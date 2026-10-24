Semi Conductor Laboratory (SCL) Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Technical/Administrative Posts, Check Eligibility
SCL Recruitment 2026: The recruitment drive aims to fill 83 vacancies including Technical Assistant, Technician 'B', Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, Junior Personal Assistant and others. Check eligibility, application process and others.
Semi Conductor Laboratory (SCL) Recruitment 2026: The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), an Autonomous Body under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India has released detailed notification for the recruitment of various Technical and Administrative posts in the Employment News (24-30) October 2026.
Semi Conductor Laboratory (SCL) is currently accepting applications for 83 various posts including Technical Assistant, Technician 'B', Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, Junior Personal Assistant and others.
SCL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The detailed advertisement regarding the various Technical and Administrative posts is available on the official website www.scl.gov.in/career.html. The notification pdf will provide you all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|SCL Recruitment 2026
|Download Notification PDF
SCL Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from November 01, 2026. The last date to apply online is November 30, 2026. Check the table below for all the crucial dates related to recruitment drive-
|Starting date and time for submission of online applications
|November 1, 2026
|Last date and time for submission of online applications and fee payment
|November 30, 2026
|Cut-off date (Crucial date) for age computation, acquiring essential qualifications, and category status
|November 30, 2026
SCL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
A total of 83 multiple posts in Administrative and Technical wings are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Technical Assistant, Technician 'B', Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, Junior Personal Assistant and others. Check the details of the posts given below-
|Name of post
|Number
|Administrative Officer
|02
|Accounts Officer
|01
|Purchase & Stores Officer
|02
|Junior Personal Assistant
|07
|Technical Assistant
|30
|Technician ‘B
|41
|Total
|81
How To Apply For SCL Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can apply online for these posts through the link for on-line Application Form available on SCL web-site-www.scl.gov.in/career.html.
As per the application process, upon the registration and successful submission of application, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number through SMS/e-mail. on registered Mobile number/registered e-mail.
- Upload the valid photos, signatures, and certificates to the link.
- Submit the requisite fee as a part of the application process to the concerned link.
- Candidates are required to possess a valid e-mail ID to apply for these posts.
- A Registered and valid Mobile number of the applicant will have to be given in the application compulsorily.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.