Indian Navy Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Indian Navy Recruitment 2026: Indian Navy has published notification for 44 positions for Executive & Technical Branch on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognised Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) can apply for these posts on or before January 19, 2026 by visiting the official website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

Candidates should have Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognised Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).