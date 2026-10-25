Difference Between CC and EC in Vande Bharat Express Train: Seat Layout, Fare and Comfort

Difference Between CC and EC in Vande Bharat Express Train: Vande Bharat Express is an indigenous, semi-high speed Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train which was inaugurated in Feb 2019 with CC & EC types coach. But, do you know what is the difference between CC and EC in the Vande Bharat Express Train? The main difference between CC & EC in Vande Bharat Express is in their seting arrangement, space & level of Comfort. CC stands for AC Chair Car, while EC stands for Executing Chair Car. Both are air-conditioned seating classes, but EC has a more spacious seating arrangement, and offers more comfort for the travelling features. Passengers can travel in Vande Bharat Express according to their choice depending on their budget, journey duration, & seating comfort. CC is mainly used for daily travel like intercity, while EC offers more personal space and makes you feel a premium travel experience.

So, let’s explore the difference between CC and EC in Vande Bharat Express Train with its seat layout, fare differences, facilities and booking tips. Difference Between CC and EC in Vande Bharat Express Train: Quick Comparison Here you can check all the details about the main difference between CC and EC in Vande Bharat Express Train which is given below in the table format: Feature CC (Chair Car) EC (Executive Chair Car) Full form AC Chair Car Executive Chair Car Seating layout Generally 3+2 Generally 2+2 Seats per row Usually 5 Usually 4 Seating space Standard More spacious Legroom Standard More generous Seat comfort Cushioned, reclining seats Premium cushioned, reclining seats Seat rotation Depends on coach configuration Rotatable seats in specified configurations Ticket fare Generally lower Generally higher Best for Budget-conscious travellers Travellers seeking extra comfort Availability Depends on train and date Depends on train and date

Note: Seating arrangements and facilities may vary by trainset. Check the specific train's details before booking. What Is CC in Vande Bharat Express? Source: railmitra CC stands for AC Chair Car. It offers fully air-conditioned seating in Vande Bharat Express. It is designed for daily travelling passengers. CC is also offered cushioned reclining seats, air conditioning and individual passenger amenities. Key Features of CC Class 3+2 seating layout: In CC, the arrangement of seating is three seats on one of the aisle, and two on the other side.

Air-conditioned coaches: It offers fully air-conditioned coac with comfortable environment and climate-controlled system.

Reclining seats: It has reclining features in their seats which feel more comfortable while travelling.

Passenger amenities: It also proved the reading light, charging sockets, USB ports, snacks tables, and bottle holders.

Budget-friendly option: CC generally costs less than EC on the same train and journey.

CC is a suitable choice for families, students, tourists and other passengers who want comfortable daytime travel without paying for the executive class. What Is EC in Vande Bharat Express? Source:railmitra EC stands for Executive Chair Car. This coach offers more space, and makes you feel a premium sitting travel experience during a train journey. The main purpose of EC is to provide more space. It has usual 2+2 seating arrangement which gives you premium comfort than the standard 3+2 configure. Key Features of EC Class 2+2 seating layout: Four seats are generally arranged in each row.

More legroom: Executive Chair Car provides more legroom than standard Chair Car.

Rotatable seats: Specified executive coach configurations feature seats that can rotate.

Reclining seats: Passengers can adjust their seating position for additional comfort.

Premium travel experience: The class is suitable for business travellers and passengers who prefer additional personal space.

EC can be a good option for longer daytime journeys, work-related travel or special trips when extra comfort is a priority. CC vs EC in Vande Bharat Express: Seat Layout Explained The seating arrangement in Vande Bharat is one of the easiest way to understand CC vs EC in Vande Bharat Express. Here you can see the main differences between CC & EC are given below in detail: 1. CC class: In CC, there is 3+2 seating configuration where you can see 5 passengers can seat in a row, with 3 seats on one side and 2 seats on the other side. 2. EC class: In EC, there is 2+2 seating configuration where 4 passengers can accommodate in row. This arrangement is made for the passengers to have more space and avoid the three-seat group found in standard CC seating. The exact number of seats in coach is depends on the design and configuration of Vande Bharat Express. So, before the travelling and book for the ticket, check the layout of the particular Vande Bharat Express because every Vande Bharat service is not the same. It may be differ.

Is Food Included in CC and EC Tickets? Yes, the Food services are included in CC & EC tickets of Vande Bharat Express. The core meal items (such as the main courses, rice, dal, and snacks) are largely the same between Chair Car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC) on Vande Bharat trains. Though EC passengers receive slightly higher-grade presentation, extra items, and personalized crockery. CC vs EC Ticket Fare: Which Is Cheaper? CC is generally used for the economical purpose travelling options, while EC usually offers higher ticket face because it offers more spacious seating arrangement and provides premium features How to Check CC and EC Fares Visit the official IRCTC website or open the IRCTC Rail Connect app. Enter your source station, destination station and journey date. Search for the Vande Bharat Express service you want to travel on. Check the availability of CC and EC. Compare the displayed fares and choose the class that suits your budget.