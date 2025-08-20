UP SI Form 2025: Apply Online for 4543 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Age Limit and More

UP SI Form 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent posts. This recruitment drive has been launched to fill vacancies in different categories. The UP Police SI Notification 2025 was released on 12th August 2025. The online application process is now open. Eligible candidates can complete and submit their applications until 11th September 2025. The direct link to the UP SI Form 2025 is shared below in this article to make it easier for applicants. UP Police SI Application Form 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Online Application Form 2025 for candidates aspiring to become Sub-Inspectors. The online registration process started on 11th August 2025 and will remain open until 11th September 2025.

Eligible candidates must visit the official website and complete the form within the given dates to apply. Applicants should provide accurate details, upload documents in the prescribed format, and review everything carefully before final submission while applying. Candidates should apply early to avoid last-minute server issues or delays. The UP SI Apply Online 2025 process has also been activated through the One Time Registration (OTR) system. This unique registration not only allows candidates to apply for the current UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 but also makes it easier to apply for upcoming UPPRPB notifications. UP Police SI Apply Online Link 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has activated the UP Police SI Apply Online Link 2025 for candidates who want to join as Sub-Inspectors. Candidates must first complete their One Time Registration (OTR) to apply. It is free and secure. Candidates can log in and submit their UP Police SI Online Application Form 2025 after creating the OTR profile.

Candidates can apply directly by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in or through the UP Police SI Apply Online 2025 direct link provided below. Click Here for UP Police SI Apply Online 2025 How to Apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2025? Candidates must follow the registration process to complete the UP Police SI Apply Online 2025. They should enter all details and upload the document in the required format before the last date. The following are the steps to apply for UP SI Recruitment 2025: Step 1: Go to the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in Step 2: Click on the link for“UP Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.” Step 3: Enter details such as full name, valid email ID, and mobile number to generate a registration ID. Step 4: Log in with credentials. Step 5: Provide personal details, address, and educational qualifications.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of recent passport-size photograph, signature, and supporting certificates in the prescribed format. Step 7: Make the payment of the UP Police SI Application Fee 2025 using online payment options. Step 8: Review the application form ans submit it. Download/print the confirmation page for future reference. UP Police SI Application Fees 2025 Candidates who apply for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 must pay the prescribed application fee while submitting the online form. The fee structure is category-wise, and payment can be made through online modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI on the official UPPRPB website. Category Application Fee (Rs.) General / EWS / Other Backward Classes (OBC) 500 Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) 400

How to Create an Account on the UPPRPB Portal? Candidates first need to create an account on the UPPRPB portal through One Time Registration (OTR) to apply for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2025. This ensures a smooth and error-free application process. The following are the steps to complete the UP Police OTR Registration 2025: Step 1: Visit the official recruitment portal at https://apply.upprpb.in/recruitment through the UPPRPB website. Step 2: Click on the “Register Here” option. Step 3: Enter a valid email ID and mobile number. Step 4: An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to both email and mobile for verification. Step 5: Verify identity using one of the following identification documents: Aadhaar

DigiLocker

PAN Card

Driving License

Passport Step 6: Fill in the required fields carefully and submit the form.