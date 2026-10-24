Assam (AHSEC) Timetable 2027: Assam Class 12 Datesheets to be Released Soon, Check Expected Dates, Previous Year Trends Here

News

Assam Board Class 12 Timetable 2027: Assam State School Education Board will be releasing the complete examination schedule for the Assam Class 12 Board Examination 2027. The timetable PDF will be available for download on the official website of the board. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams in February-March 2027 can visit the official website of the board to download the timetable PDF. The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Timetable 2026 will be available on the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in. For the 2026 annual board exam, the date sheet was released on November 19, 2025. Last year, the Assam Board Class 12 Exam was conducted from February 11 – March 16, 2026. It is likely that the board will follow the same timeline and conduct the exams this year around the same dates. The official subject-wise schedule will include the exam details and exam time. Instructions for candidates will also be provided in the date sheet PDF.

Assam Class 12 Datesheet 2027: Expected Date and Time Assam Board announces the schedule for the Class 12 board examination by the end of November annually. Last year, the schedule was released on November 19, 2025. Considering this, it is likely that the schedule will be released in the coming weeks. Candidates preparing to appear for the annual board exams will be able to download the datesheet PDF through the official website of the board. The official datesheets help candidtes to prepare for the exams as per the subjects. Assam AHSEC Class 12 Exam 2027: Previous Year Trends Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2027 will likely be conducted in February- March 2027. Check below the previous year trends for the announcement of the exam schedule 2026 Exam Routine: Released on November 19, 2025

2025 Exam Routine: Released on November 28, 2024

2024 Exam Routine: Released on December 7, 2023

2023 Exam Routine: Released on December 14, 2022

2022 Exam Routine: Released on January 19, 2022