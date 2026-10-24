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From Lalchand Rajput to Kieron Pollard: List of Mumbai Indians Head Coaches in IPL

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 11:51 IST

Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach ahead of IPL 2027. Check the complete list of MI head coaches from Lalchand Rajput to Pollard, their tenures, IPL results and Pollard's career stats.

Kieron Pollard (Image Source: X.com)
Kieron Pollard (Image Source: X.com)

Mumbai Indians have announced Kieron Pollard as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The former MI all-rounder will now take on his next responsibility as the five-time champions look to end their title drought, which dates back to 2020.

Mumbai Indians are the joint-most successful teams in the history of the league. In their success, coaches have played a key role. From Ricky Ponting to Mahela Jayawardene, the franchise has seen some of the legendary names in the sport leading the charge.

Explore the complete list of Mumbai Indians coaches over the years and much more.

List of Mumbai Indians Head Coaches from 2008 to 2026

So far, Mumbai Indians have had 9 head coaches, starting from former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput in 2008 to the latest entrant, Kieron Pollard, who has been appointed recently.

Here is the list of Mumbai Indians head coaches and the team's results in their respective years.

Head Coach

Tenure

Results

Lalchand Rajput

2008

Finished 5th

Shaun Pollock

2009

Finished 7th

Robin Singh

2010–2012

Runners-up (2010); 3rd (2011); 4th (2012)

John Wright

2013–2014

Champions (2013); 4th (2014)

Ricky Ponting

2015–2016

Champions (2015); 5th (2016)

Mahela Jayawardene

2017–2022

Champions (2017, 2019, 2020); 5th (2018, 2021); 10th (2022)

Mark Boucher

2023–2024

3rd (2023); 10th (2024)

Mahela Jayawardene

2025–2026

4th (2025); 9th (2026)

Kieron Pollard

Appointed in 2026; IPL 2027 onwards

Kieron Pollard Appointed Mumbai Indians Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2027

Kieron Pollard has undoubtedly been one of the greatest players to ever feature in the IPL. Whether as a player or as part of the support staff, he has always been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

The Caribbean legend started his journey with MI in 2010 as an all-rounder. Since then, he has been part of some of the franchise's most iconic achievements.

Kieron Pollard's Roles at Mumbai Indians

Year / Period

Position

Details

2010–2022

Player / All-rounder

Played 13 IPL seasons and won 5 IPL titles with MI.

2023–2026

Batting Coach

Guided MI batters and supported team preparations.

Ahead of IPL 2027

Head Coach

Appointed to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027.

Kieron Pollard IPL Stats 

Kieron Pollard played some of the most iconic knocks in his career, along with some very impressive stats. The right-hand all-rounder has scored 3,412 runs at a strike rate of 147.33. When it comes to bowling, he has taken 69 wickets in the IPL, including a four-wicket haul.

Metric

Batting

Bowling

Matches

189

189

Innings

171

107

Runs

3,412 (Scored)

2,180 (Conceded)

Balls

2,316 (Faced)

1,488 (Bowled)

Highest / Best

87

4/44

Average

28.67

31.59

Strike Rate

147.33

21.57

Economy Rate

8.79

Wickets

69

Not Out

52

Fours

218

Sixes

223

Ducks / Maidens

5 (Ducks)

0 (Maidens)

50s / 4w

16 (50s)

1 (4-wicket haul)

100s / 5w

0 (100s)

0 (5-wicket haul)

Under their new coach, Mumbai Indians will look to find a way to win their sixth IPL title. Despite being a strong side on paper, the team has faltered at crucial moments in recent seasons. 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 11:51 IST
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