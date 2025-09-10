UP Police SI Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Register Now for 4543 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will close the UP Police SI 2025 application process tomorrow, on September 11, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply must visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in and complete the UP Police SI application form. The board has announced 4,543 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector (SI) post in UP Police this year. Candidates must first complete the UP Police OTR registration 2025 before proceeding with the application form as per guidelines. They can log in and fill out the form online. The UP Police SI application fee is INR 500 for General, EWS, and OBC categories, while candidates from SC and ST categories need to pay INR 400. UP Police SI Application Form 2025 Last Date The UP Police SI Application Form 2025 is currently available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (uppbpb.gov.in). Candidates who wish to apply for the UP Police Sub Inspector recruitment 2025 must complete their online registration before the closing date.

The last date to submit the UP Police SI application form is September 11, 2025. The application window will be closed, and no further registrations will be accepted after this deadline. Candidates are advised not to wait until the final day to apply, as server issues or last-minute errors may cause inconvenience. UP Police SI Application Form 2025 Important Dates Candidates applying for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 must keep an eye on all the key dates to avoid missing any deadlines. Below are the official dates released by the UPPRPB: Event Date Notification Release Date 12th August 2025 Application Start Date 20th August 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 11th September 2025 Fee Payment Last Date 11th September 2025 UP SI Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The direct link to apply online for UP Police SI 2025 is provided below to make the application process easier. Candidates can use this link to directly access the official portal and fill out their UP Police SI Online Form 2025 without any hassle.

Applicants are strongly advised to complete their forms well before the last date, September 11, 2025, to avoid server issues or last-minute errors. Please note that One-Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory before filling the application form. It remains valid for all upcoming UP Police recruitment exams Click Here for UP Police SI Application Form 2025 How to Fill UP Police SI Application Form 2025? Candidates can easily apply for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The following are the detailed steps for filling out the UP Police SI Application Form 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link for UP Police SI Online Application 2025. Step 3: Login using your Account Number, Aadhaar Number, or DigiLocker ID. Step 4: Fill in all the required details carefully in the UP SI 2025 application form.

Step 5: Upload your scanned photograph, signature, and necessary documents as per the guidelines. Step 6: Pay the UP Police SI application fee through the available online payment options. Step 7: Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference. Completing these steps correctly will ensure your application for the UP Police Sub Inspector 2025 exam is successfully submitted. Related Links: UP Police SI Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

UP Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025

UP Police SI Salary 2025 UP Police SI Application Fees 2025 All candidates applying for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 are required to pay the application fee while submitting their online form. The UP Police SI application fees vary according to the candidate’s category. Payment can be made online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Candidates can check the table below for fee details: