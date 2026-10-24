Maharashtra CET BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the third round of counselling must visit the website to check their allotment status.

According to the details provided, the last date for joining the respective college and the last date to fill the Status Retention Form at the college is October 27, 2026. Students are also required to submit all the original documents and pay the requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which, this selection stands cancelled.

MH BSc Nursing Admission 2026 round 3 seat allotment result is available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also download the allotment list through the link given below.

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - Click Here