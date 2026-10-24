Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 7268 Posts, Check Direct Link Here
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 application process has started for 7,268 vacancies across seven posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at ousssc.odisha.gov.in till November 12, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy distribution, important dates and direct application link here.
Key Points
- OUSSSC opened online applications for 7,268 vacancies on October 23, 2026.
- The application deadline is November 12, 2026; fee payment by November 13, 2026.
- Vacancies include Constable, Firefighter, and Driver posts at below graduate level.
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has officially started the online application process for the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 on October 23, 2026. Through this recruitment the commission will fill 7,268 vacancies across seven posts including Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter and Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in. The registration window will remain till November 12, 2026. Applications would be accepted only through the online mode. The last date to submit and pay the application fees is November 13, 2026.
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested for the Police recruitment can visit the official OUSSSC website to complete their online applications. Before applying one must check the eligibility conditions, age limit and physical requirements mentioned in the notification. Check the direct link to apply for OUSSSC Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.
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Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Link
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Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
ousssc.odisha.gov.in OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Overview
Candidates interested for the Odisha Level Constable posts can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC)
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Examination Name
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Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026
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Advertisement Number
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01-CRE-2026/OUSSSC
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Total Vacancies
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7,268
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Posts
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Constable, Firefighter, Driver and Traffic Constable
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Application Start Date
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October 23, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 12, 2026
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Fee Payment Deadline
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November 13, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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ousssc.odisha.gov.in
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the OUSSSC Constable Recruitment 2026 candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification:
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The minimum qualification depends as per the post.
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Candidates applying for Constable (Civil) must have passed the Higher Secondary (+2) examination or an equivalent qualification.
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For Constable (Communication) candidates must have relevant science qualification or an eligible engineering diploma.
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For Constable OISF candidates must have passed Class 10.
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Firefighter and Traffic Constable posts require +2 or an equivalent qualification.
2. Age Limit-
Candidates can check the prescribed age limits for different posts in the table below.’
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Sl. No.
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Name of the post
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Age limit as on 01.01.2026 (Min-Max)
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1
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Constable (Civil)
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18-26 years
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2
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Constable (Communication)
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18-23 years
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3
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Constable OISF
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18-23 years
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4
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Firefighter
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18-25 years
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5
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Firefighting Driver
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18-25 years
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6
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Driver PMT
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18-23 years
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7
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Traffic Constable
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21-32 years
OUSSSC Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Distribution
The commission has announced 7,268 vacancies across seven categories. Check the number of vacancies in the table below.
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Post Name
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Vacancies
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Constable (Civil)
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4,219
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Constable (Communication)
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300
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Constable OISF
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2,212
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Firefighter
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317
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Firefighting Driver
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62
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Driver PMT
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154
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Traffic Constable
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4
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Total
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7,268
How to Apply for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the What’s New Section click on the link titled for “Combined Uniformed Services (BELOW GRADUATE LEVEL) EXAMINATION- 2026”
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Complete the online registration using the required details.
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Log in and fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the required documents and complete online fees payment.
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Check all the details once and then submit application forms.
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Download or print the application form for future references..
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.