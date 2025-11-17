RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: New Dates Announced Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Admit Card, City Slip Download Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 soon. Lakhs of aspirants across the country are waiting anxiously for the revised schedule. The earlier dates, i.e. November 17 to December 31, have been postponed. The Railways will announce the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 in the upcoming weeks. This recruitment is one of the biggest opportunities for 10th-pass and ITI-qualified youth who dream of building a stable career with the Indian Railways. This article will provide complete details about the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025, expected schedule, admit card release, city slip, exam pattern, and the latest updates. RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board will soon declare the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on rrbcdg.gov.in and regional RRB websites. Earlier, the RRB Group D Exams were scheduled from November 17 to December 31, 2025. As no admit card and city slip were announced, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the RRB Group D new exam date.

The revised exam is likely to be held in December 2025 or January 2026, although the final confirmation will only come through an official notification. The Railways resumed the recruitment process after recent legal delays were cleared. This ensures that the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 will now be announced without further disruptions. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website for any update. RRB Group D 2025 Important Dates Candidates can check the expected dates for RRB Group D Exams 2025 in the table below: Events Dates RRB Group D City Intimation 2025 10 days before the exam date RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 4 days before the exam date RRB Group D Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon RRB Group D 2025 Exam Timings The Railway Recruitment Board will release the official shift timings for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 along with the city intimation slips. Based on previous trends, the exam is expected to be conducted in three shifts per day, and due to the huge number of applicants, the CBT will likely be held across multiple days.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 It is important to check the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025. The CBT (Computer-Based Test) will include 100 MCQs from four major sections: Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness. Candidates will get 90 minutes, and a negative marking of 1/3rd will apply for wrong answers. Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below: Section No. of Questions Marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Mathematics 25 25 Reasoning 30 30 General Science 25 25 PwBD candidates with scribes will be provided 120 minutes. After clearing the CBT, candidates must pass the PET, Document Verification, and Medical Examination to qualify for final selection. RRB Group D Admit Card and City Slip 2025 Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 can download their admit cards from their respective regional RRB websites around four days before the exam. Before this, the Exam City Intimation Slip will be released approximately 10 days earlier, informing candidates about their allotted exam city to help with travel planning.

Both the admit card and city slip are available on the official RRB portal and can be accessed using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth. RRB Group D Exam Centre 2025 The RRB Group D Exam 2025 will be conducted in over 200 cities across India. Candidates can find their assigned exam city through the RRB Group D Admit Card, which will be released around four days before the exam. The exam centers are spread across all states and union territories, ensuring accessibility for candidates nationwide. Check the table below for RRB Group Exam Cities: State/UT Exam Cities/Districts Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadepalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar, Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur Delhi/NCR Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida Goa Verma Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi Haryana Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar Himachal Pradesh Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar, Una Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur Jharkhand Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada Kerala Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong, Ri-Bhoi Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Dimapur, Kohima Odisha Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur Rajasthan Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur Sikkim Bardang, Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal Tripura Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaipur Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar West Bengal Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Siliguri