India’s proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union is slated to be signed before the end of 2026 and could become functional in early 2027, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated on October 22, 2026. The pact is expected to bolster market access, commercial relations and encourage investment between India and the EU’s 27 member states. “It will be the fastest approved FTA. Announced on 27 January. We are hoping to sign before the end of calendar year 26. Before we turn the page to year 27, we hope to sign this agreement, which will mean we can bring it into effect sometime by the first quarter, March or April of 2027," Goyal said. Key Details India-EU Trade Deal Bilateral trade between India and the European Union (EU) is worth €180 billion ($210–240 billion USD) in total annual trade across goods and services, after the conclusion of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

The EU will prevent tariffs on over 90% of tariffs (representing 91% to 90.7% of India's export value). India will eliminate or phase out tariffs on roughly 92.1% of EU tariff lines. The agreement marks a crucial measure in economic relations between the two countries after nearly two decades of negotiations. India and the EU declared the end of negotiations on January 27, 2026, and the deal is now shifting towards official signing and implementation. India-EU Trade Deal Benefits Under the proposed deal, Indian exporters are expected to get broader access to European markets, while European businesses could leverage from lowered tariffs and enhanced access to India’s large consumer market. The pact is also slated to forge opportunities across manufacturing, services and other sectors, supporting trade expansion and investment flows.

During his visit to Germany, Goyal also urged for a substantial boost in bilateral trade between India and Germany. He proposed a target of €310 billion, compared with the current trade volume of approximately €31 billion. The minister also urged businesses in both countries to review sectors with complementary strengths and make concrete plans to achieve the target. He encouraged companies to start preparing for the India-EU trade deal by exchanging product samples, discussing quality standards and pricing, and forging partnerships before the pact becomes functional. Goyal underscored Germany’s leverage in precision engineering, technical expertise and building quality, alongside India’s skilled workforce, digital potential and extending infrastructure. He said closer cooperation could help businesses in both countries derive benefit of new opportunities.