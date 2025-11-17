School Holiday on 17 November
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: New Dates Announced Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Admit Card, City Slip Download Link Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 16:49 IST

The RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 will be announced soon for lakhs of 10th-pass and ITI candidates. Candidates can check the expected schedule, admit card release, city slip, exam pattern, timings, vacancies, selection process, and exam centres across India to plan and prepare effectively for one of the biggest recruitment drives by the Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Soon
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 soon. Lakhs of aspirants across the country are waiting anxiously for the revised schedule. The earlier dates, i.e. November 17 to December 31, have been postponed. The Railways will announce the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 in the upcoming weeks. This recruitment is one of the biggest opportunities for 10th-pass and ITI-qualified youth who dream of building a stable career with the Indian Railways.

This article will provide complete details about the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025, expected schedule, admit card release, city slip, exam pattern, and the latest updates.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board will soon declare the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on rrbcdg.gov.in and regional RRB websites. Earlier, the RRB Group D Exams were scheduled from November 17 to December 31, 2025. As no admit card and city slip were announced,  candidates have been eagerly waiting for the RRB Group D new exam date.

The revised exam is likely to be held in December 2025 or January 2026, although the final confirmation will only come through an official notification.

The Railways resumed the recruitment process after recent legal delays were cleared. This ensures that the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 will now be announced without further disruptions. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website for any update.

RRB Group D 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the expected dates for RRB Group D Exams 2025 in the table below:

Events

Dates

RRB Group D City Intimation 2025

10 days before the exam date

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

4 days before the exam date

RRB Group D Exam Dates

To Be Announced Soon

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Timings

The Railway Recruitment Board will release the official shift timings for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 along with the city intimation slips. Based on previous trends, the exam is expected to be conducted in three shifts per day, and due to the huge number of applicants, the CBT will likely be held across multiple days.

RRB Group D 2025 Vacancy

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 32,438 vacancies for various Level-1 Group D posts. This year, the competition is extremely high, with 1,08,22,423 candidates applying for the exam. Below are the post-wise vacancies:

Post Name

Vacancies

Pointsman-B

5,058

Assistant (Track Machine)

799

Track Maintainer Grade IV

13,187

Assistant P-Way

247

Assistant (C&W)

2,587

Assistant TRD

1,381

Assistant (S&T)

2,012

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

420

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

950

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

744

Assistant TL & AC

1,041

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

624

Assistant (Workshop) – Mechanical

3,077

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025

It is important to check the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025. The CBT (Computer-Based Test) will include 100 MCQs from four major sections: Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness. Candidates will get 90 minutes, and a negative marking of 1/3rd will apply for wrong answers. Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below:

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

20

Mathematics

25

25

Reasoning

30

30

General Science

25

25

PwBD candidates with scribes will be provided 120 minutes. After clearing the CBT, candidates must pass the PET, Document Verification, and Medical Examination to qualify for final selection.

RRB Group D Admit Card and City Slip 2025

Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 can download their admit cards from their respective regional RRB websites around four days before the exam. Before this, the Exam City Intimation Slip will be released approximately 10 days earlier, informing candidates about their allotted exam city to help with travel planning. 

Both the admit card and city slip are available on the official RRB portal and can be accessed using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.

RRB Group D Exam Centre 2025

The RRB Group D Exam 2025 will be conducted in over 200 cities across India. Candidates can find their assigned exam city through the RRB Group D Admit Card, which will be released around four days before the exam. The exam centers are spread across all states and union territories, ensuring accessibility for candidates nationwide. Check the table below for RRB Group Exam Cities:

State/UT

Exam Cities/Districts

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadepalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur

Delhi/NCR

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida

Goa

Verma

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi

Haryana

Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong, Ri-Bhoi

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur

Rajasthan

Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang, Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Siliguri

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

