifert Tim Seifert Tim Seifert Tim Seifert Jacob Duffy Jacob Duffy Jacob Duffy Jacob Duffy Lockie Ferguson Lockie Ferguson Not available Returns to the squad Matt Henry Matt Henry Not available Not available Kyle Jamieson Kyle Jamieson Available for 3rd T20I Not available for T20Is 4 and 5 Adam Milne Adam Milne Adam Milne Adam Milne Blair Tickner Blair Tickner Joins the squad Available Matt Fisher Matt Fisher Cover for 3rd T20I only Not available

Source: blackcaps

How Did Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson Perform in the First 2 T20Is? Both Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson remained expensive in the 2 T20Is, which could still be one of the reasons behind the changes in New Zealand's squad ahead of the 3rd T20I against India. In the 1st T20I, Matt Henry conceded 57 runs in 3.4 overs. Meanwhile, in the 2nd T20I, Lockie Ferguson remained very expensive and went wicketless. Below is the key comparison between both pacers in the first 2 T20Is. T20I Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Economy 1st T20I Matt Henry 3.4 57 0 15.05 1st T20I Lockie Ferguson 3.0 34 1 11.30 2nd T20I Matt Henry 2.0 11 0 5.50 2nd T20I Lockie Ferguson 3.0 37 0 12.30 Are There Any Changes in India's Squad? Will Ishan Kishan Return?