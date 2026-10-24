UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online For 1475 Vacancies; Check Eligibility & Other Details

UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026: UPESSC UP Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Principals in aided non-government secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh on October 23, 2026. Advertisement No. 08/2026 invites online applications for a total of 1,475 posts , including 1,318 vacancies in boys' schools and 157 in girls' schools. The online registration and application process started on October 23, 2026, and candidates can apply till November 22, 2026. The written exam is scheduled for January 7, 2027. This recruitment offers an attractive salary in the range of Rs 78,000 to Rs 2,09,200. In this article, we have shared all the important details, including dates, vacancies, and the application process.

The UP Education Service Selection Commission has released the Principal (Pradhanacharya) recruitment notification for aided non-government secondary schools. Check the key details of the recruitment in the table given below.

UP Principal Notification 2026 PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for UP Principal Recruitment 2026 on October 23, 2026. Under Advertisement No. 08/2026, it will fill 1,475 Pradhanacharya posts in aided non-government secondary schools: 1,318 in boys' schools and 157 in girls' schools. Candidates can apply online only, and the application fee can be paid till November 22, 2026. Corrections can be made till November 25, 2026, and the exam is on January 7, 2027. Check the official notification PDF below to avoid last-minute issues:

UP Principal Notification 2026 PDF Check Here

UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application link for UP Principal Recruitment 2026 is now active on the official UPESSC website from October 23, 2026. Candidates must first complete One Time Registration (OTR) and then fill out the application form. Apply and pay the fee before November 22, 2026. Candidates can find the direct apply link below: