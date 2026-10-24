UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online For 1475 Vacancies; Check Eligibility & Other Details
UP Principal Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: UPESSC has released Advertisement No. 08/2026 for 1,475 Principal posts in aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh. Online applications run from October 23 to November 22, 2026, on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
Key Points
- UPESSC released notification for 1,475 Principal posts on Oct 23, 2026.
- Online applications for Principal posts are open from Oct 23 to Nov 22, 2026.
- The written exam for Principal recruitment is scheduled for Jan 7, 2027.
UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026: UPESSC UP Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Principals in aided non-government secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh on October 23, 2026. Advertisement No. 08/2026 invites online applications for a total of 1,475 posts, including 1,318 vacancies in boys' schools and 157 in girls' schools. The online registration and application process started on October 23, 2026, and candidates can apply till November 22, 2026. The written exam is scheduled for January 7, 2027. This recruitment offers an attractive salary in the range of Rs 78,000 to Rs 2,09,200. In this article, we have shared all the important details, including dates, vacancies, and the application process.
UP Principal Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UP Education Service Selection Commission has released the Principal (Pradhanacharya) recruitment notification for aided non-government secondary schools. Check the key details of the recruitment in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
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Department / Institution Type
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Secondary Education Department, UP (Aided Non-Government Secondary Schools)
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. 08/2026
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Post Designation
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Pradhanacharya (Principal)
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Total Vacancies
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1,475 Posts(Boys' Schools: 1,318 | Girls' Schools: 157)
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Notification Release Date
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23 October 2026
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Online Application / OTR Start Date
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23 October 2026
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Last Date to Pay Application Fee
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22 November 2026
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Last Date for Application Correction
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25 November 2026
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Written Examination Date
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07 January 2027
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Application Mode
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Online Only via One-Time Registration (OTR)
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Pay Scale (7th Pay Matrix)
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Pay Level 12 (₹78,800 – ₹2,09,200 per month)
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Official Web Portals
UP Principal Notification 2026 PDF
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for UP Principal Recruitment 2026 on October 23, 2026. Under Advertisement No. 08/2026, it will fill 1,475 Pradhanacharya posts in aided non-government secondary schools: 1,318 in boys' schools and 157 in girls' schools. Candidates can apply online only, and the application fee can be paid till November 22, 2026. Corrections can be made till November 25, 2026, and the exam is on January 7, 2027. Check the official notification PDF below to avoid last-minute issues:
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UP Principal Notification 2026 PDF
UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application link for UP Principal Recruitment 2026 is now active on the official UPESSC website from October 23, 2026. Candidates must first complete One Time Registration (OTR) and then fill out the application form. Apply and pay the fee before November 22, 2026. Candidates can find the direct apply link below:
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UP Principal Apply Link 2026
UP Principal Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should meet the educational qualification, experience, and age conditions in Advertisement No. 08/2026 before applying. The main eligibility points are given below.
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Educational qualification: A postgraduate (Master's) degree with at least 50% marks.
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Professional qualification: A B.Ed. degree from an NCTE-recognised course.
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Experience: At least 4 years of teaching experience as Lecturer/Assistant Teacher in classes 9-12, or 4 years as Headmaster in a High School.
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Age limit: The minimum age is 30 years, and the maximum is 62 years as on 1 July 2026.
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Nationality: Only citizens of India can apply.
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Application mode: Candidates must apply online only.
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Girls' schools: Male candidates cannot apply for Principal posts in girls' schools.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com