JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 259 Vacancies, Apply Online at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Jan 6, 2026, 18:53 IST

RSSB has released the Forester Recruitment 2026 notification for 259 posts. The online application is open from January 6 to February 4, 2026, on the SSO portal. Candidates with 12th qualification and CET 2024 can apply.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026
RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026

RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSB) has released the RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026 notification. RSSB has announced a total of 259 Forester (Vanpal) vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and submitting their applications through the official SSO portal.
As per the official notification pdf (Advt No. 01/2026), the online application process started on January 6, 2026, and it will remain active till February 4, 2026.

RSSB Forester Notification 2026 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RSSB Forester Notification 2026 PDF.

RSSB Forester Notification 2026

PDF Download

RSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must complete the online One Time Registration (OTR) before filling out the form. After getting the SSO ID candidates must log in with their SSO ID and password to complete the online application form and pay the required fees

Click Here to Apply for RSSSB Forest Guard & Forester 2026

RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Overview

RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026 was released on January 5, 2026 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online till February 4, 2026. Check the table below for RSSB Forester Notification 2026

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Names

Forester,

Total Vacancies

259 Forester

Notification Date

January 5, 2026

Application Start Date

January 6, 2026

Last Date to Apply

February 4, 2026

Exam Date (Forester)

June 26, 2026 (Expected)

Salary (Pay Level)

Level 4 (Forester), Level 8 (Forester)

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Forester Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Forester must fulfil all the requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Candidates can check the details below
Educational Qualification
Forester: Candidates must have passed Class 12th (Intermediate) and must have qualified for the CET (Senior Secondary Level) 2024.
Age Limit
Forester - 18 to 40 years.
Relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates

RSSB Forester Vacancy 2026

RSSB has released the Forester vacancies, which consist of 213 non-reserved areas and 46 reserved areas. Check the table below for category-wise vacancies

Category

Non-Reserved

Reserved

UR

71

19

SC

22

02

ST

19

11

OBC

15

-

MBC

07

-

EWS

15

-

Total

213

46

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News