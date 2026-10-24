Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check List Of Documents And More Details Here

Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026: Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has released the document verification Admit Card for the Police Sub Inspector (Wireless) and Technical Operator posts. The document verification is scheduled to be held on October 27, 2026. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Police Sub Inspector (Wireless) and Technical Operator posts can download their hall ticket from the official website-https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 Download Link The link to download the Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 for the Police Sub Inspector (Wireless) and Technical Operator posts is available on the official website-https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in. However you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Gujarat Police DV Admit Card 2026: Documents Required Candidates shortlisted and appearing in the document verification round are advised to carry all the crucial documents with them at the venue. Candidates are required to bring an original identity proof, call letter, original educational certificates (School Leaving Certificate, all semester marksheets, and degree/diploma certificates) along with one set of copies. Candidates applied for the Wireless Cadre posts are required to print, fill out, and submit a Preference Form with them. Reserved category candidates (EWS, SEBC, SC, ST) will have to bring valid category certificates and filled-out category-specific annexures with required supporting documents. All candidates are advised to fill out and submit the form as given in the notification. You are advised to go through the official website and visit regularly for all the latest updates in this regard.