UP School Holidays from August 14 to 17: Schools Closed for Chehlum, Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami

ByGurmeet Kaur
Aug 12, 2025, 16:31 IST
Check Details of UP School Holidays from August 14 to 17
Students in Uttar Pradesh can look forward to an extended weekend in August 2025 as schools will remain closed from August 14 to August 17 due to a series of important festivals and observances. The key events like Chehlum, Independence Day, and Janmashtami are all falling consecutively to create a four-day holiday break. The break will apply to most government and private schools across the state, in line with the UP government’s holiday calendar 2025. Read the complete article for detailed dates and the complete list of school holidays in the upcoming weekend and throughout Uttar Pradesh for August 2025.

UP School Holiday Schedule: August 14–17, 2025

Here’s the complete breakdown of the upcoming holiday stretch:

Date

Day

Occasion

Type of Holiday

August 14

Thursday

Chehlum

Religious Holiday

August 15

Friday

Independence Day

National Holiday

August 16

Saturday

Janmashtami

Religious Holiday

August 17

Sunday

Weekly Off

Regular Weekly Holiday

This alignment of religious festivals with the national holiday and weekend means students and teachers will enjoy a four-day break.

About the Occasions

1. Chehlum (Arbaeen) – August 14, 2025

On August 14, Chehlum will be observed as a public holiday across Uttar Pradesh. It marks the 40th day after Ashura and is observed mainly by the Muslim community to commemorate Imam Hussain’s martyrdom, with processions and prayers in districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Moradabad.

2. Independence Day – August 15, 2025

Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated across India to mark the country’s 79th year of freedom from British rule in 1947. Schools usually hold flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and patriotic performances. This year, the celebrations will be followed by a holiday.

3. Janmashtami – August 16, 2025

Janmashtami, being observed on August 16, has been declared a public holiday across Uttar Pradesh. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples and schools hosting events like dahi handi, Raas Leela, and devotional singing. Schools will remain closed, allowing students and families to join the festivities.

Note: Schools may adjust their academic schedules accordingly to ensure syllabus completion before mid-term exams.

UP School Holiday List – August 2025

Apart from this extended break, other important holidays in UP during August 2025 include:

  • August 8 (Friday) – Raksha Bandhan

  • August 14 (Thursday) – Chehlum

  • August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day

  • August 16 (Saturday) – Janmashtami

  • August 25 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

For more updates on UP school holidays and education news, keep checking official announcements from the Uttar Pradesh Education Department.

Also Check: UP School Holidays List in 2025

