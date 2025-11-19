IBPS RRB 2025 Exam Date for PO, Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 and Office Assistant Posts, Check Shift Timings

RRB Group D City Slip 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 19, 2025, 13:47 IST

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025 Out at ibps.in: IBPS has announced the exam dates for PO, Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) posts. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims will be held on November 22 and 23. Check the exam dates for other posts in the article below.

IBPS RRB Exam Date
IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025 for Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant posts. Candidates who aspire to become Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country must check the complete exam schedule.

As per notice, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on November 22 and 23 in four shifts each day. On the other hand, the IBPS RRB Clerk exam is scheduled for December 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Along with the IBPS RRB PO exam schedule, the authorities have announced the shift timings, reporting time, exam time, and more. In this article, we have provided the RRB PO 2025 Exam Date as released by the officials.

IBPS is conducting IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 (क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक) to fill 13316 vacancies. This national-level exam is held annually for the selection of eligible candidates for Assistant and Officer Cadre posts. For FY 2025, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam will be held on November 22 and 23, whereas, IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Date 2025

Since a large number of candidates have applied for IBPS RRB PO 2025 exam, the authorities will conduct the exam in four shifts. The Prelims exam will be held on November 22 and 23, whereas Mains will be held on December 28. Those who will clear Mains will proceed to Interview round, scheduled to be held in January/February 2026.

IBPS RRB PO 2025 Exam Schedule

Prelims

22-23 November 2025

Mains

28 December 2025

Interview

January-February 2026 (Tentative)

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date 2025 

IBPS RRB Clerk exam is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. Individuals who have applied for Clerk post will be asked to appear for Prelims exam, scheduled for December 6, 7, 13 and 14. Candidates securing above IBPS RRB Cut Off marks will advance to Mains exam, scheduled for February 1, 2026. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Schedule

Prelims

6th, 7th, 13th and 14th December 2025

Mains

1st February 2026

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025 (For Specialist)

IBPS RRB 2025 exams for Officer Scale-II and Scale-III is slated to be held on December 28 in single shift. Aspirants must begin their preparation and revise all the topics mentioned in IBPS RRB Syllabus. Practice previous year question papers and mock tests to analyse their mistakes and work on them.

IBPS RRB Scale-II & III Exam Date 2025

IBPS RRB exam are conducted to recruit candidates for multiple positions such as Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I (PO), and Officer Scale-II & III. Those who have applied for Officer Scale 2 and Scale 3 posts will be asked to appear for single level exam, scheduled for December 28.

IBPS RRB Exam Date for Scale-II & III

28 December 2025

IBPS RRB 2025 Exam Schedule

For your ease and understanding, we have mentioned post-wise IBPS RRB exam date in the table below.

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025

Post

Prelims Exam Date

Mains/Single Exam Date

Interview Date (Tentative)

Officer Scale I (PO)

22-23 November 2025

28 December 2025

January-February 2026

Office Assistant (Clerk)

6, 7, 13, 14 December 2025

1 February 2026

N/A (LPT only)

Officer Scale II (Generalist/Specialist)

N/A (Single-Level Exam)

28 December 2025

January-February 2026

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)

N/A (Single-Level Exam)

28 December 2025

January-February 2026

IBPS RRB Shift Timings

To accommodate large number of applicants, the authorities are conducting IBPS RRB PO exam in four shifts. Candidates are required to reach the exam center at least an hour before their shift timings. You an check IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings and Exam Duration in the table below.

Shifts

Exam Start – End Time

Duration

Shift 1

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM

45 minutes

Shift 2

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM

45 minutes

Shift 3

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM

45 minutes

Shift 4

3:45 PM – 4:30 PM

45 minutes

IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2025 Exam Day Instructions

To avoid last minute hassle, candidates must follow the below guidelines:

  • Carry your IBPS RRB admit card along with valid ID proof (such as Voter ID, Aadhaar card, Driving License, Passport etc).

  • Bring your passport size photograph for documentation and verification.

  • Reach the exam centre before IBPS RRB reporting time.

  • Electronic gadget or stationary items are strictly prohibited.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

