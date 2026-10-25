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Assam CM Announces Recruitment Exams for Over 5,700 Posts Across 6 Government Departments

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 13:46 IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces recruitment exams for various posts from February 1, 2027, for 5734 vacancies across Assam Police, Forest Department, APRO, and more. Check the complete details in the article below.

Assam CM Announces Recruitment Exams for Over 5,700 Posts Across 6 Government Departments
Assam CM Announces Recruitment Exams for Over 5,700 Posts Across 6 Government Departments

In a major employment announcement for the state’s youth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that recruitment examinations will be held on February 1, 2027, to fill 5734 vacancies across six important departments. Sharing the news on social media platform X, the Chief Minister has requested the aspirants to make the most of the preparation period, noting that candidates have three full months to prepare before the selection process officially starts. 

Assam New Department-Wise Vacancies 2027

The recruitment process will focus heavily on the uniformed services, law enforcement, and the emergency response cadres in Assam. Assam Police accounts for the largest share of openings, followed by the Environment and Forest Departments. The proposed vacancies for the Assam recruitment exams 2027 are as follows:-

Department

Number of Vacancies

Assam Police

2236

Forest Department

1307

Home Guards

827

Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO)

684

Fire and Emergency Services

489

Prison Department

191

Total Posts

5734

Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026

Assam Recruitment Exam Important Date 2027

As per official sources, the recruitment process will start on February 1, 2027. Interested candidates have approximately three months from the date of announcement to prepare for the written and physical screening requirements. The selection process is expected to follow the standard state recruitment rules. The selection process will include a written test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test for the Police roles, followed by document verification and medical screening.

Assam Recruitment Exam 2027

February 1, 2027

Detailed notifications, which will include information like the educational qualifications, age criteria, reservation matrices, and online application dates, are scheduled to be published through respective department portals and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam website. 

Preparation Tips for Assam Uniformed Posts 2027

A major portion of the 5734 posts will fall under the uniformed services (Police, APRO, Forest, Fire and Emergency Services, and Home Guards), which demand a balanced preparation strategy:-

  • Unlike the clerical or administrative roles, selection in these departments depends on passing both the written examination and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Start Physical training (Running, long jump, endurance) concurrently with academic revision. 

  • Candidates targeting the 684 APRO vacancies should brush up on high-school level physics and basic telecommunications and electronics, as technical trades often incorporate trade-specific screening questions.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 13:46 IST
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