List of Vande Bharat Trains in India

On 15 January 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam.
“In this festive environment, today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving a grand present. Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect shared culture and shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," said PM Narendra Modi at the flag off of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The train would start with their regular services on January 16 and the bookings will be commencing on Saturday according to the railway sources.

Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to rail users.

 

Vande Bharat expresses

Currently, Vande Bharat expresses are running in 8 routes:

 

1. Vande Bharat Express train: Varanasi – New Delhi (22435)/ New Delhi – Varanasi (22436)  

  • On February 18, 2019, the first Vande Bharat Express train was inaugurated, and its very first route connecting the capital city of Delhi to the holy city of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).
  • It makes stops at Thyagraj and Kanpur.  
  • The train is supposed to run for five days a week, except Monday and Thursday.  

2. Vande Bharat Express train: New Delhi – SMVD KATRA (22439) / SMVD KATRA -New Delhi (22440)  

  • The second Vande Bharat Express running from Delhi to Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) was inaugurated by Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs on October 3, 2019.
  • It started running commercially on October 5, 2019 making stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi. 
  •  It is supposed to run six days a week, except Tuesday.  

3. Vande Bharat Express train: Mumbai Central- Gandhinagar CAP (20901)/ Gandhinagar CAP -Mumbai Central (20902)  

  • On September 30, 2022, the third train was launched which covered the route from Gandhinagar (Gujarat) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) in under six hours. 
  • This train is known to be faster, quieter, and smoother. This is a 2.0 version of Vande Bharat Express trains.
  • Operating six days a week this train doesn’t run on Sundays.  

4. Vande Bharat Express train: New Delhi – Amb Andaura (22447) /Amb Andaura – New Delhi (22448)  

  • On October 13, 2022, the fourth train was launched covering the route from  New Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.
  •  This train operates 6 days a week.  

5. Vande Bharat Express train: Chennai – Mysuru (20608)/ Mysuru- Chennai (20607)  

  • The fifth Vande Bharat Express was launched on November 10, 2022. 
  • It was the fifth train with high-speed trains. It has two stops at Katpadi and KRS Bengaluru.  
  • This train covers a distance of 479 KM and works six days a week and doesn’t run on Wednesday.  

6. Vande Bharat Express train: Bilaspur Junction – Nagpur Junction (20825) /Nagpur – Bilaspur Junction (20826)  

  • On December 11, 2022, the sixth Vande Bharat Express train was launched on December 11, 2022. 
  •  It runs from Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) to Nagpur (Maharashtra) and runs for six days a week except Saturdays. 
  • It makes a stop in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Gondia.  

7. Vande Bharat Express train: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (22301) /New Jalpaiguri Junction – Howrah (22302)  

  • The seventh Express was launched on December 30 and takes seven hours and 30 minutes to complete its journey.
  • The seventh Vande Bharat Express train runs six days a week except for Wednesday.

8. Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834) / Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833)

  • The eighth express is the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. 
  • It has stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
  • This train is supposed to reach its destination within 8 hours and 30 minutes. 

Vande Bharat Train Schedule

NAME

FROM

TO

DEPARTURE

ARRIVAL

DAYS OF OPERATIONS

Vande Bharat Express – 22435

Varanasi Junction-BSB

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

15:00

23:00

Except Monday and Thursday

Vande Bharat Express – 22436

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

Varanasi Junction-BSB

06:00

14:00

Except Monday and Thursday

Vande Bharat Express-22439

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

SMVD KATRA

06:00

14:00

Except Tuesday

Vande Bharat Express-22440

SMVD KATRA

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

15:00

23:00

Except Tuesday

Vande Bharat Express – 20901

Mumbai Central

Gandhinagara CAP

6.10

12.25

Except Sunday

Vande Bharat Express – 20902

Gandhinagar CAP

Mumbai Central

14:05

20.15

Except Sunday

Vande Bharat Express – 22447

New Delhi

Amb Andaura

05:50

11.05

Except Friday

Vande Bharat Express – 22448

Amb Andaura

New Delhi

13:00

18.25

Except Friday

Vande Bharat Express – 20607

Chennai Central

Mysuru

17:50 pm

12:30

Except Wednesday

Vande Bharat Express – 20608

Mysuru

Chennai Central

13:05

19:35

Except Wednesday

Vande Bharat Express 20825

Bilaspur Junction

Nagpur Junction

06:45

12:15

Except Saturday

Vande Bharat Express 20825

Nagpur Junction

Bilaspur Junction

14:05

19:35

Except Saturday

Vande Bharat Express

22301

Howrah Junction

New Jalpaiguri Junction

05:55 am

1.25 pm

Except Wednesday

Vande Bharat Express

22302

New Jalpaiguri Junction

Howrah Junction

3:05 pm

8:24 pm

Except Wednesday

Vande Bharat Express 20834

Secunderabad

Visakhapatnam

3:00 PM

11.30 PM

Except Sunday

Vande Bharat Express 20833

Visakhapatnam

Secunderabad

5.45 a.m

2.15 PM

Except Sunday

Vande Bharat Trains – Overview

NAME

FROM

TO

DISTANCE

MAJOR STATIONS

Vande Bharat Express – 22435

Varanasi Junction-BSB

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

769 kms

Kanpur Central and Prayagraj Junction

Vande Bharat Express – 22436

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

Varanasi Junction-BSB

769 kms

Kanpur Central and Prayagraj Junction

Vande Bharat Express-22439

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

SMVD KATRA

530 kms

Ludhiana Junction and Jammu Tawi

Vande Bharat Express-22440

SMVD KATRA

New Delhi Railway Station-NDLS

530 kms

Ludhiana Junction and Jammu Tawi

Vande Bharat Express – 20901

Mumbai Central

Gandhinagar CAP

520 kms

Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction

Vande Bharat Express – 20902

Gandhinagara CAP

Mumbai Central

520 kms

Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction

Vande Bharat Express – 22447

New Delhi

Amb Andaura

415 kms

Chandigarh Junction

Vande Bharat Express – 22448

Amb Andaura

New Delhi

415 kms

Chandigarh Junction

Vande Bharat Express – 20607

Chennai Central

Mysuru

479 km 

Katpadi Junction and KSR Bengaluru

Vande Bharat Express – 20608

Mysuru

Chennai Central

479 km 

Katpadi Junction and KSR Bengaluru

Vande Bharat Express 20825

Bilaspur Junction

Nagpur Junction

413 km

Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

Vande Bharat Express 20825

Nagpur Junction

Bilaspur Junction

413 km

Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

Vande Bharat Express

22301

Howrah Junction

New Jalpaiguri Junction

561 km

Bolpur, Shantiniketan, 

Malda Town and Barsoi

Vande Bharat Express

22302

New Jalpaiguri Junction

Howrah Junction

561 km

Bolpur, Shantiniketan, 

Malda Town and Barsoi

Vande Bharat Express 20834

Secunderabad

Visakhapatnam

699 km

Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stations.

Vande Bharat Express 20833

Visakhapatnam

Secunderabad

699 km

Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stations.

