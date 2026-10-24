26 October 2026 Holiday: What’s Open and What’s Closed? Check State-Wise Update
Is October 26, 2026 a holiday? Check state-wise school reopening dates, bank closures, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti holidays and government office updates across India.
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on October 26, 2026. However, schools, banks and government offices closer depends on state government notifications. Some bank branches are scheduled to remain closed in specific locations, including Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, Srinagar and Agartala. Here is a state-wise look at the available school and bank holiday information for October 26, 2026.
Also Read: Bank Holiday Today: Why Are Banks Closed On 26 October? Check City-wise Reasons Behind
Is October 26, 2026, a Public Holiday in India?
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti falls on Monday, October 26, 2026. However, it is not a uniform public holiday across India.
The Central Government's holiday calendar lists Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday as a restricted holiday, while state governments and local authorities may have different rules. Readers should check the applicable state holiday notification before making plans.
October 26 Holiday 2026: State-Wise School Updates
School holidays depend on state education department orders, district-level announcements and individual school calendars. The following table summarises the available updates.
|State or region
|School holiday status on October 26
|Uttar Pradesh
|Expected to reopen
|West Bengal
|Holiday may continue
|Punjab
|Check the official school notice
|Haryana
|Check the official school notice
|Delhi-NCR
|Depends on the school calendar
|Bihar
|Expected to reopen
|Jharkhand
|Expected to reopen
|Andhra Pradesh
|Expected to reopen
|Telangana
|Expected to reopen
|Kerala
|Depends on the school calendar
|Other states and Union Territories
|Check local notifications
October 26 Bank Holiday 2026: State-Wise List
Bank holidays follow the Reserve Bank of India’s location-specific calendar. On October 26, published October bank-holiday schedules list closures in the following centres.
|State or Union Territory
|Banking centre
|Reason listed
|Tripura
|Agartala
|Lakshmi Puja
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Jammu and Srinagar
|Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
Will Government Offices Remain Closed on October 26?
There is no single nationwide closure rule for all government offices on October 26. Employees and visitors should check the relevant department’s official notice before assuming that an office will remain closed.
Are ATMs, UPI and Online Banking Services Available on October 26?
Even if bank branches remain closed in a particular city, customers can generally continue to use digital banking services.
-
UPI payments: Usually available for online and merchant payments.
-
Mobile and internet banking: Customers can access supported banking services.
-
ATMs: Cash withdrawals and other supported transactions generally remain available.
-
NEFT and RTGS: Electronic fund transfer services are generally available, subject to normal banking systems and service availability.
Customers should check with their bank if they need to complete a branch-dependent transaction.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.