From Lalchand Rajput to Kieron Pollard: List of Mumbai Indians Head Coaches in IPL
Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach ahead of IPL 2027. Check the complete list of MI head coaches from Lalchand Rajput to Pollard, their tenures, IPL results and Pollard's career stats.
Mumbai Indians have announced Kieron Pollard as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The former MI all-rounder will now take on his next responsibility as the five-time champions look to end their title drought, which dates back to 2020.
Mumbai Indians are the joint-most successful teams in the history of the league. In their success, coaches have played a key role. From Ricky Ponting to Mahela Jayawardene, the franchise has seen some of the legendary names in the sport leading the charge.
Explore the complete list of Mumbai Indians coaches over the years and much more.
List of Mumbai Indians Head Coaches from 2008 to 2026
So far, Mumbai Indians have had 9 head coaches, starting from former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput in 2008 to the latest entrant, Kieron Pollard, who has been appointed recently.
Here is the list of Mumbai Indians head coaches and the team's results in their respective years.
|
Head Coach
|
Tenure
|
Results
|
Lalchand Rajput
|
2008
|
Finished 5th
|
Shaun Pollock
|
2009
|
Finished 7th
|
Robin Singh
|
2010–2012
|
Runners-up (2010); 3rd (2011); 4th (2012)
|
John Wright
|
2013–2014
|
Champions (2013); 4th (2014)
|
Ricky Ponting
|
2015–2016
|
Champions (2015); 5th (2016)
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
2017–2022
|
Champions (2017, 2019, 2020); 5th (2018, 2021); 10th (2022)
|
Mark Boucher
|
2023–2024
|
3rd (2023); 10th (2024)
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
2025–2026
|
4th (2025); 9th (2026)
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Appointed in 2026; IPL 2027 onwards
|
—
Kieron Pollard Appointed Mumbai Indians Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2027
Kieron Pollard has undoubtedly been one of the greatest players to ever feature in the IPL. Whether as a player or as part of the support staff, he has always been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.
The Caribbean legend started his journey with MI in 2010 as an all-rounder. Since then, he has been part of some of the franchise's most iconic achievements.
Mumbai Indians elevate Kieron Pollard as Head Coach A defining figure in MI’s success, the remarkable 16-year association of Kieron Pollard within the #OneFamily enters a new chapter. Read more - https://t.co/ORZz4gruIr https://t.co/BMI38BYH1f— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 24, 2026
Kieron Pollard's Roles at Mumbai Indians
|
Year / Period
|
Position
|
Details
|
2010–2022
|
Player / All-rounder
|
Played 13 IPL seasons and won 5 IPL titles with MI.
|
2023–2026
|
Batting Coach
|
Guided MI batters and supported team preparations.
|
Ahead of IPL 2027
|
Head Coach
|
Appointed to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027.
Kieron Pollard IPL Stats
Kieron Pollard played some of the most iconic knocks in his career, along with some very impressive stats. The right-hand all-rounder has scored 3,412 runs at a strike rate of 147.33. When it comes to bowling, he has taken 69 wickets in the IPL, including a four-wicket haul.
|
Metric
|
Batting
|
Bowling
|
Matches
|
189
|
189
|
Innings
|
171
|
107
|
Runs
|
3,412 (Scored)
|
2,180 (Conceded)
|
Balls
|
2,316 (Faced)
|
1,488 (Bowled)
|
Highest / Best
|
87
|
4/44
|
Average
|
28.67
|
31.59
|
Strike Rate
|
147.33
|
21.57
|
Economy Rate
|
—
|
8.79
|
Wickets
|
—
|
69
|
Not Out
|
52
|
—
|
Fours
|
218
|
—
|
Sixes
|
223
|
—
|
Ducks / Maidens
|
5 (Ducks)
|
0 (Maidens)
|
50s / 4w
|
16 (50s)
|
1 (4-wicket haul)
|
100s / 5w
|
0 (100s)
|
0 (5-wicket haul)
Under their new coach, Mumbai Indians will look to find a way to win their sixth IPL title. Despite being a strong side on paper, the team has faltered at crucial moments in recent seasons.
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