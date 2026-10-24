NIA SI Recruitment 2026: Apply For Inspector and Sub-Inspector Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

NIA SI Recruitment 2026: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), under the Ministry of Home Affairs has released detailed notification for the recruitment of Inspector and Sub-Inspector positions in the Employment News (24-30) October 2026. A total of 57 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 29 are for Inspector and 28 for Sub-Inspector. As per the short notice released, both roles offer all-India postings on a deputation basis. Candidates can check the detailed notification PDF containing all the crucial details including eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and application forms are available on the official NIA website. Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications through proper channels to the DIG (Admin) at the NIA Headquarters in New Delhi within 45 days of publication in Employment News.

NIA SI Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

NIA SI Recruitment 2026 notification for the 57 Inspector and Sub-Inspector positions has been released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The complete recruitment notification for the NIA SI Recruitment 2026 containing the full eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and application forms are available on the official NIA website. You can check the indicative recruitment notification given below.

NIA Inspector Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

A total of 57 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for Inspector and Sub-Inspector positions. Both roles offer All-India postings, with 29 vacancies listed for Inspector (Pay Matrix Level-7) and 28 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Pay Matrix Level-6).Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below in the table-