Which Is the World's Only Floating Post Office? Know Its 200-Year-Old History

Do you know there is only a floating post office in the whole world. It is known for his history of delivering letters for 200 years. The service uses traditional Kashmiri boats called shikaras to collect letters and parcels from people living around the lake. It was introduced to make postal services easier to access, especially for people who find it difficult to travel to a regular post office. Keep reading to know interesting details. What Is the Shikara Post Service? Shikara Post is a postal service introduced by India Post for people living in and around Dal Lake. Key details are given below: Detail Information Service Name Shikara Post Location Dal Lake, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Launched On October 9, 2022 Department Department of Posts, India Main Purpose To bring postal services closer to people living around the lake Main Mode of Transport Traditional shikara boats Services Highlighted at Launch Collection and booking of letters and parcels

When Was the Shikara Post Service Launched? The Shikara Post service was launched on October 9, 2022, during the National Postal Week. Niraj Kumar was the Chief Postmaster General of the Jammu and Kashmir Circle during the launch. How Does Shikara Post Work? The service uses shikaras to reach people who live or work on Dal Lake. The employes then collect letters and parcels from residents and traders. Parcels can be booked for delivery to reachable destinations. The system was then designed to bring postal services closer to communities whose daily lives are closely connected to the lake. Who Benefits From the Shikara Post Service? The service was introduced to help different groups living and working around Dal Lake. Houseboat owners running houseboats can send parcels without travelling to a regular post office. Shopkeepers and businesses selling products to tourists can use the help of parcel services.