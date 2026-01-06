RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 259 Vacancies, Apply Online at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSB) has released the RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026 notification. RSSB has announced a total of 259 Forester (Vanpal) vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and submitting their applications through the official SSO portal.
As per the official notification pdf (Advt No. 01/2026), the online application process started on January 6, 2026, and it will remain active till February 4, 2026.
RSSB Forester Notification 2026 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RSSB Forester Notification 2026 PDF.
RSSB Forester Notification 2026
RSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must complete the online One Time Registration (OTR) before filling out the form. After getting the SSO ID candidates must log in with their SSO ID and password to complete the online application form and pay the required fees
Click Here to Apply for RSSSB Forest Guard & Forester 2026
RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Overview
Particulars
Details
Organisation
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
Post Names
Forester,
Total Vacancies
259 Forester
Notification Date
January 5, 2026
Application Start Date
January 6, 2026
Last Date to Apply
February 4, 2026
Exam Date (Forester)
June 26, 2026 (Expected)
Salary (Pay Level)
Level 4 (Forester), Level 8 (Forester)
Official Website
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Forester must fulfil all the requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Candidates can check the details below
Educational Qualification
Forester: Candidates must have passed Class 12th (Intermediate) and must have qualified for the CET (Senior Secondary Level) 2024.
Age Limit
Forester - 18 to 40 years.
Relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates
RSSB Forester Vacancy 2026
RSSB has released the Forester vacancies, which consist of 213 non-reserved areas and 46 reserved areas. Check the table below for category-wise vacancies
Category
Non-Reserved
Reserved
UR
71
19
SC
22
02
ST
19
11
OBC
15
-
MBC
07
-
EWS
15
-
Total
213
46
