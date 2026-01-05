JK Police Constable Salary 2026: The JK Police Constable posts unlock attractive salary packages, steady career paths, perks, and various benefits for all selected candidates. The starting JKP Constable salary package is quite good, typically ranging between Rs. 19,900 and Rs 63, 200 per month and the annual package will be approximately Rs 4 lakh per annum. Scroll down the page for the complete details on the JK Police Constable salary 2024 in hand such as the allowances, job profile, career growth & promotion. JK Police Constable Salary Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced 4002 vacancies for Constable posts. Upon clearing the written exam and other processes, the candidates will be selected as Constable in the Jammu & Kashmir Police Department. All the appointed candidates will initially receive a basic salary of Rs 19,900 and admissible allowances like DA, TA, and HRA. Read on for more information about the JK Police Constable salary and other related details.

Also, read: JK Police Constable Syllabus JK Police Constable Salary 2026 Structure The JK Police Constable salary structure consists of pay scale, basic pay, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. The pay scale of a JK Police Constable is Rs 19,900 and Rs 63, 200 with pay level 2. However, the actual salary is also influenced by the job location of the employees. Check the JK Police Constable salary structure tabulated below. JK Police Constable salary structure Pay Scale Rs 19,900 and Rs 63, 200 Pay Level Level 2 Basic Pay Rs 19,900 Allowances DA, HRA, TA, etc JK Police Constable Salary Slip The JK Police Constable Salary slip comprises complete payment details of the employees including basic pay, allowances and deductions. It is an important document used as proof of employment, when applying for loans, income tax, etc.

JK Police Constable Salary Per Month The JK Police Constable in hand salary is typically the addition of basic pay and allowances which are subtracted from deductions such as PF, tax, etc. The JK Police Constable salary per month ranges between Rs 19,900 and Rs 63, 200 in pay level 2. Apart from the basic pay, the constable post will also be entitled to various allowances in the annual package. JK Police Constable Salary: Perks & Allowances Candidates aspiring for the upcoming JK Police Constable post must prepare well for the exam to qualify it. JK Police Constable salary comes along with attractive allowances and job security. Here is the list of perks and allowances involved in the JK Police Constable salary package below. Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

Medical Allowance

Other Allowances

JK Police Constable Job Profile: Roles & Responsibilities The main responsibility of the candidates appointed for the JK Police Constable is to prevent crime and protect public order. If you want a law enforcement job, a JK Police Constable post could be a lucrative career choice. The roles and responsibilities involved in the JK Police Constable Job Profile are discussed below. To maintain peace and order in the designated area.

To prevent crime and control terrorist activity.

To assist senior officers and perform all tasks allocated to them.

To safeguard public properties and capture criminals. JK Police Constable Salary 2026: Career Growth and Promotion There are huge scope of career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed as JK Police Constables. They get the chance to appear in promotion exams based on their work performance and experience. Upon cracking the internal exam, they will get a promotion to higher posts which can increase their JK Police Constable salary. The promotion hierarchy of the JK Police Constable post is as follows.