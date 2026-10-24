Assam (AHSEC) Timetable 2027: Assam Class 12 Datesheets to be Released Soon, Check Expected Dates, Previous Year Trends Here
Assam AHSEC class 12 timetable 2027 will be issued online soon. Candidates appearing for the board examination can visit the official website to download the datesheet PDF
Assam Board Class 12 Timetable 2027: Assam State School Education Board will be releasing the complete examination schedule for the Assam Class 12 Board Examination 2027. The timetable PDF will be available for download on the official website of the board. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams in February-March 2027 can visit the official website of the board to download the timetable PDF.
The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Timetable 2026 will be available on the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in. For the 2026 annual board exam, the date sheet was released on November 19, 2025. Last year, the Assam Board Class 12 Exam was conducted from February 11 – March 16, 2026. It is likely that the board will follow the same timeline and conduct the exams this year around the same dates. The official subject-wise schedule will include the exam details and exam time. Instructions for candidates will also be provided in the date sheet PDF.
Assam Class 12 Datesheet 2027: Expected Date and Time
Assam Board announces the schedule for the Class 12 board examination by the end of November annually. Last year, the schedule was released on November 19, 2025. Considering this, it is likely that the schedule will be released in the coming weeks. Candidates preparing to appear for the annual board exams will be able to download the datesheet PDF through the official website of the board. The official datesheets help candidtes to prepare for the exams as per the subjects.
Assam AHSEC Class 12 Exam 2027: Previous Year Trends
Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2027 will likely be conducted in February- March 2027. Check below the previous year trends for the announcement of the exam schedule
-
2026 Exam Routine: Released on November 19, 2025
-
2025 Exam Routine: Released on November 28, 2024
-
2024 Exam Routine: Released on December 7, 2023
-
2023 Exam Routine: Released on December 14, 2022
-
2022 Exam Routine: Released on January 19, 2022
Assam Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2027: Previous Year Dates
Check the schedule from the previous five years for the Assam Board Class 12 Examinations
|
2026 (ASSEB / AHSEC)
|
Practical Exams: January 27 – February 7, 2026
Theory Exams: February 11 – March 16, 2026
|
2025 (AHSEC)
|
Practical Exams: January 29 – February 10, 2025
Theory Exams: February 13 – March 17, 2025
|
2024 (AHSEC)
|
Practical Exams: January 24 – February 8, 2024
Theory Exams: February 12 – March 13, 2024
|
2023 (AHSEC)
|
Practical Exams: January 25 – February 15, 2023
Theory Exams: February 20 – March 20, 2023
|
2022 (AHSEC)
|
Practical Exams: February 21 – March 10, 2022
Theory Exams: March 15 – April 12, 2022
How to Download Assam AHSEC Class 12 Datesheet 2027
Assam Board will be releasing the Class 12 exam date sheet online. Candidates appearing for the exams must download the datesheet PDF through the link available online. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam AHSEC
Step 2: Click on Class 12 Datesheet 2027 link
Step 3: The Class 12 timetable will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
Also Read:
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.