UP School Holidays from August 14 to 17: Schools Closed for Chehlum, Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami

Students in Uttar Pradesh can look forward to an extended weekend in August 2025 as schools will remain closed from August 14 to August 17 due to a series of important festivals and observances. The key events like Chehlum, Independence Day, and Janmashtami are all falling consecutively to create a four-day holiday break. The break will apply to most government and private schools across the state, in line with the UP government’s holiday calendar 2025. Read the complete article for detailed dates and the complete list of school holidays in the upcoming weekend and throughout Uttar Pradesh for August 2025. UP School Holiday Schedule: August 14–17, 2025 Here’s the complete breakdown of the upcoming holiday stretch: Date Day Occasion Type of Holiday August 14 Thursday Chehlum Religious Holiday August 15 Friday Independence Day National Holiday August 16 Saturday Janmashtami Religious Holiday August 17 Sunday Weekly Off Regular Weekly Holiday

This alignment of religious festivals with the national holiday and weekend means students and teachers will enjoy a four-day break. About the Occasions 1. Chehlum (Arbaeen) – August 14, 2025 On August 14, Chehlum will be observed as a public holiday across Uttar Pradesh. It marks the 40th day after Ashura and is observed mainly by the Muslim community to commemorate Imam Hussain’s martyrdom, with processions and prayers in districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Moradabad. 2. Independence Day – August 15, 2025 Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated across India to mark the country’s 79th year of freedom from British rule in 1947. Schools usually hold flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and patriotic performances. This year, the celebrations will be followed by a holiday. 3. Janmashtami – August 16, 2025

Janmashtami, being observed on August 16, has been declared a public holiday across Uttar Pradesh. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples and schools hosting events like dahi handi, Raas Leela, and devotional singing. Schools will remain closed, allowing students and families to join the festivities. Note: Schools may adjust their academic schedules accordingly to ensure syllabus completion before mid-term exams. UP School Holiday List – August 2025 Apart from this extended break, other important holidays in UP during August 2025 include: August 8 (Friday) – Raksha Bandhan

August 25 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi For more updates on UP school holidays and education news, keep checking official announcements from the Uttar Pradesh Education Department.