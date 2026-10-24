Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Today? Here's the Update
With Ishan Kishan ruled out of the 2nd T20I against New Zealand, the question arises: will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make it to the playing XI? Check the latest update
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the second T20I against New Zealand has been a major talking point amongst the cricketing fraternity. The second match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand is set to take place on Saturday, October 24, in Christchurch.
Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the match due to an injury. Now the question arises, will the 15-year-old prodigy be making it to the XI? In this article, we will be exploring the chances of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing in the XI.
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play the 2nd T20I?
Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the match. The chances are very high that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be playing the match as his replacement, with India's bowling department seeming unlikely to have any changes. The same goes for the all-rounders, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel expected to stay in their places.
So, the only thing left is a proper batter replacing Ishan Kishan. As of now, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seems like a perfect replacement for Ishan. Both are left-handed batters, have a stellar ability in the shortest format of the game, can hit big runs and also bat in the top order. All these things make it highly probable that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is going to make it into the XI.
India's Probable Playing XI for 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
What Did Sitanshu Kotak Say About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Inclusion?
Meanwhile, yesterday, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters that India will look to try a different combination, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion is not guaranteed.
“There is a lot of speculation in social media about the three openers. So, sometimes, social media should also appreciate that the team management calls are for the good of the team. Because, people want to play their own 11. It doesn't work like that,” as reported by TOI.
He also stressed that the team management makes decisions in the team's best interests rather than according to social media demands.
Despite the comments, the combination seems to favour Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the better replacement for Ishan Kishan. It will be interesting to see if India opt for any other combination in this crucial match. The final update will come during the toss time.
When Was the Last Time Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Played for India?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi last played for India during the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match against Pakistan on October 3, 2026. Since then, he has not been included in the playing XI
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Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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