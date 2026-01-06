Many people who work in private companies or offices in India often see the word EPFO mentioned in their salary slip or job documents. A small amount is deducted every month from their salary under provident fund, but not everyone clearly understands what EPFO actually means or why it is important. This article explains what EPFO stands for, what it does, and how it started.

What is the Full Form of EPFO?

The full form of EPFO is Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

EPFO is a government organisation that works under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. Its main job is to look after the provident fund, pension, and insurance benefits of employees working in the organised sector.

Whenever a company deducts PF from an employee’s salary, that money is managed by EPFO. This organisation makes sure that employees’ savings are safe and properly recorded.