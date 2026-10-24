Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 7268 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points OUSSSC opened online applications for 7,268 vacancies on October 23, 2026.

The application deadline is November 12, 2026; fee payment by November 13, 2026.

Vacancies include Constable, Firefighter, and Driver posts at below graduate level.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has officially started the online application process for the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 on October 23, 2026. Through this recruitment the commission will fill 7,268 vacancies across seven posts including Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter and Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in. The registration window will remain till November 12, 2026. Applications would be accepted only through the online mode. The last date to submit and pay the application fees is November 13, 2026. Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates interested for the Police recruitment can visit the official OUSSSC website to complete their online applications. Before applying one must check the eligibility conditions, age limit and physical requirements mentioned in the notification. Check the direct link to apply for OUSSSC Recruitment 2026 and official notification below. Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Link Click Here Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Official Notice Click Here ousssc.odisha.gov.in OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Overview Candidates interested for the Odisha Level Constable posts can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) Examination Name Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 Advertisement Number 01-CRE-2026/OUSSSC Total Vacancies 7,268 Posts Constable, Firefighter, Driver and Traffic Constable Application Start Date October 23, 2026 Last Date to Apply November 12, 2026 Fee Payment Deadline November 13, 2026 Application Mode Online Official Website ousssc.odisha.gov.in

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the OUSSSC Constable Recruitment 2026 candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification depends as per the post.

Candidates applying for Constable (Civil) must have passed the Higher Secondary (+2) examination or an equivalent qualification.

For Constable (Communication) candidates must have relevant science qualification or an eligible engineering diploma.

For Constable OISF candidates must have passed Class 10.

Firefighter and Traffic Constable posts require +2 or an equivalent qualification. 2. Age Limit- Candidates can check the prescribed age limits for different posts in the table below.’

Sl. No. Name of the post Age limit as on 01.01.2026 (Min-Max) 1 Constable (Civil) 18-26 years 2 Constable (Communication) 18-23 years 3 Constable OISF 18-23 years 4 Firefighter 18-25 years 5 Firefighting Driver 18-25 years 6 Driver PMT 18-23 years 7 Traffic Constable 21-32 years OUSSSC Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Distribution The commission has announced 7,268 vacancies across seven categories. Check the number of vacancies in the table below. Post Name Vacancies Constable (Civil) 4,219 Constable (Communication) 300 Constable OISF 2,212 Firefighter 317 Firefighting Driver 62 Driver PMT 154 Traffic Constable 4 Total 7,268 How to Apply for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026?