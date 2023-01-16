List of Vande Bharat Trains in India

On 15 January 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam. This train is the eighth Vande Bharat Express and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

“In this festive environment, today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving a grand present. Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect shared culture and shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," said PM Narendra Modi at the flag off of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The train would start with their regular services on January 16 and the bookings will be commencing on Saturday according to the railway sources.

Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to rail users.

India’s First Semi High Speed train Vande Bharat Express completed its inaugural trip to Varanasi and returned back to New Delhi. Looking forward to its regular run from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Q8IppxIbxX — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 16, 2019

Vande Bharat expresses

Currently, Vande Bharat expresses are running in 8 routes:

Sno. Vande Bharat expresses 1. Varanasi – New Delhi (22435)/ New Delhi – Varanasi (22436) 2. New Delhi – SMVD KATRA (22439) / SMVD KATRA -New Delhi (22440) 3. Mumbai Central- Gandhinagar CAP (20901)/ Gandhinagar CAP -Mumbai Central (20902) 4. New Delhi – Amb Andaura (22447) /Amb Andaura – New Delhi (22448) 5. Chennai – Mysuru (20607)/ Mysuru- Chennai (20608) 6. Bilaspur Junction – Nagpur Junction (20825) /Nagpur – Bilaspur Junction (20826) 7. Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (22301) /New Jalpaiguri Junction – Howrah (22302) 8. Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834) / Visakhapatnam – Secunderaba (20833)

1. Vande Bharat Express train: Varanasi – New Delhi (22435)/ New Delhi – Varanasi (22436)

On February 18, 2019, the first Vande Bharat Express train was inaugurated, and its very first route connecting the capital city of Delhi to the holy city of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

It makes stops at Thyagraj and Kanpur.

The train is supposed to run for five days a week, except Monday and Thursday.

2. Vande Bharat Express train: New Delhi – SMVD KATRA (22439) / SMVD KATRA -New Delhi (22440)

The second Vande Bharat Express running from Delhi to Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) was inaugurated by Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs on October 3, 2019.

It started running commercially on October 5, 2019 making stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi.

It is supposed to run six days a week, except Tuesday.

3. Vande Bharat Express train: Mumbai Central- Gandhinagar CAP (20901)/ Gandhinagar CAP -Mumbai Central (20902)

On September 30, 2022, the third train was launched which covered the route from Gandhinagar (Gujarat) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) in under six hours.

This train is known to be faster, quieter, and smoother. This is a 2.0 version of Vande Bharat Express trains.

Operating six days a week this train doesn’t run on Sundays.

4. Vande Bharat Express train: New Delhi – Amb Andaura (22447) /Amb Andaura – New Delhi (22448)

On October 13, 2022, the fourth train was launched covering the route from New Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

This train operates 6 days a week.

5. Vande Bharat Express train: Chennai – Mysuru (20608)/ Mysuru- Chennai (20607)

The fifth Vande Bharat Express was launched on November 10, 2022.

It was the fifth train with high-speed trains. It has two stops at Katpadi and KRS Bengaluru.

This train covers a distance of 479 KM and works six days a week and doesn’t run on Wednesday.

6. Vande Bharat Express train: Bilaspur Junction – Nagpur Junction (20825) /Nagpur – Bilaspur Junction (20826)

On December 11, 2022, the sixth Vande Bharat Express train was launched on December 11, 2022.

It runs from Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) to Nagpur (Maharashtra) and runs for six days a week except Saturdays.

It makes a stop in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Gondia.

7. Vande Bharat Express train: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (22301) /New Jalpaiguri Junction – Howrah (22302)

The seventh Express was launched on December 30 and takes seven hours and 30 minutes to complete its journey.

The seventh Vande Bharat Express train runs six days a week except for Wednesday.

8. Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834) / Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833)

The eighth express is the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.

It has stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

This train is supposed to reach its destination within 8 hours and 30 minutes.

Vande Bharat Express Train Numbers

