RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 259 Vacancies, Apply Online at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSB) has released the RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026 notification. RSSB has announced a total of 259 Forester (Vanpal) vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and submitting their applications through the official SSO portal.

As per the official notification pdf (Advt No. 01/2026), the online application process started on January 6, 2026, and it will remain active till February 4, 2026.

RSSB Forester Notification 2026 PDF Download RSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must complete the online One Time Registration (OTR) before filling out the form. After getting the SSO ID candidates must log in with their SSO ID and password to complete the online application form and pay the required fees Click Here to Apply for RSSSB Forest Guard & Forester 2026 RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Overview RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026 was released on January 5, 2026 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online till February 4, 2026. Check the table below for RSSB Forester Notification 2026 Particulars Details Organisation Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Names Forester, Total Vacancies 259 Forester Notification Date January 5, 2026 Application Start Date January 6, 2026 Last Date to Apply February 4, 2026 Exam Date (Forester) June 26, 2026 (Expected) Salary (Pay Level) Level 4 (Forester), Level 8 (Forester) Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in