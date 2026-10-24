Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check List Of Documents And More Details Here
Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) for the Police Sub Inspector (Wireless) and Technical Operator posts. The document verification is scheduled to be held on October 27, 2026. Check all details here.
Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026: Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has released the document verification Admit Card for the Police Sub Inspector (Wireless) and Technical Operator posts. The document verification is scheduled to be held on October 27, 2026. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Police Sub Inspector (Wireless) and Technical Operator posts can download their hall ticket from the official website-https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The link to download the Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 for the Police Sub Inspector (Wireless) and Technical Operator posts is available on the official website-https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in. However you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026: Documents Required
Candidates shortlisted and appearing in the document verification round are advised to carry all the crucial documents with them at the venue. Candidates are required to bring an original identity proof, call letter, original educational certificates (School Leaving Certificate, all semester marksheets, and degree/diploma certificates) along with one set of copies.
Candidates applied for the Wireless Cadre posts are required to print, fill out, and submit a Preference Form with them. Reserved category candidates (EWS, SEBC, SC, ST) will have to bring valid category certificates and filled-out category-specific annexures with required supporting documents. All candidates are advised to fill out and submit the form as given in the notification. You are advised to go through the official website and visit regularly for all the latest updates in this regard.
How To Download Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 online?
To download the Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Visit the OJAS website (ojas.gujarat.gov.in).
- Click on the link displaying the call letter/hall ticket download section for the Police Technical Cadre (Wireless and Motor Transport) recruitment.
- Enter the required details such as your Confirmation Number and Date of Birth to the link.
- Your hall ticket will be displayed in a new window.
- Download and print the same for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.