Semi Conductor Laboratory (SCL) Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Technical/Administrative Posts, Check Eligibility

Semi Conductor Laboratory (SCL) Recruitment 2026: The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), an Autonomous Body under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India has released detailed notification for the recruitment of various Technical and Administrative posts in the Employment News (24-30) October 2026.

Semi Conductor Laboratory (SCL) is currently accepting applications for 83 various posts including Technical Assistant, Technician 'B', Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, Junior Personal Assistant and others.

SCL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The detailed advertisement regarding the various Technical and Administrative posts is available on the official website www.scl.gov.in/career.html. The notification pdf will provide you all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, age limit, and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-