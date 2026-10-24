MH CET Bsc Nursing Admission 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result Released, Download at cetcell.mahacet.org
MH BSc Nursing Round 3 allotment result has been released online. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission until October 27, 2026
Maharashtra CET BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the third round of counselling must visit the website to check their allotment status.
According to the details provided, the last date for joining the respective college and the last date to fill the Status Retention Form at the college is October 27, 2026. Students are also required to submit all the original documents and pay the requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which, this selection stands cancelled.
MH BSc Nursing Admission 2026 round 3 seat allotment result is available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also download the allotment list through the link given below.
Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - Click Here
MH BSc Nursing Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 206: Steps to Download PDF
MH BSc Nursing Round 3 seat allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment PDF through the link provided
Step 1: Visit the official website of MH CET
Step 2: Click on BSc Nursing Admission
Step 3: Click on Round 3 allotment selection list
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
MH BSc Nursing Round 3 Admission 2026: Documents Required
Candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling must have the following documents ready with them when reporting to the colleges for admission
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Provisional Selection Letter / Allotment Letter from the CET Cell portal
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MH BSc Nursing CET 2026 Application / Counselling Form
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MH BSc Nursing CET 2026 Admit Card
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MH BSc Nursing CET 2026 Scorecard / Result Mark Sheet SSC (Class 10th) Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
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HSC (Class 12th) Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
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School Leaving Certificate / Transfer Certificate
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Nationality Certificate or School Leaving/Passport indicating Indian Nationality
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Domicile Certificate / Birth Certificate / Leaving Certificate indicating birth in Maharashtra (if applicable)
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Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License)
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Medical Fitness Certificate (in the prescribed Maharashtra CET format)
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Caste Certificate (if claiming reservation)
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Caste Validity Certificate
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Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) Certificate (valid up to the required financial year for VJ/NT/OBC/SBC)
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PwD Certificate (for Persons with Disability)
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Income Certificate of Parents
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Gap Certificate / Affidavit (if there is a gap in studies)
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Defence or Minority Category Documents
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.