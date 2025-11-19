IBPS RRB 2025 Exam Date for PO, Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 and Office Assistant Posts, Check Shift Timings

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025 for Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant posts. Candidates who aspire to become Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country must check the complete exam schedule. As per notice, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on November 22 and 23 in four shifts each day. On the other hand, the IBPS RRB Clerk exam is scheduled for December 6, 7, 13 and 14. Along with the IBPS RRB PO exam schedule, the authorities have announced the shift timings, reporting time, exam time, and more. In this article, we have provided the RRB PO 2025 Exam Date as released by the officials.

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025 IBPS is conducting IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 (क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक) to fill 13316 vacancies. This national-level exam is held annually for the selection of eligible candidates for Assistant and Officer Cadre posts. For FY 2025, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam will be held on November 22 and 23, whereas, IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14. IBPS RRB PO Exam Date 2025 Since a large number of candidates have applied for IBPS RRB PO 2025 exam, the authorities will conduct the exam in four shifts. The Prelims exam will be held on November 22 and 23, whereas Mains will be held on December 28. Those who will clear Mains will proceed to Interview round, scheduled to be held in January/February 2026. IBPS RRB PO 2025 Exam Schedule Prelims 22-23 November 2025 Mains 28 December 2025 Interview January-February 2026 (Tentative)

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date 2025 IBPS RRB Clerk exam is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. Individuals who have applied for Clerk post will be asked to appear for Prelims exam, scheduled for December 6, 7, 13 and 14. Candidates securing above IBPS RRB Cut Off marks will advance to Mains exam, scheduled for February 1, 2026. IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Schedule Prelims 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th December 2025 Mains 1st February 2026 IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025 (For Specialist) IBPS RRB 2025 exams for Officer Scale-II and Scale-III is slated to be held on December 28 in single shift. Aspirants must begin their preparation and revise all the topics mentioned in IBPS RRB Syllabus. Practice previous year question papers and mock tests to analyse their mistakes and work on them. IBPS RRB Scale-II & III Exam Date 2025

IBPS RRB exam are conducted to recruit candidates for multiple positions such as Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I (PO), and Officer Scale-II & III. Those who have applied for Officer Scale 2 and Scale 3 posts will be asked to appear for single level exam, scheduled for December 28. IBPS RRB Exam Date for Scale-II & III 28 December 2025 IBPS RRB 2025 Exam Schedule For your ease and understanding, we have mentioned post-wise IBPS RRB exam date in the table below. IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025 Post Prelims Exam Date Mains/Single Exam Date Interview Date (Tentative) Officer Scale I (PO) 22-23 November 2025 28 December 2025 January-February 2026 Office Assistant (Clerk) 6, 7, 13, 14 December 2025 1 February 2026 N/A (LPT only) Officer Scale II (Generalist/Specialist) N/A (Single-Level Exam) 28 December 2025 January-February 2026 Officer Scale III (Senior Manager) N/A (Single-Level Exam) 28 December 2025 January-February 2026