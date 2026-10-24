26 October 2026 Holiday: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Check State-Wise Update

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on October 26, 2026. However, schools, banks and government offices closer depends on state government notifications. Some bank branches are scheduled to remain closed in specific locations, including Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, Srinagar and Agartala. Here is a state-wise look at the available school and bank holiday information for October 26, 2026.

Also Read: Bank Holiday Today: Why Are Banks Closed On 26 October? Check City-wise Reasons Behind

Is October 26, 2026, a Public Holiday in India?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti falls on Monday, October 26, 2026. However, it is not a uniform public holiday across India.

The Central Government's holiday calendar lists Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday as a restricted holiday, while state governments and local authorities may have different rules. Readers should check the applicable state holiday notification before making plans.