From Lalchand Rajput to Kieron Pollard: List of Mumbai Indians Head Coaches in IPL

Mumbai Indians have announced Kieron Pollard as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The former MI all-rounder will now take on his next responsibility as the five-time champions look to end their title drought, which dates back to 2020.

Mumbai Indians are the joint-most successful teams in the history of the league. In their success, coaches have played a key role. From Ricky Ponting to Mahela Jayawardene, the franchise has seen some of the legendary names in the sport leading the charge.

Explore the complete list of Mumbai Indians coaches over the years and much more.

List of Mumbai Indians Head Coaches from 2008 to 2026

So far, Mumbai Indians have had 9 head coaches, starting from former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput in 2008 to the latest entrant, Kieron Pollard, who has been appointed recently.