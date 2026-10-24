Which Flower Turns Hills Blue Once Every 12 Years? Know About Neelakurinji

A flower that blooms around once every 12 years transforms parts of India’s Western Ghats into a sea of blue and purple. Known as Neelakurinji, this unusual flower is especially associated with the hills around Munnar in Kerala. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Flower Blooms Once Every 12 Years in India? Neelakurinji is the flower famous for its 12-year flowering cycle in parts of the Western Ghats. Its scientific name is Strobilanthes kunthiana. The flower appears in shades of blue and purple. When large numbers of plants bloom together. The hillsides look as though they are covered with a blue-violet carpet. Neelakurinji Flower: Key Facts Feature Details Common name Neelakurinji Scientific name Strobilanthes kunthiana Flower colour Blue to purple Flowering cycle Around 12 years for many populations Native region Western Ghats of southern India Famous location Munnar, Kerala Natural habitat High-altitude grasslands and shola landscapes Main attraction Mass flowering that colours the hills Plant life cycle Flowers, produces seeds and then dies

Where Is Neelakurinji Found in India? Neelakurinji grows in the Western Ghats of southern India, including parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The hills around Munnar in Kerala are among the best-known locations associated with its mass flowering. Why Does Neelakurinji Bloom Once Every 12 Years? Neelakurinji is known for a natural process called mass flowering in which many plants flower around the same period after years of growth. The plant takes around 12 years to mature before its major flowering event. After flowering, it produces seeds and dies. The seeds can then grow into a new generation of plants.Plants that flower once and die after producing seeds are called monocarpic plants. Which Is the Biggest Flower in the World? The title of the world’s largest individual flower belongs to Rafflesia arnoldii. It grows in the rainforests of Southeast Asia and can reach more than one metre across. Guinness World Records recorded a specimen measuring 111 centimetres in diameter in Indonesia in January 2020.