Assam CM Announces Recruitment Exams for Over 5,700 Posts Across 6 Government Departments
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces recruitment exams for various posts from February 1, 2027, for 5734 vacancies across Assam Police, Forest Department, APRO, and more. Check the complete details in the article below.
In a major employment announcement for the state’s youth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that recruitment examinations will be held on February 1, 2027, to fill 5734 vacancies across six important departments. Sharing the news on social media platform X, the Chief Minister has requested the aspirants to make the most of the preparation period, noting that candidates have three full months to prepare before the selection process officially starts.
...and the jobs begin! On February 1, 2027 we will begin the process to fill up over 5,700 posts across 6 Departments. My young friends have 3 full months to prepare themselves and give their best to be selected as one among the 5,734. https://t.co/a3v6tfYs6J— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 24, 2026
Assam New Department-Wise Vacancies 2027
The recruitment process will focus heavily on the uniformed services, law enforcement, and the emergency response cadres in Assam. Assam Police accounts for the largest share of openings, followed by the Environment and Forest Departments. The proposed vacancies for the Assam recruitment exams 2027 are as follows:-
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Department
|
Number of Vacancies
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Assam Police
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2236
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Forest Department
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1307
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Home Guards
|
827
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Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO)
|
684
|
Fire and Emergency Services
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489
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Prison Department
|
191
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Total Posts
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5734
Also check, Anganwadi Selection Process 2026
Assam Recruitment Exam Important Date 2027
As per official sources, the recruitment process will start on February 1, 2027. Interested candidates have approximately three months from the date of announcement to prepare for the written and physical screening requirements. The selection process is expected to follow the standard state recruitment rules. The selection process will include a written test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test for the Police roles, followed by document verification and medical screening.
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Assam Recruitment Exam 2027
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February 1, 2027
Detailed notifications, which will include information like the educational qualifications, age criteria, reservation matrices, and online application dates, are scheduled to be published through respective department portals and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam website.
Preparation Tips for Assam Uniformed Posts 2027
A major portion of the 5734 posts will fall under the uniformed services (Police, APRO, Forest, Fire and Emergency Services, and Home Guards), which demand a balanced preparation strategy:-
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Unlike the clerical or administrative roles, selection in these departments depends on passing both the written examination and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Start Physical training (Running, long jump, endurance) concurrently with academic revision.
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Candidates targeting the 684 APRO vacancies should brush up on high-school level physics and basic telecommunications and electronics, as technical trades often incorporate trade-specific screening questions.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.