...and the jobs begin! On February 1, 2027 we will begin the process to fill up over 5,700 posts across 6 Departments. My young friends have 3 full months to prepare themselves and give their best to be selected as one among the 5,734. https://t.co/a3v6tfYs6J

In a major employment announcement for the state’s youth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that recruitment examinations will be held on February 1, 2027, to fill 5734 vacancies across six important departments. Sharing the news on social media platform X, the Chief Minister has requested the aspirants to make the most of the preparation period, noting that candidates have three full months to prepare before the selection process officially starts.

The recruitment process will focus heavily on the uniformed services, law enforcement, and the emergency response cadres in Assam. Assam Police accounts for the largest share of openings, followed by the Environment and Forest Departments. The proposed vacancies for the Assam recruitment exams 2027 are as follows:-

Department Number of Vacancies Assam Police 2236 Forest Department 1307 Home Guards 827 Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) 684 Fire and Emergency Services 489 Prison Department 191 Total Posts 5734

Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026

Assam Recruitment Exam Important Date 2027

As per official sources, the recruitment process will start on February 1, 2027. Interested candidates have approximately three months from the date of announcement to prepare for the written and physical screening requirements. The selection process is expected to follow the standard state recruitment rules. The selection process will include a written test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test for the Police roles, followed by document verification and medical screening.