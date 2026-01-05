Indian Navy Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Indian Navy Recruitment 2026: Indian Navy has published notification for 44 positions for Executive & Technical Branch on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognised Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) can apply for these posts on or before January 19, 2026 by visiting the official website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
Candidates should have Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognised Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).
Apart from this,candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) - 2025 exam (for B.E/ B. Tech). Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2025 published by NTA.
Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Recruitment 2026 Overview
Candidates can apply for the Permanent Commissioned Officers in Executive and Technical branches under 10+2 B Tech Cadet Entry Scheme after undergoing four year B Tech course at the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. Below are the highlights of the Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Recruitment 2026 drive launched by Indian Navy.
|
Organization
|
Indian Navy
|
Vacancy Name
|
Executive & Technical Branch
|
Course Name
|
10+2 (B.TECH) CADET ENTRY SCHEME (PERMANENT COMMISSION) COURSE COMMENCING – JUL 2026
|
Last Date of Application
|
January 19, 2026
|
Number of Vacancies
|
44
|
Official Website
|
https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
